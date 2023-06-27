Best Banks for High-Net-Worth Clients
These banks welcome customers who keep high balances in deposit and investment accounts, showering them with fee breaks and access to financial-planning services.
Chase
Why it won: Chase’s premium checking accounts hit the right notes for customers who keep large balances with the bank.
Standout account: Sapphire Checking offers a host of perks and waives the $25 monthly fee if you keep at least $75,000 or more in Chase deposit and investment accounts.
Where it is: More than 4,700 branches spread across the lower 48 states and Washington, D.C.
Sapphire Checking shines for its range of benefits and services. The account reimburses out-of-network fees from ATMs worldwide, and you pay no foreign-transaction fees when you make purchases or withdraw cash with your debit card abroad. Other perks include free standard checks, cashier’s checks, money orders, stop payments and wire transfers. Sapphire customers also pay no monthly fee on Chase savings accounts and up to nine additional personal Chase checking accounts (excluding Private Client checking and savings).
If you keep at least $150,000 in Chase deposit and investment accounts, you skip the $35 monthly fee on Private Client Checking, which offers the same benefits as Sapphire Checking and more, including access to financial advisory services.
Citibank
Why it won: Citibank’s premium account package goes the extra mile, providing travel and lifestyle benefits.
Standout account: Citigold checking—available to those who have a balance of at least $200,000 in linked Citi deposit, retirement and investment accounts—is packed with perks.
Where it is: More than 650 U.S. branches, with many in the Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., metro areas.
The Citigold package comes with complimentary standard checks, money orders, stop payments and wire transfers. Travelers enjoy special benefits including unlimited refunds of out-of-network ATM fees internationally, waived foreign-transaction fees when you use your debit card overseas, access to more than 100 Citigold lounges (which are attached to Citi properties) and free delivery of foreign currencies to your home or office. Plus, get free or discounted admission to select cultural institutions—such as the Museum of Modern Art and Guggenheim Museum in New York City—and special seating at certain sporting events. One other enticing perk: an annual rebate of up to $200 for subscriptions or memberships to Amazon Prime, Costco Wholesale, Hulu, Spotify Premium, and TSA PreCheck or Global Entry for expedited airport security screening. Citigold clients are assigned a relationship manager as well as a wealth adviser, who provides financial planning and investment guidance.
If you have at least $1 million in Citi deposit, retirement and investment accounts, you are eligible for Citi Private Client and get benefits including more-expansive wealth-planning and investment services and higher limits for ATM withdrawals and purchases.
