Seven Social Security Field Offices Are Suspending In-Person Services

The Social Security Administration has temporarily closed seven field offices around the country. This is a departure from previous closures that focused on hearing offices and unused office spaces. Field offices are the "retail" offices of the administration where people can walk-in or make an appointment for basic services including applying for new and replacement Social Security cards and applying for benefits. Medicare beneficiaries can also get help applying for extra assistance paying for their prescription drugs.

Beneficiaries previously serviced by these locations are directed to call the main number, 1-800-772-1213 or TTY 1-800-325-0778, to receive assistance.

This message from the SSA appears under address information when you perform an internet search for the closed locations.

From U.S. Social Security Administration:

"This office is temporarily closed to in person traffic until further notice. Visit our website to update your personal information, apply for benefits, and access other services. We are still taking appointments by phone. Create a my Social Security account from our website to request a replacement Social Security card, get a Proof of Benefits letter, and more!"

Locations of temporarily closed Social Security offices

The following Social Security offices will temporarily stop all in-person service on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Assistance will still be available by telephone until 4pm. Reopening information has not been posted.

I have included the direct number for each office for future use. As of today, the numbers are still in use but dead end after a few menu selections; a recorded message encourages callers to use the ssa.gov web site to get the information and services they need.

Before you venture out to your local office, visit the SSA's Office Closings and Emergencies web page to check the status of any closures or other delays that might affect in-person services.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Location Old phone number Physical location Cambridge, Maryland 1-888-347-9277 STE 9309 SUNBURST HWYCAMBRIDGE, MD 21613 St. Louis Southside, Missouri 1-800-772-1213 8800 Watson Rd #100, St. Louis, MO 63119 Toms River. New Jersey 1-877-255-1497 190 ST CATHERINE BLVDTOMS RIVER, NJ 08755 West Nyack, New York 1-866-755-4334 240 WEST NYACK ROADPHYSICAL OFFICE CLOSED. IN OFFICE SERVICWEST NYACK, NY 10994 Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania 1-866-526-9847 700 MARKET STBLOOMSBURG, PA 17815 Cody, Wyoming 1-844-345-3522 285 Sheridan Ave. Ste 265. Cody, WY 82414 Sheridan, Wyoming 1-866-530-7798 2268 North Main Street, Sheridan, WY 82801

A my Social Security account, your online alternative

Whether you’re eligible for benefits or still decades away from retirement, creating a my Social Security account with the SSA is a great idea. my Social Security accounts are free, secure and can help you with many tasks . It can help you estimate your benefits , track your earnings history, or request a replacement Social Security card.

What can you do with a my Social Security account? If you are not receiving benefits you can:

