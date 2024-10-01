What is Net Investment Income Tax (NIIT) and Who Pays?
Find out which income levels are subject to the 3.8% NIIT surtax.
If you don’t know what Net Investment Income Tax (NIIT) is, you’re not alone. This relatively new tax began a little over a decade ago but the number of taxpayers subject to the tax has increased.
For instance, data show that 3.1 million taxpayers were subject to NIIT in its first year. Just eight years later, that number more than doubled.
So what is NIIT and who must pay it?
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Read on to avoid surprises on your next tax bill and to find out how you might lower your net investment income.
What is net investment income tax?
The net investment income tax is a 3.8% tax you must pay if your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) exceeds a certain threshold. (More on that later).
Taxpayers meeting that income threshold pay the tax on the lesser of:
- Net investment income, OR
- The amount exceeding MAGI
The income thresholds are not indexed for inflation, meaning if inflation were to rise, you would pay a higher tax percentage on the same investment value.
Why am I paying net investment income tax?
Below are the MAGI thresholds that make you subject to NIIT:
- Married filing separately — income over $125k
- Single or Head of Household filers — income over $200k
- Married filing jointly — income over $250k
If you have investment income and your MAGI is less than the above amounts, you will not need to pay NIIT.
What counts as net investment income?
Different types of income may be subject to the 3.8% tax, though not all. Below is a list of common examples of investment income that fall under NIIT:
- Interest and dividends
- Capital gains
- Royalty and rental income
- Business trading income or other such passive income
Additionally, non-qualified annuities (mutual funds, CDs, etc.) may be subject to NIIT.
It’s important to consult with a tax professional to determine if an investment you hold is subject to a specific tax.
What is exempt from NIIT?
Several types of income are not subject to NIIT. For example, qualified annuities could be part of a retirement plan, so they may be subject to different tax rules. (For example: 401(k)s, 403(b)s, 457(b)s, and IRAs).
Other types of income generally exempt from NIIT include:
- Wages and unemployment compensation
- Social Security Benefits
- Alimony
- Tax-exempt interest (like municipal bond interest)
- Self-employment income
How to avoid the net investment income tax
Here are a few types of expenses that can help lower your net investment income. Keep in mind that these don't necessarily help you avoid the tax entirely. Rather, the expenses can help reduce your NII, potentially lowering NIIT liability.
- Investment interest expenses
- Investment advisory fees (or brokerage fees)
- Rental and royalty expenses related to your rental and royalty income
- Tax preparation fees
- Fiduciary expenses (for estates and trusts)
- Local income and state taxes
Next, we’ll use an example to demonstrate how investment income may be subject to the net investment income tax.
Net investment income tax example
Note: Keep in mind this is a simple example. Real-world scenarios can typically be more complex.
Example. A single filer has $175k in wages and $80k in dividends (with no expenses). This means their net investment income is $80k. Their MAGI (wages plus dividends) is $255k.
In this case, MAGI exceeds the threshold level for a single filer under NIIT ($200k). This means that the single filer will be subject to the tax.
NIIT will take the lesser of:
- The amount the taxpayer exceeds the threshold ($255k minus $200k = $55k), OR
- Their investment income ($80k)
Since $55k is less than $80k, NIIT will use $55k.
Thus, the taxpayer’s NIIT will be 3.8% multiplied by $55k, resulting in a tax of $2,090.
Does NIIT apply to home sales?
Generally, NIIT does not apply to items normally excluded from your regular taxable income, which includes the sale of a main residence.
If you plan to sell your principal home, the first $250k (single filer) or $500k (married filing joint) is generally exempt from capital gains tax. Hence, it is generally exempt from NIIT. But if the gain on the sale of your home is over the capital gains tax home exclusion limit, you may need to pay tax on the overage, hence, you could pay NIIT if your MAGI exceeds the threshold.
For more information see: Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate and Home Sales.
What is the 3.8% Medicare surtax?
If you are a taxpayer exempt from Medicare taxes, you may still owe NIIT if you meet the investment and MAGI criteria. While you may be subject to the .9% Medicare tax and the 3.8% investment tax, you will not be subject to both on the same type of income.
Note: Though both are surtaxes, they are distinct taxes with different rules. Also, a fun fact: the 'Medicare tax' doesn't currently fund Medicare. It's a separate tax that goes to the general fund.
For more information, see Medicare Tax: Five Things Every Worker Needs to Know.
IRS tax on net investment income: More information
If you'd like to learn more, the IRS has published a list of NIIT FAQs.
Additionally, you can find a withholding estimator on the IRS website that can help you estimate your federal income tax withholding, including NIIT.
Related
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Kate is a CPA with experience in audit and technology. As a Tax Writer at Kiplinger, Kate believes that tax and finance news should meet people where they are today, across cultural, educational, and disciplinary backgrounds.
-
-
Ford Stock Is Rising After Getting a Big Upgrade at Goldman Sachs
Ford stock has struggled in recent months, but Goldman Sachs is upbeat about improving profitability. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why Boeing Is Considering a Potential $10 Billion Stock Sale
Boeing is reportedly considering issuing stock to shore up its cash reserves. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Five Tax Strategies to Preserve Your Retirement Savings
From Roths to HSAs to creative Social Security timing, retirees have many options to minimize their taxes. You might be surprised what a difference it can make.
By Steve Reder Published
-
Mansion Tax: Do You Need to Worry About It?
Mansion Tax If you’re in the market for a high-value home, you may face an additional tax rolled into your closing costs.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Last updated
-
Have a DAF? How You Invest Can Make a Big Difference
Designing the right portfolio for your donor-advised fund depends on the giving strategy you choose. Here are some scenarios to help with that.
By Adam Nash Published
-
Rattled by RMDs? Look No Further
The rules for required minimum distributions (RMDs) have changed in recent years, so here's what to know as the end of the year (and a tax deadline) approaches.
By Pam Krueger Published
-
What Is the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA)?
Tax Law Everything you need to know about the TCJA and key tax credits and deductions currently set to expire at the end of next year.
By Kate Schubel Last updated
-
From Trusts to Taxes: Is Your Estate Plan Ready?
Leaving a legacy can't be left up to chance. You need an estate plan that takes advantage of all the tools available, including possibly an irrevocable trust.
By Brian C. Large, CLTC Published
-
This Double-Dip Trust Benefit Really Is Too Good to Be True
Let's clear up the confusion among some trust makers and taxpayers over how grantor trust status affects the step-up in basis and estate tax exclusion.
By Rustin Diehl, JD, LLM Published
-
How to Structure Retirement Income to Tamp Down Taxes
From Social Security to IRAs and investments, with smart tax planning, retirees can have some control over how much of their income they'll get to keep.
By Rick Barnett, CEPP, CFCA, MEP Published