Best Banks for Retirees
Whether you do your banking online or at full-service branches, you should be able to find accounts that suit your needs with one of these institutions. They both offer free personal checks and some high-yield savings options, too.
- Best National Banks
- Best Internet Banks
- Best Credit Unions
- Best Banks for High-Net-Worth Clients
- Best Banks for Families With Kids
Discover Bank
Why it won: A no-fee checking account, high-yield savings accounts and strong customer service make Discover a bank worth considering for retirees.
Standout account: The Cashback Debit checking account is free of nearly all fees, and you get 1% cash back on up to $3,000 in debit card purchases each month.
As an online bank, Discover doesn’t have branches. But its U.S.-based customer-service team is available by phone 24/7. The Cashback Debit checking account keeps fees to a minimum—the bank lists only a $30 charge for outgoing wire transfers among its account and service fees. Cash withdrawals are free at a network of more than 60,000 ATMs, and personal checks as well as cashier’s checks are free.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
For retirees who want healthy yields on their savings, Discover offers strong options with no monthly fees. Recently, the Online Savings Account yielded 3.9% with no minimum-deposit requirement, and the Money Market Account—which comes with a debit card and free checks—yielded 3.8% on balances of less than $100,000 and 3.85% on higher balances. CDs ($2,500 minimum deposit) yielded as much as 4.75% for a maturity of 12 or 18 months.
TD Bank
Why it won: TD Bank has hundreds of branches for customers who want in-person services, and it offers fee breaks for those who are in their sixties or older.
Standout account: TD 60 Plus Checking requires a low minimum balance to avoid the monthly fee and comes with benefits that are well suited for retirees.
Where it is: More than 1,100 branches in 15 eastern states and Washington, D.C. Rates and terms are for Delaware.
The TD 60 Plus Checking account, for those who are 60 or older, comes with free paper statements, checks and money orders, and you need to maintain a balance of just $250 to avoid the $10 monthly fee. Plus, the Simple Savings account is free for those who are 62 or older (as well as customers who are 18 or younger)—but it recently yielded only 0.02%. The TD Signature Savings account offers better yields, including 3% on balances of $100,000 to $249,999 and 3.51% on higher balances if you have an eligible TD checking account (minimum activity requirements apply), mortgage, home equity line of credit, or credit card. TD offers a range of CDs, too, including a nine-month Choice CD that recently yielded an impressive 5% ($250 minimum deposit) for those who have an eligible TD checking account.
Lisa has spent more than15 years with Kiplinger’s Personal Finance and heads up the magazine’s annual rankings of the best banks, best rewards credit cards, and financial-services firms with the best customer service. She reports on a variety of other topics, too, from retirement to health care to money concerns for millennials. She has shared her expertise as a guest on the Today Show, CNN, Fox, NPR, Cheddar and many other media outlets around the nation. Lisa graduated from Ball State University and received the school’s “Graduate of the Last Decade” award in 2014. A military spouse, she has moved around the U.S. and currently lives in the Philadelphia area with her husband and two sons.
-
-
Kiplinger's 2023 Best Banks for High-Net-Worth Clients
wealth management Kiplinger's 2023 list of the best banks for higher-net-worth clients.
By Lisa Gerstner • Published
-
Kiplinger's 2023 Best National Banks
banking Kiplinger's 2023 selections of the best national banks.
By Lisa Gerstner • Published
-
Best Banks for High-Net-Worth Clients
wealth management Kiplinger's 2023 list of the best banks for higher-net-worth clients.
By Lisa Gerstner • Published
-
Best National Banks
banking Kiplinger's 2023 selections of the best national banks.
By Lisa Gerstner • Published
-
Best Credit Unions
credit union Kiplinger's 2023 list of the best credit unions.
By Lisa Gerstner • Published
-
Best Internet Banks
online banking Kiplinger's 2023 list of the best internet banks.
By Lisa Gerstner • Published
-
The Best Bank for You, 2023
Making Your Money Last Kiplinger's list of the best candidates for your next financial institution based on interest rates, fees and other features.
By Lisa Gerstner • Published
-
Best Banks for Families with Kids
Raising Money-Smart Kids Kiplinger's 2023 list of the best banks for families with kids.
By Lisa Gerstner • Published
-
Best Cash Back Credit Cards June 2023
Smart Buying Looking for the credit card that pays the most cash back? These lenders may pay hundreds of dollars, with minimum hassle.
By Lisa Gerstner • Last updated
-
I-Bond Rate Is 4.30% for Next Six Months
Investing for Income Bonds issued May 1 to October 31 will have a rate of 4.30%.
By David Muhlbaum • Last updated