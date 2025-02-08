Where to Retire: Living in the Dominican Republic

Living in the Dominican Republic might just be the ticket for US retirees who place a hefty premium on bright sunlight and low costs. Located on Hispaniola, an island on the Great Antilles archipelago between the Caribbean and the Atlantic Ocean, the Dominican Republic (D.R.) offers iconic beaches, lush vegetation, and rugged mountains. Best yet, retirees can live in the country on a household budget about 50% lower than in U.S. warm weather cities like Austin, Miami or Phoenix.

It has, in short, all the ingredients for a happy retirement.

“The first time I set foot in the Dominican Republic, I knew why so many retirees were making the move,” said Paul Fournier, travel expert, writer, and Founder of Journey Compass, a global travel guide platform. “The sun hits differently here, casting a golden glow over the palm-lined beaches, and the pace of life slows in a way that makes you want to stay. For U.S. retirees looking for a place where their dollar stretches further, their quality of life improves, and they can wake up every day feeling like they’re on vacation, this country is worth serious consideration.”

Living in the Dominican Republic takes preparation

While the Dominican Republic regularly ranks with retirement heavyweights like Mexico, Portugal, Costa Rica, Panama, Puerto Rico and Spain, US retirees still need to do their homework before moving to the country.

“Key challenges when retiring to the Dominican Republic include healthcare access, tax implications, and cultural adaptation,” said Elaine King, a financial planner and founder of Family and Money Matters, a financial advisory company in Miami, Fla. “Retirees should secure international health insurance, consult cross-border financial advisors, and spend time in the country before committing long-term.”

How can US retirees carve a path to the Caribbean and land in the Dominican Republic? These five financial and lifestyle factors need to be addressed first.

1. Leverage the cost of living

The low cost of living is one of the biggest draws in retiring to the Dominican Republic.

“A comfortable two-bedroom home can be rented for anywhere between $400 and $800 per month, depending on the location,” Fournier says. “Buying a home is also an option, with prices ranging from $70,000 to $150,000 in many areas.”

In-country geography counts, too.

“If you want to buy, homes start at about $100,000, though beachfront properties or places in hotspots like Punta Cana can be much more expensive,” says Brenda Beltrán, a travel writer and content manager at Holafly, an international travel advisory platform. “Where you choose to live depends on what you want. Santo Domingo is a busy city with a mix of history and modern life. Las Terrenas has a laid-back beach vibe and a large expat community. Cabarete is a favorite for people who like water sports, and Jarabacoa offers cooler weather with mountain views. Each area has its personality.”

Groceries are affordable if you buy local items like fresh fruits, vegetables, and fish. Imported goods will cost more. Expect to pay about 60% less monthly for groceries than in major US cities.

“A nice dinner out might set you back $10 to $15 per person, while local groceries and utilities come in at a fraction of U.S. prices,” Fournier says.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Master the taxes

Moving to the Dominican Republic for retirement can absolutely work, but you need to think beyond just the lower cost of living.

“The tax side of things can sneak up on you, and that is not something you want to figure out after the fact,” said Chris Heerlein, CEO of REAP Financial, a retirement planning and wealth management company based in Austin, Texas.

Just because you are living in another country does not mean you’re off the hook for U.S. taxes.

“People assume moving abroad automatically lowers their tax burden,” Heerlein says. “The U.S. taxes citizens no matter where they live, meaning your Social Security, pension, and withdrawals from retirement accounts like IRAs and 401(k)s are still on the IRS’s radar.”

Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic does not tax foreign income.

“However, if you start earning money locally, say from real estate or a business, you could owe taxes there too,” Heerlein adds. “This is where things can get tricky, and if you don’t plan right, you could end up paying more taxes than you expected.”

One way to avoid unnecessary headaches is to structure your withdrawals carefully.

“For instance, depending on your income level, pulling from taxable accounts first and delaying Social Security could help reduce your tax bill in both countries. If you plan to buy property, ensure you understand how inheritance laws work there,” Heerlein notes. “They are different from the U.S., and without proper estate planning, your heirs might end up in a legal mess.”

Get the Pensionado visa

The Dominican Republic also offers financial perks for retirees, such as the retiree Pensionado visa. “That visa includes tax exemptions on foreign income and discounts on utilities, entertainment, and even airfare,” says Kevin Mercier, founder of the travel blog Kevmrc.com. “U.S. retirees must still file taxes in the U.S., but there’s no double taxation.”

The Pensionado visa requires foreign retirees to have a minimum monthly pension or other guaranteed income for at least $1,500.00 “to access expedited residency, tax benefits, and import duty exemptions on household goods and vehicles,” King adds. You’ll also need a birth certificate, and you’ll need to clear a background check to qualify for the visa.

Visitors can use a standard tourist visa to enter the Dominican Republic and then aim for a retirement visa to stay for the long haul. Patience will be required as the visa can take several months to complete. Partnering with an in-country concierge or lawyer can curb those wait times.

Get your health care figured out

The Dominican Republic offers retirees good healthcare options. “Private hospitals in cities like Santo Domingo, Santiago, and Punta Cana are well-equipped, and many doctors speak English,” Beltrán says. “Some physicians have trained in the U.S. or Europe.”

Health insurance is also affordable compared to what you’d pay in the States.

“Private insurance might cost $500 to $1,500 a year, depending on your age and needs,” Beltrán notes. “If you’re paying out of pocket, a regular doctor’s visit could be as low as $40. That said, it’s smart to visit local clinics or hospitals before you move to ensure you’re comfortable with the care available in your chosen area.”

Additionally, Medicare doesn’t cover health care costs in the Dominican Republic, “so you’ll need to plan around that,” Beltrán adds.

Travel to and from the D.R.

Flights to and from the U.S. are easy to arrange.

“There are direct flights from New York, Miami, and Atlanta to Santo Domingo, Punta Cana, and Puerto Plata,” Beltrán says. “This makes it convenient for retirees who want family to visit or need to return to the U.S. for any reason.”

Once you’re there, internet and mobile services are reliable. “That way, you can stay connected to loved ones or handle finances online,” she adds.

Some takeaways on retiring in the D.R.

The Dominican Republic isn’t perfect.

The country shares Hispaniola with war-torn Haiti, and crime can be an issue in larger cities like Santa Domingo. Yet the Dominican Republic has successfully implemented a tourist- and business-friendly public policy strategy that leans on strict border laws and stable democratic institutions to become one the Caribbean’s most economically thriving and secure economies

“Yes, power outages happen sometimes, and traffic can be chaotic in cities,” Beltrán says. “But for retirees willing to adapt, it’s a great option. The D.R. is accessible and offers a good quality of life for those ready to embrace a new adventure.”