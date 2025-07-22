A Guide to Personalizing Your Retirement Plan for Maximum Impact

Retirement planning has to change. We're living longer. Social Security is under pressure. Long-term care is costly and getting even more expensive.

Think of your retirement savings as not only your 401(k), IRA and other qualified savings, but also the value of your home. And forget about rules of thumb. Think instead about refinements that make your plan your own.

What's your base plan?

In my previous two articles — Your Home + Your IRA = Your Long-Term Care Solution and What if You Could Increase Your Retirement Income by 50% to 70%? — I described IRA4Income, which delivers more income to meet budgeted expenses along with liquid savings to enable, for example, the coverage of typical long-term care costs.

We explained how to achieve these results by using financial products that are "off the shelf":

Those pieces aren't exotic, but with our approach, called IRA4Income, we provide an individual with a "base plan" built around an allocation among and between asset classes, put in place with economic assumptions, such as:

Rates of return on investments

Personal planning choices, such as the percentage of increase in income

Current interest rates based on a survey of annuity and HECM contracts

To measure the value of this planning model, we compared our results to two ends of the retirement spectrum:

A single premium income annuity (SPIA) that would provide all guaranteed income but no liquid savings

Investment-only plans with no guaranteed annuity income

Both of those and IRA4Income are based on a consistent set of assumptions.

While quite different in design but with consistent assumptions, the IRA4Income plans provide high starting income, they continue for life, and they have liquid savings late in retirement when the money will most likely be needed to cover long-term care.

Why do you personalize?

As the results below show, a base IRA4Income plan provides attractive results in the two areas we're working to improve: starting income and liquid savings at age 90.

Once you have a base plan that delivers the income and liquid savings, an adviser can help you modify it to better meet your personal objectives. The answer, unlike certain planning methods, is not simply to spend less.

Below, I provide examples of plan modifications, again with an emphasis on starting income and liquid savings.

How do you personalize?

You can adjust income. A relatively simple way to adjust your starting and ongoing income is to revise the inflation protection assumption. Set out below is an example at different ages of what a change in the percentage increase can provide.

You can manage risk. In refining your plan, do you assume lower or higher assumed rates of return? If you aim for the high starting income you may want to use the base plan assumption of 8%, or a lower rate if you want to take less risk. The differences are shown here.

You can manage your legacy. Annuities are an important tool to create lifetime income in a plan. One feature of these lifetime annuities can be a payout to your beneficiary. You may want to provide beneficiary protection on early passing, as evidenced in the following table.

You can minimize taxes. Retirees who use just one source of savings to fund their retirement — their IRA or 401(k) — will pay taxes when distributions are made. Drawdowns from a HECM line of credit are not taxable and provide some tax benefit.

If taxes are a major consideration, you might consider using a portion of personal (after-tax) savings and reduce taxable portion, as seen here.

Now, create your options

The benefits of IRA4Income include increased income and more liquid savings. This combination of your IRA and your home can increase your income from your IRA-based planning by 50% to 75%.

While that increase sounds great, you have the ability to easily stress-test those results and anticipate long-term care or other events that can be planned for.

To get started, order an IRA4Income base plan as a great starting point for future refinements like those mentioned above.

