Tax Reconciliation Bill Could Trigger $500 Billion in Mandatory Medicare Cuts
The deficits caused by the tax bill would trigger the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010 and force billions in cuts to Medicare, unless Congress takes action.
President Trump's new tax bill, passed in the House and now headed to the Senate, could yield billions in mandatory cuts to Medicare. That's because projected deficits in the tax bill could trigger the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010 (PAYGO), unless Congress acts to intervene.
The pending House reconciliation bill could lead to over $500 billion in Medicare cuts from 2026 to 2034, as projected by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).
The CBO estimates that the bill would increase the deficit by at least $2.3 trillion compared to current law. If enacted, this deficit increase would trigger mandatory sequestration cuts under PAYGO. Notably, unlike Social Security and low-income programs, Medicare is not exempt from these potential cuts.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The PAYGO Act
The PAYGO Act mandates sequestration if Congressional legislation is projected by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to increase the deficit on average over either a five- or ten-year period, within a session. Despite being triggered multiple times, Statutory PAYGO sequestration has been consistently waived by Congress and has therefore never been implemented.
Certain programs and types of spending are exempt from sequestration, with most of the exemptions related to mandatory spending. Exempt health programs include: Medicaid, CHIP, ACA tax credits, Medicare Part D low-income subsidies and reinsurance, and veterans' medical care. Social Security is also exempt from sequestration.
Most Medicare spending is subject to sequestration, but special rules cap the reduction percentage for Medicare and certain other programs. The Budget Control Act (BCA) limits cuts to Medicare benefits spending, encompassing payments to providers under Part A and Part B, and to plans under Part C (Medicare Advantage) and Part D, to 2%. This is less than the standard percentage reduction applied to other nonexempt mandatory spending. Under a Statutory PAYGO sequester, these Medicare benefit payment reductions are capped at 4%.
If a PAYGO sequester were to be triggered, neither the Statutory PAYGO Act nor the BCA includes any explicit directions as to how the two sequesters would be implemented alongside each other.
Congress can stop the cuts
The aim of Statutory PAYGO is to enforce budget discipline, but the automatic spending cuts have never taken effect. Congress has consistently prevented these cuts by either excluding their impact during the initial legislation or by later delaying or eliminating them.
For instance, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and the American Rescue Plan of 2021 both significantly increased the federal deficit, $1.9 and $2.1 trillion respectively, without triggering automatic cuts under PAYGO because of congressional action.
Time will tell
Congress could act later this year to prevent these cuts, similar to previous years when the PAYGO cuts were triggered. However, unlike the reconciliation bill, removing the impact of legislation from the PAYGO scorecard in the Senate requires 60 votes instead of a simple majority, making it more challenging for the administration due to slim majorities in both chambers.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.
-
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Chop After House Passes Trump's Tax Bill
The bill, which was narrowly approved by the House of Representatives, will now move to the Senate.
-
Is Your Smartphone Making Your Car Insurance More Expensive?
Apps that track your location and behavior could be quietly raising your rates — even if they're not from your insurance company.
-
Best Places For Living Single In Retirement
From cost of living to health care access, here are three states you may want to consider if you are single and retired.
-
Our Annual Grandparents’ Guide to Today’s Pop Artists
If you grew up loving Dylan, Coltrane or other great artists, here are some modern musicians that tap into similar styles and spirits. Check out our playlist.
-
What You Expect in Retirement vs What You Get: Where Reality Can Surprise You
A financial planner explores how your expectations for retirement can greatly differ from reality — and how you can plan for that.
-
Retirement Spending Got You Stressed? Six Signs You Need Help
Saving for retirement is the easy part. Spending those retirement dollars may cause too much stress and require help.
-
What's Up With the 10-Year Treasury Bond: Four Financial Experts Weigh In
A financial professional and three colleagues explain the fluctuations in the 10-year Treasury bond and what investors should do.
-
Thinking About Buying a Boat? 10 Things to Know First
Planning on buying a boat in retirement? Think of it as a hole in the water you dump money into, says one expert. But it's not all bad.
-
Time to Spring-Clean Your Finances: A Financial Professional's Four Steps to Tidy Them Up
A midyear review of everything from spending to saving, with adjustments as needed, can set you on track to financial security. Plus, don't forget to check in on your workplace benefits.
-
Is Your Social Security Earnings Record Wrong? Here's How to Fix It
Your Social Security benefits are based on your Social Security earnings record. It's important to review your records to avoid having your benefits reduced.