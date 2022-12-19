Stock Market Holidays in 2023: NYSE, NASDAQ and Wall Street Holidays
When are the stock market holidays? Take a look at which days the NYSE, Nasdaq and bond markets are off in 2023.
What are the stock market holidays for 2023? You can answer the question of when is the stock market open or closed at any point throughout 2023 with our handy guide to the schedule of stock market and bond market holidays across the next 12 months.
Taking a quick step back, for those wanting answers to other questions, like what time does the market open, regular stock market trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early closure days. Bond markets close early at 2 p.m. (All times Eastern unless otherwise indicated.)
The list of stock market holidays actually grew by one in 2022.
That's because Congress voted in 2021 to make Juneteenth — the June 19 holiday commemorating the end of slavery — the 12th federal holiday. When President Joe Biden signed the bill (opens in new tab), Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day., which was signed into law in 1983. In 2023, the markets will close on Monday, June 19, for the newest federal holiday.
2023 Stock Market Holidays
|Date
|Holiday
|NYSE
|Nasdaq
|Bond Markets*
|Monday, Jan. 2
|New Year's Day (Observed)
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Jan. 16
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Feb. 20
|Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Thursday, April 6
|Maundy Thursday
|Open
|Open
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Friday, April 7
|Good Friday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, May 26
|Friday Before Memorial Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Monday, May 29
|Memorial Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, June 19
|Juneteenth National Independence Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, July 3
|Monday Before Independence Day
|Early close (1 p.m.)
|Early close (1 p.m.)
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Tuesday, July 4
|Independence Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Sept. 4
|Labor Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Oct. 9
|Columbus Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Friday, Nov. 10
|Veterans Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Thursday, Nov. 23
|Thanksgiving Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, Nov. 24
|Day After Thanksgiving
|Early close (1 p.m.)
|Early close (1 p.m.)
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Monday, Dec. 25
|Christmas Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.
Stock Market Holiday Schedule
The NYSE and Nasdaq typically observe 10 stock market holidays each year:
- New Year's Day
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
- Presidents' Day
- Good Friday
- Memorial Day
- Juneteenth
- Independence Day
- Labor Day
- Thanksgiving Day
- Christmas Day
However, in certain circumstances, the stock market will close early in the days preceding or following market holidays. For instance the NYSE and Nasdaq close at 1 p.m. the day after Thanksgiving, on Christmas Eve (if it falls on a weekday) and on July 3 (if both it and July 4 fall on a weekday).
Bond Market Holiday Schedule
The bond markets observe the same 10 stock market holidays, as well as two additional holidays:
- Columbus Day
- Veterans Day
The bond markets also observe several early closings at 2 p.m. each year:
- The Thursday prior to Black Friday
- The Friday before Memorial Day
- The Friday preceding Independence Day
- Black Friday, or the day after Thanksgiving
- Christmas Eve
- New Year's Eve
When it comes to the stock and bond markets alike, if a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:
- If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.
- If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.
Stock and Bond Market Hours
The "core trading" stock market hours for the NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.
However, both exchanges offer premarket trading hours between 4 and 9:30 a.m., as well as late trading hours between 4 and 8 p.m.
Bond markets usually trade between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Why does the stock market offer such limited hours when there are people who would want to buy and sell 24/7?
One of the main reasons is "liquidity," which is how much buying and selling is going on at a given time. The more liquidity in a particular security, the likelier you are to get a fair price on it; the less liquidity, the more likely you might have to settle for a less-than-ideal price to finish off a transaction.
"For the market to function effectively, you need buyers and sellers," says Charles Sizemore, principal of Sizemore Capital Management (opens in new tab). "This is why the stock market has set hours that happen to correspond to the East Coast workday. You want the maximum number of traders buying and selling at the same time.
If you were at an estate auction selling your grandmother's antiques, you'd want a lot of bidders there. It's the same rationale in the stock market."
Temporary Market Stoppages
The stock market rarely closes unexpectedly, but so-called circuit breakers do occasionally trigger temporary trading halts.
Circuit breakers were first introduced after the Black Monday crash of October 1987. The Dow dropped almost 23% in a single session, which stands as a record to this day.
Circuit breakers are intended to curb panic selling. Like calling a timeout in sports, a temporary pause in trading allows market participants to catch their breath, though it doesn't necessarily keep stocks from declining once trading resumes.
There are three levels of circuit breakers tied to how steeply the market declines:
- A Level 1 market-wide circuit breaker is tripped if the S&P 500 falls 7% from its previous close.
- A Level 2 circuit breaker comes into effect when the market plunges 13%.
- A Level 3 circuit breaker kicks in if the market tanks 20%.
A Level 1 or Level 2 breach halts trading for a minimum of 15 minutes. A Level 3 rout halts trading for the remainder of the trading day.
Level 1 and Level 2 circuit breakers can be triggered between 9:30 a.m. and 3:25 p.m. ET. A Level 3 breach can be triggered at any time.
Extraordinary Stock Market Closures
The market has also shut down a smattering of times throughout history following catastrophic events. The attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon prevented the market from opening on Sept. 11, 2001, and the exchanges remained shut until Sept. 17.
Prior to that, you have to go back to World War I for an example of the stock market shutting down. The outbreak of hostilities in Europe led The New York Stock Exchange to close up shop from July 31 to Nov. 28, 1914.
The market went dark only two other times in its history. The NYSE closed for 10 days during the Panic of 1873; and it took a week off trading to mourn the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.
Additionally, markets will typically close when a former president dies, most recently being shuttered for the funeral of former President George H. W. Bush in December 2018.
Data provided by the NYSE (opens in new tab) and SIFMA (opens in new tab).
Kyle is senior investing editor for Kiplinger.com. As a writer and columnist, he also specializes in exchange-traded funds. He joined Kiplinger in September 2017 after spending six years at InvestorPlace.com, where he managed the editorial staff. His work has appeared in several outlets, including U.S. News & World Report and MSN Money, he has appeared as a guest on Fox Business Network and Money Radio, and he has been quoted in MarketWatch, Vice and Univision, among other outlets. He is a proud graduate of The Ohio State University, where he earned a BA in journalism.
