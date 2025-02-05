AMD Stock Falls Despite Earnings Beat: What to Know

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock is falling Wednesday after the semiconductor company beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its fourth quarter but came up short on data center revenue.

In the three months ending December 28 , AMD's revenue increased 24.2% year over year to $7.7 billion, boosted by 69.1% growth in its Data Center segment to $3.9 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) rose 41.6% from the year-ago period to $1.09.

"2024 was a transformative year for AMD as we delivered record annual revenue and strong earnings growth," said CEO Dr. Lisa Su in a statement. In addition to data center growth, Su highlighted acceleration of EPYC processor adoption and $5 billion of AMD Instinct accelerator revenue.

Investors, however, are focusing on the relative weakness in AMD's AI-related business rather than the strength in its core personal computing segment.

And data center revenue came up short of expectations of $4.1 billion, though headline results beat analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $7.5 billion and earnings of $1.08 per share, according to CNBC .

For its first quarter, AMD said it expects to achieve revenue of approximately $7.1 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Meanwhile, analysts were anticipating $7 billion.

"Looking into 2025, we see clear opportunities for continued growth based on the strength of our product portfolio and growing demand for high-performance and adaptive computing," Su said.

Is AMD stock a buy, sell or hold?

AMD stock struggled in 2024, generating a loss of more than 18% vs a gain of more than 25% for the S&P 500. Yet Wall Street remains bullish on the semiconductor stock .

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence , the average analyst target price for AMD stock is $154.55, representing implied upside of about 44% to current levels. And the consensus recommendation is Buy.

Financial services firm Wedbush maintained its Outperform rating (equivalent to a Buy) and $150 price target on the large-cap stock after the earnings release.

"We view the sell-off post AMD's report as overdone," wrote Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson in a Wednesday morning note.

Bryson notes that "investors were already assuming softer forward AI sales" and says "more attention should be paid to AMD's robust client compute business."