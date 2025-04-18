Vaccines Medicare Covers for Free
The U.S. is experiencing an outbreak of measles and is on track to have the most whooping cough cases since 1948; these vaccines Medicare covers for free can keep you safe.
Did you know that Medicare fully covers a number of vaccines for its beneficiaries? Well, they do. All adult vaccines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices are covered with no out-of-pocket costs. Your Medicare drug plan won't charge you a copayment or apply a deductible for vaccines you get including: shingles, whooping cough and tetanus.
This list of free vaccines is updated every year, so just because it is on the list this year, doesn't mean it will be on the list next year. If you are traveling outside of the country, you may want to consult the CDC's list of recommended vaccinations depending on your destination. The CDC suggests that you make sure you are up to date with all of your routine vaccines as "the majority of measles cases imported into the United States occur in unvaccinated U.S. residents who become infected during international travel." You can see which countries in the world have reported measles outbreaks.
Routine vaccinations available without any out-of-pocket costs
Vaccine
Covered dosage
Age covered- 65 and over
COVID-19
2 or more doses of 2024-2025 vaccine
|Row 0 - Cell 2
Influenza
1 dose annually
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (Tdap or Td)
1 dose Tdap, then Td or Tdap every 10 years thereafter.
|Row 2 - Cell 2
1 dose
For adults with no evidence of immunity to measles, mumps, or rubella:
Chickenpox- Varicella (VAR)
2 doses
For adults who do not have evidence of immunity.
Shingles- Zoster recombinant (RZV)
2 doses
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Vaccine
Covered dosage
Age covered- 75 and over
Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)
Unvaccinated: 1 dose.
Previously vaccinated: additional doses not recommended.
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Covered vaccines that are given when necessary
Some vaccines are only recommended when a patient has a risk factor that makes the vaccination necessary. Those additional factors include: an underlying condition, increased risk from exposure or traveling to a country with a documented increased risk of exposure.
Pneumococcal (PCV15, PCV20,PCV21, PPSV23)
As determined by your doctor
Which vaccine you receive and when is based on your prior vaccination history
Hepatitis A (HepA)
2, 3, or 4 doses depending on vaccine
Note: Recommended vaccination for adults with an additional risk factor or another indication
Hepatitis B (HepB)
2, 3, or 4 doses depending on vaccine or condition
Notes:
Recommended vaccination for adults who meet age requirement, lack documentation of vaccination, or lack evidence of immunity
Recommended vaccination for adults with an additional risk factor or another indication
Meningococcal A, C, W, Y (MenACWY)
1 or 2 doses depending on indication
Notes: Recommended vaccination for adults with an additional risk factor or another indication
Meningococcal B (MenB)
2 or 3 doses depending on vaccine and indication
Notes: Recommended vaccination for adults with an additional risk factor or another indication
Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)
1 or 3 doses depending on indication
Note: Recommended vaccination for adults with an additional risk factor or another indication
Mpox
2 doses
Note: Recommended vaccination for adults with an additional risk factor or another indication
Pollio- Inactivated poliovirus (IPV)
Complete 3-dose series if incompletely vaccinated.
Note: Most adults have likely already been vaccinated against poliovirus during childhood.- If you are traveling to a country where there is a documented increased risk of exposure to poliovirus. Ask your healthcare provider if you need a booster.
Bottom line
Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries have access to routine vaccinations for no additional costs. If you are traveling, check to see if any destination-specific vaccines and medicines are covered.
If you have a chronic illness, disability, or a weakened immune system, consider getting travel insurance. Why? Traditional Medicare and most Medigap and Medicare Advantage policies do not offer comprehensive coverage outside of the U.S. Medicare defines the term “outside the U.S.” to mean anywhere other than the 50 states of the U.S., the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands.
