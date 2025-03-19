The SSA Is Changing How You Apply for Benefits and Update Your Direct Deposit Information: Here's What You Need to Know

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is changing how you apply for new benefits and update your direct deposit information. The changes are being made to implement stronger identity verification procedures to increase protections against fraudulent activity. Social Security beneficiaries will be able to use their online my Social Security accounts to make these changes as they already employ online identity proofing procedures.

People who cannot use a my Social Security account will need to visit a local Social Security office to prove their identity in person. If you go this route, be sure to confirm you local Social Security field office is still open before traveling to your local office; the SSA recently suspended in-person appointments at seven field offices.

The SSA will be using the Department of Treasury’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service’s payment integrity service called Account Verification Service (AVS). The AVS provides instant bank verification services to prevent fraud associated with direct deposit change requests. This service is free and can be used to verify bank account information for a federal program.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Timeline for the coming changes

The SSA will transition to stronger identity proofing procedures for both new benefit claims and direct deposit changes over the next two weeks. The updated measures are meant to further defend Social Security data and benefits against fraudulent activity. “Americans deserve to have their Social Security records protected with the utmost integrity and vigilance,” said Lee Dudek, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, in a SSA press release.

On March 31, after the two-week transition period, the SSA will begin enforcing its new online digital identity proofing and in-person identity proofing for new benefit applications and requests to update direct deposit information. It will also cut the waiting period to implement direct deposit change requests from the previous 30 days to one day.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

First the good news: the SSA will be expediting all direct deposit change requests, those made in person and online, to one business day. This is a drastic reduction from the previous timeline; previously online direct deposit changes were held for 30 days before being implemented.

Social Security beneficiaries that don't have or want a my Social Security account must visit a local office to change their direct deposit information and can call 1-800-772-1213 to schedule an in-person appointment.

Changes to applying for new Social Security benefits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The SSA will continue to permit people who cannot or do not use an online my Social Security account to start their claim for benefits on the telephone. However, the claim must be completed in person in order to verify the person's identity. In its press release, the SSA recommended calling to request an in-person appointment to begin and complete the claim in one interaction.

Whether you walk-in or have an appointment, you will need to prove your identity before starting or completing your transaction.

Time to consider opening a my Social Security account

Opening a my Social Security account can help prevent fraud and identity theft as it means you are claiming your account. If criminals obtain your Social Security number , they may try to open a my Social Security account in your name and redirect your benefits to an account they control. By opening a my Social Security account now, you can help prevent this scenario, since an individual can only have one my Social Security account open per Social Security number.

The account will also give you more control and flexibly in managing your Social Security benefits and Medicare payments. You can not only apply for benefits and change your direct deposit information, you can also check the status of an application and print your 1099. You can complete a range of tasks from a comfortable chair at home or on the beach in Margaritaville.