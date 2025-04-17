Customer Services are Strained at the SSA. You Should Plan Around These Federal Holidays

If you have a question or need information from a federal agency, check the federal holiday schedule to make sure you get your business done before they close.

Green sign hanging at the glass door of a shop with written in it &quot;Closed for the holidays&quot;.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Donna LeValley's avatar
By
published
in Features

It is not easy to get through to the Social Security Administration (SSA) on the phone; from workforce reductions, to the consolidation and closing of in-person hearing offices at the SSA, getting your questions answered can be a challenge. While there are better and worse times to call the SSA, holiday closures can make the days leading up to and right after a holiday even more difficult, as people try to resolve problems before the phones are unmanned and offices are closed.

Remember that on federal holidays, all non-essential federal government offices, as well as many financial institutions, are closed for business. Although these holidays are often observed throughout the whole country, they are not “national holidays.”

Contacting the Social Security Administration

You can call the SSA at 1-800-772-1213 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time, Monday through Friday. Wait times to speak to a representative are typically shorter in the morning, later in the week, and later in the month. Mondays are the busiest, and Fridays have shorter wait times, with the exception of the end of the day, when wait times steadily build to almost two hours by 5 p.m.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

If you want to review the average wait times for every weekday for every hour from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit the Contact Social Security By Phone webpage to see the full breakdown.

Outside business hours. You can call the SSA's automated telephone services to get recorded information and conduct some business 24 hours a day. Here are some tasks you can do with the automated service:

  • Request a benefit verification letter
  • Request a replacement Medicare Card
  • Ask for the status of a claim
  • Request a form SSA-1020 to apply for help with Medicare prescription drug costs
  • Ask for a form SSA-1099, Social Security Benefit Statement, to request a replacement tax summary

Upcoming federal holidays

Below is a list of all of the federally recognized holidays in 2025 and when they are observed:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Remaining federal holidays in 2025

Holiday

Date of closure

New Year’s Day

Wednesday, January 1

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, January 20

Presidents’ Day

Monday, February 17

Memorial Day

Monday, May 26

Juneteenth National Independence Day

Thursday, June 19

Independence Day

Friday, July 4

Labor Day

Monday, September 1

Columbus Day / Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Monday, October 13

Veterans Day

Tuesday, November 11

Thanksgiving Day

Thursday, November 27

Christmas Day

Thursday, December 25

Holidays the federal government remains open

While there are 11 official federal holidays, there are many other significant cultural, religious, and commemorative dates that are observed across the country. While these holidays reflect America’s diversity and many people forgo work, school or regular activities, federal offices are open during these holidays.

This month, it's important to remember that federal offices are open on Good Friday and do not close the Monday after Easter Sunday.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Non-federal holidays

Holiday

Observance

Header Cell - Column 2

Chinese New Year

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Row 0 - Cell 2

Ash Wednesday

Wednesday, March 5

Row 1 - Cell 2

Good Friday

Friday, April 18

Row 2 - Cell 2

Easter Sunday

Sunday, April 20

Row 3 - Cell 2

Related Content

Donna LeValley
Donna LeValley
Retirement Writer

Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8