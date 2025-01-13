Earnings Season: Live Updates and Commentary

Corporate earnings are always a major catalyst for the stock market. Not only does Wall Street use earnings season to get a good read on a company's financial strength and how this may impact its share price down the road, but it also looks at the results, guidance and commentary from management to see how things such as inflation, interest rates and government policies are impacting corporations.
"This earnings season will be crucial, testing the post-election optimism," write BofA Securities strategists Ohsung Kwon and Savita Subramanian. "We expect a more upbeat tone with accelerating post-election trends, but guides are likely to be conservative as usual in January and February."
S&P 500 Q4 earnings growth is expected to be the highest in three years
The fourth-quarter year-over-year earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is expected to land at 11.7%, which would be the highest since Q4 2021, according to John Butters, senior earnings analyst at FactSet.
Considering most companies report earnings that are above estimates, Butters says this growth rate could potentially exceed 14%. Indeed, the actual earnings growth rate has beaten estimates in 37 of the past 40 quarters and by roughly 6.7%, on average.
I am the Senior Investing Editor at Kiplinger.com, having joined the publication in April 2021. I have over a decade of experience writing about the stock market and have covered corporate earnings reports and stock reactions over that time frame. I find corporate earnings to be so important because they allow investors a closer look into the strength of a company's fundamentals and how these may impact its stock price down the road.
Earnings from KB Home and Progressive are on deck
Earnings season kicks off this week with a number of big banks reporting. Here's what's on tap for Monday, January 12, and Tuesday, January 13:
Monday, after the close:
KB Home (KB)
Tuesday, before the open:
Progressive (PGR)
Tuesday, after the close:
Applied Digital Corp (APLD)
Calavo Growers (CVGW)
