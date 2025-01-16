UnitedHealth Is the Worst Dow Jones Stock Thursday. Here's Why
UnitedHealth is putting pressure on the 30-stock index Thursday after the insurance giant reported a rare revenue miss. This is what you need to know.
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is the worst Dow Jones stock Thursday, putting pressure on the price-weighted index, after the health insurance company reported mixed results for its fourth quarter.
In the three months ending December 31, UnitedHealth's revenue increased 6.8% year over year to $100.8 billion, thanks in part to a 4.4% rise in premiums to $76.5 billion. Its earnings per share (EPS) were up 10.6% from the year-ago period to $6.81.
"The people of UnitedHealth Group remain focused on making high-quality, affordable healthcare more available to more people while making the health system easier to navigate for patients and providers, positioning us well for growth in 2025," said UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty in a statement.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
While the company's earnings topped the $6.72 per share that Wall Street was anticipating, UNH's revenue fell short of the $101.8 billion analysts called for, according to CNBC. This marks the first top-line miss for UnitedHealth since Q2 2020. Revenue from premiums also came in below expectations of $78.1 billion.
Additionally, UnitedHealth reaffirmed the 2025 outlook it provided last month, which calls for revenue in the range of $450 billion to $455 billion and earnings per share between $29.50 to $30.
Is UnitedHealth stock a buy, sell or hold?
UnitedHealth has underperformed the broad market over the past 12 months, up 6% on a total return basis (price change plus dividends) vs the S&P 500's 26% gain. But Wall Street remains overwhelmingly bullish on the blue chip stock.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for UNH stock is $639.16, representing implied upside of more than 20% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is a Strong Buy.
Financial services firm Oppenheimer has an Outperform rating (equivalent to a Buy) on UNH stock with a $640 price target.
"We believe UNH is well positioned by virtue of its diversification, strong track record, elite management team, and exposure to certain higher growth businesses," wrote Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn in a December 5 note.
He adds that UnitedHealth's Optum business "is a nice complement to its core managed care operations and continues to account for a large share of earnings" and its "vertical integration strategy strengthens the company's competitive positioning across many areas of the healthcare landscape."
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Why Bank of America Stock Is Still a Buy After Earnings
Bank of America stock is trading lower Wednesday after the financial firm reported earnings but Wall Street isn't worried. Here's why.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
The Fine Print: What Trump Isn’t Telling You About His 2025 Tax Plans
Tax Law & Policy Knowing the impacts of various tax proposals can empower you to make informed financial decisions as we move through 2025.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
Why Bank of America Stock Is Still a Buy After Earnings
Bank of America stock is trading lower Wednesday after the financial firm reported earnings but Wall Street isn't worried. Here's why.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings Fuel a Rally in Chip Stocks
Taiwan Semiconductor stock is higher Thursday after the chip manufacturer beat expectations for its fourth quarter and issued a strong outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Asset Protection for Affluent Retirees in 2025
Putting together a team of advisers to assist with insurance, taxes and other financial issues can help with security, growth and peace of mind.
By Derek A. Miser, Investment Adviser Published
-
The Tax Stakes for 2025: Planning for All Possibilities
It's unclear whether extending the TCJA provisions for individuals is likely, so what can you do to reduce your overall tax bill either way?
By Jane G. Ditelberg, Esq. Published
-
A Strategic Way to Address the Tax-Deferred Disconnect
What you don't know could cost you a fortune. Here's how to make the most of a tax-deferred retirement account and possibly save your heirs a bunch on taxes.
By Jim E. Sloan, IAR Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Pops 703 Points on Cooler Inflation
A benign reading from the Consumer Price Index report assuaged market fears about the path of borrowing costs.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
CPI Report Keeps the Fed on Track: What the Experts Are Saying About Inflation
CPI Disinflation in key areas of consumer prices should help the Federal Reserve stick to its policy path of gradual cuts to interest rates.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Why Wells Fargo's Revenue Miss Isn't Worrying Wall Street
Wells Fargo is one of the best S&P 500 stocks Wednesday even after the big bank's top-line miss. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published