Why GE Vernova Stock Is Higher After Its Earnings Miss
GE Vernova stock is trading up on Wednesday even after the power company came up short of estimates for its fourth quarter. Here's what investors need to know.
GE Vernova (GEV) stock is trading comfortably higher Wednesday even after the gas power and renewable energy company missed top- and bottom-line expectations for its fourth quarter.
In the three months ending December 31, GE Vernova's revenue increased 5.1% year over year to $10.6 billion. Its earnings per share (EPS) rose 140.3% from the year-ago period to $1.73.
"GE Vernova built a strong foundation in 2024 with solid orders and revenue growth, as well as significant margin expansion and cash generation," said GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik in a statement. "We saw strength in Power and Electrification and improvement in Wind, while growing our equipment backlog at better margins. Our progress reinforces the important role we play in electrifying and decarbonizing the world as we deliver on accelerating demand for our equipment and services."
GEV's results came up short of analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $10.7 billion and earnings of $2.30 per share, according to MarketWatch.
On a positive note, though, GE Vernova reaffirmed its outlook for 2025. For the full fiscal year, the company expects to achieve revenue in the range of $36 billion to $37 billion, representing growth of 3% to 5.9% over 2024.
"We had a strong finish to 2024 as we execute our strategy to deliver disciplined revenue growth with increased profitability and positive cash generation," said GE Vernova Chief Financial Officer Ken Parks. "We will invest in growth and innovation, while returning capital to shareholders and maintaining our investment grade balance sheet."
Is GE Vernova stock a buy, sell or hold?
GE Vernova has nearly tripled in value on the price charts since last April, when the gas power and renewable energy business split from the industrial conglomerate formerly known as General Electric and is now trading near record highs. And Wall Street remains bullish on the utility stock.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the consensus recommendation among the analysts following the stock that it tracks is a Buy.
However, analysts' price targets have had a tough time keeping up with the large-cap stock's rally up the price charts. Indeed, the average analyst target price of $375.87 represents a discount of more than 13% to current levels.
Financial services firm Truist Securities is one of those with a Buy rating on GE Vernova, along with a $420 price target.
"With bullish power demand sentiment and strong bookings commentary/cash generation expectations, GEV continues to be our preferred defensive name as we begin the second Trump administration," wrote Truist Securities analyst Jordan Levy in a January 21 note. He sees even more upside for GE Vernova shares this year thanks to growth in artificial intelligence and data center demand.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
