Vaccines Medicare Covers for Free

Did you know that Medicare fully covers a number of vaccines for its beneficiaries? Well, they do. All adult vaccines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices are covered with no out-of-pocket costs. Your Medicare drug plan won't charge you a copayment or apply a deductible for vaccines you get including: shingles, whooping cough and tetanus.

This list of free vaccines is updated every year, so just because it is on the list this year, doesn't mean it will be on the list next year. If you are traveling outside of the country, you may want to consult the CDC's list of recommended vaccinations depending on your destination. The CDC suggests that you make sure you are up to date with all of your routine vaccines as "the majority of measles cases imported into the United States occur in unvaccinated U.S. residents who become infected during international travel." You can see which countries in the world have reported measles outbreaks.

Routine vaccinations available without any out-of-pocket costs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Vaccine Covered dosage Age covered- 65 and over COVID-19 2 or more doses of 2024-2025 vaccine Row 0 - Cell 2 Influenza 1 dose annually Row 1 - Cell 2 Tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (Tdap or Td) 1 dose Tdap, then Td or Tdap every 10 years thereafter. Row 2 - Cell 2 Measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) 1 dose For adults with no evidence of immunity to measles, mumps, or rubella: Chickenpox- Varicella (VAR) 2 doses For adults who do not have evidence of immunity. Shingles- Zoster recombinant (RZV) 2 doses Row 5 - Cell 2 Vaccine Covered dosage Age covered- 75 and over Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Unvaccinated: 1 dose. Previously vaccinated: additional doses not recommended. Row 7 - Cell 2

Covered vaccines that are given when necessary

Some vaccines are only recommended when a patient has a risk factor that makes the vaccination necessary. Those additional factors include: an underlying condition, increased risk from exposure or traveling to a country with a documented increased risk of exposure.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pneumococcal (PCV15, PCV20,PCV21, PPSV23) As determined by your doctor Which vaccine you receive and when is based on your prior vaccination history Hepatitis A (HepA) 2, 3, or 4 doses depending on vaccine Note: Recommended vaccination for adults with an additional risk factor or another indication Hepatitis B (HepB) 2, 3, or 4 doses depending on vaccine or condition Notes: Recommended vaccination for adults who meet age requirement, lack documentation of vaccination, or lack evidence of immunity Recommended vaccination for adults with an additional risk factor or another indication Meningococcal A, C, W, Y (MenACWY) 1 or 2 doses depending on indication Notes: Recommended vaccination for adults with an additional risk factor or another indication Meningococcal B (MenB) 2 or 3 doses depending on vaccine and indication Notes: Recommended vaccination for adults with an additional risk factor or another indication Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) 1 or 3 doses depending on indication Note: Recommended vaccination for adults with an additional risk factor or another indication Mpox 2 doses Note: Recommended vaccination for adults with an additional risk factor or another indication Pollio- Inactivated poliovirus (IPV) Complete 3-dose series if incompletely vaccinated. Note: Most adults have likely already been vaccinated against poliovirus during childhood.- If you are traveling to a country where there is a documented increased risk of exposure to poliovirus. Ask your healthcare provider if you need a booster.

Bottom line

Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries have access to routine vaccinations for no additional costs. If you are traveling, check to see if any destination-specific vaccines and medicines are covered.

If you have a chronic illness, disability, or a weakened immune system, consider getting travel insurance. Why? Traditional Medicare and most Medigap and Medicare Advantage policies do not offer comprehensive coverage outside of the U.S. Medicare defines the term “outside the U.S.” to mean anywhere other than the 50 states of the U.S., the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands.