Vaccines Medicare Covers for Free

The U.S. is experiencing an outbreak of measles and is on track to have the most whooping cough cases since 1948; these vaccines Medicare covers for free can keep you safe.

Senior woman feeling proud after getting vaccinated
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published
in Features

Did you know that Medicare fully covers a number of vaccines for its beneficiaries? Well, they do. All adult vaccines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices are covered with no out-of-pocket costs. Your Medicare drug plan won't charge you a copayment or apply a deductible for vaccines you get including: shingles, whooping cough and tetanus.

This list of free vaccines is updated every year, so just because it is on the list this year, doesn't mean it will be on the list next year. If you are traveling outside of the country, you may want to consult the CDC's list of recommended vaccinations depending on your destination. The CDC suggests that you make sure you are up to date with all of your routine vaccines as "the majority of measles cases imported into the United States occur in unvaccinated U.S. residents who become infected during international travel." You can see which countries in the world have reported measles outbreaks.

Routine vaccinations available without any out-of-pocket costs

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Vaccine

Covered dosage

Age covered- 65 and over

COVID-19 

2 or more doses of 2024-2025 vaccine



Influenza

1 dose annually



Tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (Tdap or Td)

1 dose Tdap, then Td or Tdap every 10 years thereafter.



Measles, mumps, rubella (MMR)

1 dose

For adults with no evidence of immunity to measles, mumps, or rubella:

Chickenpox- Varicella (VAR)

2 doses

For adults who do not have evidence of immunity.

Shingles- Zoster recombinant (RZV)

2 doses



Vaccine

Covered dosage

Age covered- 75 and over

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

Unvaccinated: 1 dose.

Previously vaccinated: additional doses not recommended.



Covered vaccines that are given when necessary

Some vaccines are only recommended when a patient has a risk factor that makes the vaccination necessary. Those additional factors include: an underlying condition, increased risk from exposure or traveling to a country with a documented increased risk of exposure.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Pneumococcal (PCV15, PCV20,PCV21, PPSV23)

As determined by your doctor

Which vaccine you receive and when is based on your prior vaccination history

Hepatitis A (HepA)

2, 3, or 4 doses depending on vaccine

Note: Recommended vaccination for adults with an additional risk factor or another indication

Hepatitis B (HepB)

2, 3, or 4 doses depending on vaccine or condition

Notes:

Recommended vaccination for adults who meet age requirement, lack documentation of vaccination, or lack evidence of immunity

Recommended vaccination for adults with an additional risk factor or another indication

Meningococcal A, C, W, Y (MenACWY)

1 or 2 doses depending on indication 

Notes: Recommended vaccination for adults with an additional risk factor or another indication

Meningococcal B (MenB) 

2 or 3 doses depending on vaccine and indication

Notes: Recommended vaccination for adults with an additional risk factor or another indication

Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)

1 or 3 doses depending on indication

Note: Recommended vaccination for adults with an additional risk factor or another indication

Mpox

2 doses

Note: Recommended vaccination for adults with an additional risk factor or another indication

Pollio- Inactivated poliovirus (IPV)

Complete 3-dose series if incompletely vaccinated.

Note: Most adults have likely already been vaccinated against poliovirus during childhood.- If you are traveling to a country where there is a documented increased risk of exposure to poliovirus. Ask your healthcare provider if you need a booster.

Bottom line

Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries have access to routine vaccinations for no additional costs. If you are traveling, check to see if any destination-specific vaccines and medicines are covered.

If you have a chronic illness, disability, or a weakened immune system, consider getting travel insurance. Why? Traditional Medicare and most Medigap and Medicare Advantage policies do not offer comprehensive coverage outside of the U.S. Medicare defines the term “outside the U.S.” to mean anywhere other than the 50 states of the U.S., the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands.





Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo. 

