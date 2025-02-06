Medicare Advantage Plans: Prior Authorization Denial Rates
Will your care be denied? Medicare Advantage insurers use prior authorization to manage utilization and lower costs. How to compare plans during open enrollment.
When you are sick or in pain, the prior authorization process can be frustrating and will sometimes result in a denial. If you've never been through the process, prior authorization is a requirement that a health care provider obtain pre-approval from your insurer to provide a given service. This is true whether you are covered by Original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage Plan (MA). In 2023, Medicare Advantage insurers made nearly 50 million prior authorization determinations. As enrollments in MA plans have grown, the number of prior authorizations has steadily increased, according to a KKF study.
Original Medicare requires prior authorization for a substantially smaller set of procedures and services than most MA plans. Medicare services that typically require prior authorization include certain outpatient hospital services, non-emergency ambulance transport, and durable medical equipment. For 2023, just under 400,000 prior authorization reviews for traditional Medicare beneficiaries were submitted to CMS.
If you are considering signing up for an MA plan during Medicare Advantage open enrollment (from January 1 to March 31), knowing prior authorization denial rates can help inform your choice.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Prior authorization denial rates overview
The KKF study revealed that Humana Medicare Advantage plans had the highest average number of prior authorization requests per member and the lowest denial rate. Humana was one of the lowest-rated plans by patients in a U.S. Medicare Advantage Study, coming in dead last among three of the ten states included in the rankings. So, take these ratings with a grain of salt. While they reveal, on average, how many prior authorizations a particular insurer requires and the denial and appeal rates, the numbers lack some important details.
The CMS currently doesn't collect a lot of data from Medicare Advantage plans, including how prior authorization requests, denials, and appeals break down by type of service or enrollee characteristics. They don't require reasons for prior authorization denials or what share of Medicare Advantage claims that are denied after service has been provided.
That means we don't know what services have the highest prior authorization denial rates, how often certain insurers attribute denials of prior authorization requests to medical necessity more often than others, or how often Medicare Advantage insurers deny payments for Medicare-covered services.
Average number of prior authorization requests per Medicare Advantage patient
Medicare Advantage plans must cover all medically necessary services that Original Medicare covers. For some services, MA plans may use their own coverage criteria to determine medical necessity. Almost all Medicare Advantage enrollees — 99% according to KKF — must obtain prior authorization for some services. These are typically higher-cost services, such as inpatient hospital stays, skilled nursing facility stays and chemotherapy.
Prior approval determines if the service is medically necessary and should be covered by the insurance plan. Prior approvals also help control costs. On the downside, essential care for beneficiaries may be delayed as they wait for an authorization determination and appeal a denial. Below is a chart showing the average number of prior authorizations requested by patients per Medicare Advantage plan.
Humana and Anthem/ Elevance Health MA plans both had the highest number of prior authorizations per member but also had the lowest denial rates, at 3.5% and 4.3%, respectively. Due to limitations on data collection, we don't know which, if any, services were denied at a higher rate and the cost of services more likely to be denied.
|Medicare Advantage plan
|Average number of prior authorization requests, per member (2023)
|Prior authorization denial rates (2023)
|Humana
|3.1%
|3.5%
|Anthem/ Elevance Health
|3.1%
|4.3%
|Centene
|2.4%
|13.6%
|Blue Cross Blue Shield plans
|2.3%
|5.8%
|All other plans
|2.1%
|5.3%
|Cigna
|1.9%
|7.7%
|CVS Health
|1.3%
|11%
|United-Healthcare
|1.0%
|9.1%
|Kaiser Permanente
|0.5%
|10%
Medicare Advantage plans prior authorization denial rates and success rate of overturning denial on appeal
In 2023, insurers fully or partially denied 6.4%, or 3.2 million, prior authorization requests. That represents a drop from all requests made in 2022 (7.4%), as reported by KKF. For comparison, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services completed almost 400,000 prior authorization reviews for Original Medicare in 2023 and denied 28.8%, or 113,448 of requests received.
Centene and CVS Health Medicare Advantage plans had the highest denial rates for prior authorization requests. A silver lining was the high rate of successful appeals. The appealed denials were overturned at a rate of 93.6% and 89.7% respectively. Centene is one of the smaller MA insurers, only covering about 1.1 million MA enrollees or 2% of the market. CVS Health has a 12% share of the market and covers 4.1 million of the 32.8 million people enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans.
|Plan Name
|Prior authorization denial rates (2023)
|Share of denied prior authorization requests appealed (2023)
|Share of appealed prior authorizations denials overturned (2023)
|Humana
|3.5%
|9.1%
|64.9%
|Anthem/ Elevane Health
|4.3%
|6.4%
|71.1%
|Other
|5.3%
|8.8%
|69.8%
|Blue Cross Blue Shield
|5.8%
|10.4%
|80.7%
|Cigna
|7.7%
|18.0%
|86.0%
|UnitedHealthcare
|9.1%
|15.5%
|85.2%
|Kaiser Permanente
|10%
|1.7%
|42.4%
|CVS Health
|11%
|16.8%
|89.7%
|Centene
|13.6%
|8.8%
|93.6%
The future of prior authorization
Beginning in 2026, Medicare Advantage insurers will publish certain prior authorization data on requests, denials, and appeals on their websites, but detailed data will not be reported. As the saying goes, "The devil is in the details." Knowing more specifics about prior authorization, such as the services that generate the most requests and the basis for denials, could allow beneficiaries, advocates and lawmakers to address and correct the process.
Although Original Medicare may have a smaller slate of services that require prior authorizations, it denies more authorizations and overturns fewer denials than Medicare Advantage plans on a percentage basis.
The financial state of the Medicare trust fund means that we are unlikely to see a rollback of this type of cost-control measure. The Hospital Insurance fund for Medicare Part A is in better shape than the Social Security trust fund, and is expected to be able to fully pay scheduled benefits until 2036. That leaves us less than 11 years to shore up its solvency of trust or grapple with a fund that can only pay for 89% of projected benefits.
Read More
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.
-
-
Trump's Sovereign Wealth Fund: What Is It And How Does It Work?
President Trump signed an executive order that puts in motion plans for a U.S. sovereign wealth fund. Here's what a sovereign wealth fund is and how it works.
By Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA Published
-
Honeywell Stock Is at the Bottom Of the Dow After Split News
Honeywell is the worst Dow Jones stock Thursday as the industrial conglomerate's weak outlook offsets news that it is splitting into three separate companies.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Four Ways To Use Your Home Equity To Boost Your Retirement
Americans have a lot of value sitting in their homes. If you are among them, here is how to use your home equity to protect, grow and supplement your retirement nest egg.
By Donna Fuscaldo Published
-
Market Volatility Tempting You to Get Out? Read This First
If you're retired, or soon will be, riding out a roller-coaster market can be nerve-racking. Try to hold steady and focus on balancing your investments.
By Lauren Ivester Published
-
Retirement Income Planning for Unfunded Health Care Costs
Retirement income plans often don't include late-in-life health or long-term care expenses. Here's how to cover for the unplanned withdrawals to pay for those.
By Jerry Golden, Investment Adviser Representative Published
-
Federal Employees Buyout Offer: Five Things to Consider
Federal workers have a constellation of retirement benefits, and assessing them can get complicated fast. Here are five high-stakes decisions to focus on.
By Ben Kautz, CFP® Published
-
Could Elon Musk Be Paying Your Social Security Check?
Musk now has access the US Treasury payment system, which handles Social Security payments. Will your check be on time? Will your data be safe?
By Maurie Backman Last updated
-
What the Great Wealth Transfer Means for Financial Advisers
Clients depend on their financial advisers to encourage them to tackle estate planning and guide them through complex strategies and potential family disputes.
By Doug Sherry, JD Published
-
Five Reasons Not to Give Your Child Power of Attorney
When drawing up powers of attorney, older parents will most likely name adult children as their representatives. But is that always the smart choice?
By Peter Newman, CFA Published
-
Investment Management: A Return to Simplicity
Here's how financial professionals can find the sweet spot between using sophisticated investment strategies and creating more simplicity for their clients.
By Ben Sullivan, CFA®, CFP® Published