Seven Social Security Field Offices Are Suspending In-Person Services
A departure from closing locations, seven local Social Security offices will temporarily stop all in-person service and will only be available by telephone.
The Social Security Administration has temporarily closed seven field offices around the country. This is a departure from previous closures that focused on hearing offices and unused office spaces. Field offices are the "retail" offices of the administration where people can walk-in or make an appointment for basic services including applying for new and replacement Social Security cards and applying for benefits. Medicare beneficiaries can also get help applying for extra assistance paying for their prescription drugs.
Beneficiaries previously serviced by these locations are directed to call the main number, 1-800-772-1213 or TTY 1-800-325-0778, to receive assistance.
This message from the SSA appears under address information when you perform an internet search for the closed locations.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
From U.S. Social Security Administration:
"This office is temporarily closed to in person traffic until further notice. Visit our website to update your personal information, apply for benefits, and access other services. We are still taking appointments by phone. Create a my Social Security account from our website to request a replacement Social Security card, get a Proof of Benefits letter, and more!"
Locations of temporarily closed Social Security offices
The following Social Security offices will temporarily stop all in-person service on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Assistance will still be available by telephone until 4pm. Reopening information has not been posted.
I have included the direct number for each office for future use. As of today, the numbers are still in use but dead end after a few menu selections; a recorded message encourages callers to use the ssa.gov web site to get the information and services they need.
Before you venture out to your local office, visit the SSA's Office Closings and Emergencies web page to check the status of any closures or other delays that might affect in-person services.
Location
Old phone number
Physical location
Cambridge, Maryland
1-888-347-9277
STE 9309 SUNBURST HWYCAMBRIDGE, MD 21613
St. Louis Southside, Missouri
1-800-772-1213
8800 Watson Rd #100, St. Louis, MO 63119
Toms River. New Jersey
1-877-255-1497
190 ST CATHERINE BLVDTOMS RIVER, NJ 08755
West Nyack, New York
1-866-755-4334
240 WEST NYACK ROADPHYSICAL OFFICE CLOSED. IN OFFICE SERVICWEST NYACK, NY 10994
Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania
1-866-526-9847
700 MARKET STBLOOMSBURG, PA 17815
Cody, Wyoming
1-844-345-3522
285 Sheridan Ave. Ste 265. Cody, WY 82414
Sheridan, Wyoming
1-866-530-7798
2268 North Main Street, Sheridan, WY 82801
A my Social Security account, your online alternative
Whether you’re eligible for benefits or still decades away from retirement, creating a my Social Security account with the SSA is a great idea. my Social Security accounts are free, secure and can help you with many tasks. It can help you estimate your benefits, track your earnings history, or request a replacement Social Security card.
What can you do with a my Social Security account? If you are not receiving benefits you can:
- Set up or change direct deposit
- Get a Social Security 1099 (SSA-1099) form
- Change your address
- Request a replacement Social Security card
If you are not receiving benefits you can:
- Check your application status
- Request a replacement Social Security card
- Get your Social Security Statement
- Get personalized retirement benefit estimates
- Get estimates for a spouse’s benefits
- Get proof that you do not receive benefits
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.
-
-
The Explosion of New AI Tools
The Kiplinger Letter Workers and consumers soon won’t be able to escape generative AI. Does that mean societal disruption and productivity gains are right around the corner?
By John Miley Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Shines In Volatile Session
It was another up-and-down day for stocks as market participants weighed encouraging inflation data against the latest tariff headlines.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Four Roth IRA Pitfalls Your Adviser May Not Tell You About
You may not be bound for Mordor, but Roth IRA pitfalls could upend your retirement if you're unaware of them.
By Maurie Backman Published
-
This Underused IRA Option Offers Tax Benefits and Income Security
Looking to avoid running out of money in retirement? Consider longevity protection provided by a QLAC as a component of your retirement income plan.
By Jerry Golden, Investment Adviser Representative Published
-
Social Security New Rule: Overpayments Must Be Paid Back 100%. Why It Matters
As of March 27, the SSA will require beneficiaries who have been accidentally overpaid to repay 100% of the money, reversing a previous policy that allowed for only 10% recoupment.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Medicare and Medicaid Employees Offered New Buyouts: What You Need to Know
Federal HHS workers who inspect food, research diseases and administer Medicare and Medicaid are offered $25,000 buyouts
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
What Is a Portable Retirement Plan and Should You Have One?
Portable Retirement Plans allow employees to take their retirement savings with them when they change jobs without losing their accumulated savings.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Financial Pitfalls to Avoid in Your 30s, 40s and 50s
As you pass through each decade of working life and build wealth for retirement, watch out for the financial traps that can hinder your progress.
By Julia Pham, CFP®, AIF®, CDFA® Published
-
Where to Retire: Living in Brazil Is More Than Carnival, Coffee and Copacabana
Living in Brazil offers affordability, magical rainforests, and a lively beach vibe. It is a great retirement landing spot — but do your homework first.
By Brian O'Connell Published
-
Retiring Without Heirs: Four Options For Your Estate
Just because you don’t anyone to leave your money to doesn’t mean you shouldn’t plan for what happens to your estate when you die.
By Donna Fuscaldo Published