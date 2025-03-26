Social Security Under Trump: Live Updates to Keep You Up to Date

Summary

Welcome to Kiplinger's Social Security under Trump live blog. We'll be providing you with all the up-to-date news, tips, developments and analysis you need to navigate all the developments impacting Social Security in 2025.

Check back regularly for posts from our retirement team (writers Donna LeValley and Donna Fuscaldo) covering everything from the March Social Security payment schedule to changes in policy or rules that could impact how and when you receive your benefits.

Let’s start at the beginning. A lot has happened since the second Trump Administration took office back in January. We have been keeping a close eye on all of the developments at the Social Security Administration and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). In addition to bringing you live updates in this blog, we have two hub articles that gather our coverage of what Trump has done so far:

| What Trump Has Done With Social Security | What Trump Has Done With Medicare |