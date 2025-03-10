Social Security New Rule: Overpayments Must Be Paid Back 100%. Why It Matters
As of March 27, the SSA will require beneficiaries who have been accidentally overpaid to repay 100% of the money, reversing a previous policy that allowed for only 10% recoupment.
The Social Security Administration (SSA) said it will reinstate its policy of recouping overpayments made to beneficiaries at a 100% withholding rate. The move comes as many older workers and people over 65, who are largely retired, continue to experience a rise in financial hardship. This decision, set to take effect on Thursday, March 27, is driven by a push for what the Trump administration says is stricter financial oversight of the Social Security trust fund.
The Office of the Chief Actuary estimates this change will equal program savings of about $7 billion over the next decade. However, this is a sharp increase from the 10% limit put in place in early 2024 during the Biden era to help alleviate the financial hardship of retirees asked to repay large sums, often due to administrative errors.
The SSA points out that the withholding rate change only applies to new overpayments related to Social Security benefits. The withholding rate for current beneficiaries with an overpayment before March 27 will not change and will continue under the current repayment terms, so no action is required. The withholding rate for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) overpayments remains at 10%.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
In a July report, the SSA’s Office of the Inspector General said there were about $71.8 billion in benefits – less than 1% of the $8.6 trillion paid out – in improper payments between fiscal years 2015 and 2022. While not all of these were overpayments, most fell into that category. In another report, the Office of Inspector General (OIG) said overpayments in the Old Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance program added up to roughly $13.5 billion in the four years from 2020 until 2023.
“We have the significant responsibility to be good stewards of the trust funds for the American people,” said Lee Dudek, Acting Commissioner of Social Security. “It is our duty to revise the overpayment repayment policy back to full withholding, as it was during the Obama administration and first Trump administration, to properly safeguard taxpayer funds.”
Beneficiaries who receive an overpayment after March 27 will have their entire monthly Social Security check withheld until the debt is repaid. However, if someone cannot afford full recovery of their overpayment, they can contact Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 or their local office to request a lower rate of recovery.
People also have the right to appeal the overpayment decision or the amount and can ask Social Security to waive collection of the overpayment if they feel it was not their fault or they can’t afford to pay it back. The agency does not pursue recoveries while an initial appeal or waiver is pending.
For more information about overpayments and appeal rights, visit www.ssa.gov.
Related Content
- Social Security Fairness Act Payments Checklist: Nine Things to Know
- Social Security Doled Out Billions in Back Payments This Week. Here's What You Need to Know
- You Can Now Collect a Public Pension and Full Social Security Benefits
- Social Security Fairness Act Will Boost Retirement Benefits For Millions. Will You Be Impacted?
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
-
-
Medicare and Medicaid Employees Offered New Buyouts: What You Need to Know
Federal HHS workers who inspect food, research diseases and administer Medicare and Medicaid are offered $25,000 buyouts
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Off 890 Points on Tariff Uncertainty
President Donald Trump still believes his ever-evolving plan for global trade will be "great for us," but "it takes a little time."
By David Dittman Published
-
Medicare and Medicaid Employees Offered New Buyouts: What You Need to Know
Federal HHS workers who inspect food, research diseases and administer Medicare and Medicaid are offered $25,000 buyouts
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
What Is a Portable Retirement Plan and Should You Have One?
Portable Retirement Plans allow employees to take their retirement savings with them when they change jobs without losing their accumulated savings.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Financial Pitfalls to Avoid in Your 30s, 40s and 50s
As you pass through each decade of working life and build wealth for retirement, watch out for the financial traps that can hinder your progress.
By Julia Pham, CFP®, AIF®, CDFA® Published
-
Where to Retire: Living in Brazil Is More Than Carnival, Coffee and Copacabana
Living in Brazil offers affordability, magical rainforests, and a lively beach vibe. It is a great retirement landing spot — but do your homework first.
By Brian O'Connell Published
-
Retiring Without Heirs: Four Options For Your Estate
Just because you don’t anyone to leave your money to doesn’t mean you shouldn’t plan for what happens to your estate when you die.
By Donna Fuscaldo Published
-
Five Key Retirement Challenges (and How to Face Them Head On)
Life will inevitably throw challenges at you as you get older. But making a flexible retirement plan — and monitoring it regularly — can help you overcome them.
By Walt West Published
-
Four Action Items for Federal Employees With $2M+ Saved
If you can't stand the chaos, maybe you can walk off into the sunset of retirement. Here are some thoughts on how to figure out if that would work for you.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published
-
Time to Hang up the Car Keys? When Older Drivers Need to Stop
Does your older parent or spouse need to hang up the car keys? It's one of the hardest transitions in aging, and there's no simple fix.
By Maurie Backman Published