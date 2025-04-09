Kentucky Tax Deadline Extension Might Cost You More Money: What to Know
Kentucky flooding and storms caused the IRS and state to extend the 2025 tax filing deadline. But should you file later?
Are you a Kentucky resident planning to put off your taxes until the extension deadline? You may want to reconsider.
Earlier this year, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and landslides ripped through the Commonwealth, resulting in over 1,000 rescues and at least 21 deaths. Thousands of others were without power for several days; hundreds of road closures are still in effect.
While it may bring little relief, the IRS’ tax deadline extension could help some Kentucky residents complete their federal tax obligations. After all, the IRS typically waives interest and penalties on taxes owed by taxpayers in disaster areas.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
However, state-level income taxes may be another story. According to the Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR), taxpayers affected by disaster may owe higher state tax bills if they opt for a later extension deadline in the fall.
Read on.
Kentucky tax extension
On Feb. 24, the IRS announced tax relief for all individuals and businesses in Kentucky — just ten days after the February storms began. This announcement pushed the tax day deadline for Kentuckians from April 15 to November 3, 2025. The extension applies to numerous key federal tax deadlines, including:
- Individual income tax returns and payments that are typically due on April 15, 2025.
- 2024 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts for eligible taxpayers.
- Quarterly estimated income tax payments for 2025, including those normally due on April 15, June 16, and September 15, 2025.
- Various payroll, partnership, S corporation, and tax-exempt organization returns.
For more information on the federal tax return extension, see the IRS Kentucky deadline announcement.
Kentucky state tax deadline
The extended tax deadline for Kentucky returns is November 3, 2025. That includes individual and business tax returns originally due April 15, 2025.
The Commonwealth's announcement in February said that the state tax deadlines “will mirror the IRS federal extensions related to this disaster for filing income tax returns, including payment of tax due.”
However, unlike the federal tax extension announcement, the state cautions that filing later may come with a price.
“Kentucky’s tax laws have no provision to waive interest accrued,” the state’s DOR writes in a release, “Therefore, the total liability due will increase for taxpayers who defer paying their taxes by the regularly scheduled due date.”
How much interest could you pay?
Luckily, the Kentucky DOR provides an example.
Kentucky tax payment example
If you decide to file and pay your Kentucky state taxes by the November 3, 2025, extension deadline, the interest rate can be as high as 10%.
But here is an example given by the state’s DOR of how much you could owe:
- If you have $50,000 in state-taxable income, then
- Your tax liability on Apr. 15 may be $2,000.
- If you delay your filing and payment until Nov. 3, then your added interest could be $111.23.
- This means the total tax owed on Nov. 3 would be $2,111.23 if you decided not to file and pay by April 15.
Note: This example is from the KY Department of Revenue website and does not include applicable deductions, withholding payments, or estimated tax paid throughout the year.
Because interest fees could increase your state tax liability from April 15 to November 3, the Kentucky Department of Revenue encourages taxpayers to file by the April deadline or as soon as possible after tax day.
Kentucky disaster relief for taxes
Taxpayers claiming disaster relief should write “Kentucky Disaster Relief” at the top of state tax returns, according to the Kentucky DOR. The writing should be in large, red lettering. E-filing Kentucky residents can enter “Disaster” on their return with most tax software.
If filing after regularly required deadlines, affected taxpayers should also write the FEMA disaster declaration number, 3624-EM, on any return. This number should be put on federal tax returns, especially when claiming a casualty loss or requesting copies of previously filed tax returns.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Kate is a CPA with experience in audit and technology. As a Tax Writer at Kiplinger, Kate believes that tax and finance news should meet people where they are today, across cultural, educational, and disciplinary backgrounds.
-
-
Seven Tasks Retirees Can Do With Online Banking or a Mobile Banking App
Retirees can do more than check their bank account balance online.
By Donna Fuscaldo Published
-
Five Questions to Ask Before Leaving the Workforce to Become a Full-Time Parent
Leaving the workforce is a big decision, but one many couples make after welcoming a child.
By Kiplinger Advisor Collective Published
-
Could Your State End Tax on Overtime This Year?
State Taxes Key states are considering ending taxes on overtime — find out if yours makes the cut.
By Kate Schubel Published
-
Did Florida’s Chance at $1,000 in Property Tax Rebates Vanish?
State Taxes The Florida Legislature bypassed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ wish to cut property taxes and instead voted to lower the state’s sales tax.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
‘Are You Better Off Than You Were 71 Days Ago?’ Cory Booker Historic Senate Speech Highlights Tax Debate
Tax Policy A speech protesting Trump’s policies, including tax plans, breaks U.S. Senate records.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
What’s Happening With Trump Tariffs? Updates for April 2025
Tariffs Donald Trump continues to use tariffs as a central tool of his trade policy. Here’s where tariffs stand now.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
New South Carolina Income Tax Cut Might Eat Your Cash
State Taxes South Carolina’s flat income tax bill could have the majority of residents paying higher income taxes. Find out how.
By Kate Schubel Published
-
U.S. Treasury to Eliminate Paper Checks: What It Means for Tax Refunds, Social Security
Treasury President Trump signed an executive order forcing the federal government to phase out paper check disbursements by the fall.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
IRS Layoffs Spark Delays, Doubt This Tax Season
Tax Season Tax experts say Trump’s downsizing of the IRS is already causing problems.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Last updated
-
DOGE Gains More Grip on IRS Amid Leadership Reshuffle
IRS The IRS acting chief counsel was recently removed from his role, adding to the chaos at the federal tax agency. Here’s what it means for you.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published