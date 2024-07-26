Social Security Login Changes Taking Effect Soon

Social Security online users will soon have to create Login.gov accounts if they don't already have them. The Social Security Administration is transitioning all users who made their accounts before September 18, 2021, to the Login.gov platform. Any beneficiary who already has a Login.gov account doesn't need to take any action.

SSA says the change aims to simplify the sign-in process, while providing more secure access to online services. “my Social Security is a safe and secure way for people to do business with us,” said Social Security Commissioner Martin O’Malley. “We’re excited to transition to Login.gov to access our online services, streamlining the process and ease of use for the public across agencies.”

Login change will provide better security

Login.gov is a website run by the federal government to authenticate the identity of online account holders. Users who aren’t using it or another government-approved authenticator, such as ID.me, will be required to do so in the coming months.

This applies if you created an account with Social Security prior to September 18, 2021, and if y ou sign in with a username versus your email address. Starting September 2024, these accounts will be retired, so you should consider setting up an account with Login.gov or ID.me sooner rather than later.

The other option for authentication, ID.me, is also safe and secure. This company has partnered with 16 federal agencies to facilitate a login service and is the only option for accountholders outside the U.S.

For users who do not currently use Login.gov, switching over an account can be easily done when logging into my Social Security. After logging in on the my Social Security website with your username and password as usual, users with soon-to-be outdated accounts will be given an option to transfer over to the Login.gov system. They will then need to set up a second authentication method.

Once you link your account, a confirmation message will be shown, and your Login.gov credentials can be used to sign in to my Social Security in the future.

Why you should have a "my Social Security" account

Whether you’re eligible for benefits or still decades away from retirement, creating a my Social Security account with the SSA is a great idea. my Social Security accounts are free, secure and can help you with many tasks. It can help you estimate your benefits, track your earnings history, or request a replacement Social Security card.

With an account, you can choose to get available notices online instead of by mail and can choose to receive alerts by email or text when you have a notice available. Getting available notices online means not needing to wait for it to arrive in the mail or the notice getting lost, misplaced or stolen.

Tip: Prevent fraud and identity theft by claiming your account. If criminals obtain your Social Security number, they may try to open a my Social Security account in your name and redirect your benefits to an account they control. But if you open your my Social Security account now, you can help prevent this scenario, since any individual you can only have one my Social Security account open per Social Security number.

Access for Social Security beneficiaries abroad

Social Security’s Office of Earnings & International Operations (OEIO) purpose is to assist beneficiaries who live outside the United States or plan to leave the country. There are no Social Security offices outside the U.S. However, there are American embassies and consulates with trained personnel to assist you in seeking Social Security services.

Previously, beneficiaries needed a U.S. mailing address to access Social Security's my Social Security account and use the online services. Now, many people without a U.S. mailing address can create a personal account and use the online services with an ID.me credential.

If you don't already have an ID.me credential, or if you had a my Social Security account prior to moving overseas, you will need to create an ID.me credential to use it from an international address.

After you have created your personal my Social Security account, you will be able to do the following online tasks:

Change your address (US citizen only)

Check your earnings and get your benefit estimates.

Access online notices

Request a replacement Medicare Card

Check the status of your application or appeal

View, print, or save a benefit verification letter (Social Security is unable to mail to a foreign address)

View, print, or save replacement SSA-1099/1042S tax statement (Social Security is unable to mail replacement statements to a foreign address).