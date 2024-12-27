I Got Whooping Cough So You Don't Have To

When I contracted whooping cough a few years ago, I thought there must have been a mistake. Surely this antiquated disease couldn't still be active in the 21st century? But what started as a two-week respiratory illness developed into "paroxysmal" coughing fits — episodes of such intense coughing they can cause broken ribs. And I was sick for almost three months.

Don't get me wrong. I have always loved a dramatic disease. As a child, I treasured the stories of heroines who died from illnesses so rare in modern times that they seemed exotic. Besides Beth succumbing to scarlet fever in "Little Women," it seemed like consumption, or tuberculosis, got all the glory. Mimi in "La Boheme," Satine in "Moulin Rouge" and Ruby Gillis in the "Anne of Green Gables" books all coughed posies of blood into their handkerchiefs.

With no tragic literary heroines, whooping cough needs a publicist. It is roaring back this year upon a public that still believes pertussis is a thing of the past. Protecting yourself with a vaccine booster every 10 years is easy. And if you are around babies who haven't finished their course of vaccines, it's especially important to get vaccinated.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

What is whooping cough?

Whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a bacterium. Until the 1940s, when a pertussis vaccine was developed, about 9,000 U.S. children died of whooping cough every year. Nowadays, up to 20 babies die each year from the disease.

Children, especially babies who are not fully vaccinated, face the greatest risk from whooping cough. They are unable to cough productively and may need hospitalization due to complications like apnea, seizures or pneumonia. If you plan to be around babies or small children, it's important to take precautions for their sake as much as yours. And if you have asthma or are older or immunocompromised, you should also take care.

What are the symptoms of whooping cough?

From my experience, whooping cough is one of the most miserable illnesses you can contract as an adult. It's almost impossible to sleep when you have paroxysmal coughing, leaving you gasping for air and with aching ribs. And the illness seems to go on forever, which is why it is nicknamed "the 100-day cough."

The first stage. For the first week or two, most people may experience a stuffy nose, low-grade fever (less than 100.4°) and a mild cough, according to the CDC. Unfortunately, people with pertussis are very contagious during this phase, when they may think they just have a cold.

The second stage. People may then develop severe coughing fits, lasting between one and 10 weeks. This cough may cause people to:

Make a high-pitched "whoop" when they inhale after a coughing fit

Vomit during or after coughing fits

Feel very tired after the coughing spell but usually seem well in between fits

Have difficulty sleeping at night

Struggle to breathe (especially babies)

Lose control of their bladder

Break a rib

What does whooping cough sound like?

About a third of people infected with whooping cough develop the "whoop" sound as they try to breathe in after coughing. If you're uncertain what that sounds like, take a listen to the video below:

What is That Sound? Whooping Cough - YouTube Watch On

How to prevent whooping cough

Here's my confession: I had not gotten my Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis vaccine) booster shot, which all adults should get every 10 years. In my defense, I had moved several times, my children were small and needy and I had a stressful job. Keeping track of my kids' health care felt overwhelming, let alone my own. But boy, did I pay a price.

If you've never had the Tdap vaccine, or if you're not sure when your last shot was, contact your doctor. The CDC recommends adults have a shot and a booster every 10 years. You should also consult your doctor or pediatrician about vaccines for babies, children and pregnant women.

Cases have been rising nationwide, especially in Pennsylvania and New York. Washington state reported 1,800 cases this year, up from 70 in 2023. In Alaska, one child has died and 45% of infected infants have been hospitalized.

Does Medicare or insurance cover Tdap?

Yes, Medicare covers the Tdap vaccine. Medicaid, the ACA and private insurance also cover Tdap. To get coverage without insurance, try going to a federally-funded health center or contact your local health department.

The bottom line

I count myself lucky to live in an age when there is a free vaccine that's only required every decade to prevent an awful disease. So, there's no need to suffer like an anachronistic heroine through an illness that can be prevented. Take it from me: The fainting couch is overrated.