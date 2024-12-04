UnitedHealth Cancels Investor Day After Executive Brian Thompson Is Shot
UnitedHealth Group was scheduled to host its annual Investor Day Wednesday but the event was cancelled following the fatal shooting of its insurance unit CEO.
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) abruptly canceled its Investor Day presentation shortly after it began this morning following media reports that the CEO of its insurance unit had been fatally shot.
Brian Thompson, who had led UNH's insurance segment since 2021, was shot in midtown Manhattan around 6:45 am Eastern Time on Wednesday morning, according to CNBC. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
UNH's Investor Day presentation had begun at 8:00 am Eastern Time in New York City, but quickly came to a close.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"I'm afraid that we – some of you may know we're dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members," UnitedHealth Group staff said during the presentation, according to the transcript obtained by CNBC. "And as a result, I'm afraid we’re going to have to bring to a close the event today, which I'm sure you'll understand."
Ahead of the presentation, UNH provided its outlook for fiscal 2025, calling for revenue in the range of $450 billion to $455 billion and earnings per share between $29.50 to $30.00.
"Overall, the outlook is in-line with expectations and represents a solid starting point for a company that guides conservatively, though the devil will be in the details," said Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn, who has an Outperform (Buy) rating on the Dow Jones stock.
Where does Wall Street stand on UnitedHealth?
In fact, most of Wall Street is already bullish on the blue chip stock, even as its lagged the broad market this year. Indeed, shares of UNH are up 16% since the start of 2024 on a total return basis (price change plus dividends) basis vs the S&P 500's 28.5% gain.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for UNH stock is $629.19, representing implied upside of nearly 3% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Strong Buy.
Financial services firm UBS Global Research is one of the more bullish outfits on UNH stock with a Buy rating and $650 price target.
"Following the election, a Trump presidency is likely to be favorable to Medicare Advantage with higher rate updates and less regulation," says UBS analyst AJ Rice. "This puts UNH at the forefront to benefit the most as it gains market share in 2025 while remaining in its target margin range for MA. Additionally, a Republican administration is likely to be more lenient towards anti-trust, allowing UNH to have more acquisition opportunities long term."
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Salesforce Leads Dow Jones Stocks After Earnings. Here's Why
Salesforce stock is soaring after the tech giant beat revenue expectations for its fiscal third quarter and gave a strong outlook for its fourth quarter.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Your MAGI in Retirement: Year-End Tax Strategies to Save Money
Taxable Income Strategic moves now can make a difference in your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) when it’s time to file your return.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
Salesforce Leads Dow Jones Stocks After Earnings. Here's Why
Salesforce stock is soaring after the tech giant beat revenue expectations for its fiscal third quarter and gave a strong outlook for its fourth quarter.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Gifting While You're Alive: Tax Benefits and Practical Tips
Why wait until you're gone to help the people and causes you love? Get a jump-start on gifting and see all the good you can do.
By Jamie Battmer Published
-
Should You Help Your Adult Children Buy a Home?
Instead of passing on an inheritance, giving your children cash to buy a home can be a smart move — as long as you’re not jeopardizing your own retirement.
By Ann Marie Etergino, CIMA® Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Mixed Ahead of Powell
Political upheaval in South Korea kept investors on their toes Tuesday.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Three Charitable Giving Strategies for High-Net-Worth Individuals
If you have $1 million or more saved for retirement, these charitable giving strategies can help you give efficiently and save on taxes.
By Joe F. Schmitz Jr., CFP®, ChFC® Published
-
The Wealth-Building Powers of Health Savings Accounts (HSAs)
Health savings accounts could be the most underutilized wealth-building tool out there. Here’s who should use them and how to maximize their benefits.
By Eric Roberge, Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Investment Adviser Published
-
Seven Ways to Be an Absolute Jerk as a Lawyer
Here's what law students need to know about damaging their relationships with other lawyers and judges and running up the bill for clients.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Are Positively Mixed to Open December
Technology led the way Monday as two of the three main equity indexes closed higher.
By David Dittman Published