Why Palantir Is the Best S&P 500 Stock Today
Palantir stock is soaring Tuesday after the AI software giant beat Q4 expectations and gave a strong outlook for the year ahead. Here's what you should know.
Palantir Technologies (PLTR) is the best S&P 500 stock Tuesday by a mile after the software provider beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its fourth quarter and issued a strong outlook for its first quarter and full fiscal year. At last check, shares were up more than 20%.
In the three months ending December 31, Palantir's revenue increased 36% year over year to $827.5 million, boosted by 52% growth in the U.S. to $558 million. Its earnings per share (EPS) rose 75% from the year-ago period to 14 cents.
"Our business results continue to astound, demonstrating our deepening position at the center of the AI [artificial intelligence] revolution," said CEO Alex Karp in a statement. "Our early insights surrounding the commoditization of large language models have evolved from theory to fact."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The results beat analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $776 million and earnings of 11 cents per share, according to CNBC.
For its first quarter, Palantir said it expects to achieve revenue in the range of $858 million to $862 million, ahead of the $799 million in revenue analysts are expecting. For all of 2025, the company anticipates revenue of $3.741 billion to $3.757 billion. This compares to analysts' estimates for revenue of $3.52 billion.
"We are still in the earliest stages, the beginning of the first act, of a revolution that will play out over years and decades," Karp wrote in his Letter to Shareholders. "This is not an incremental advance or marginal acceleration of our business. This is a new phase. And the momentum we are seeing across sectors, both commercial and government, is unlike anything that has come before."
Is Palantir stock a buy, sell or hold?
Palantir's share price has surged fivefold in the past 12 months, yet Wall Street is on the sidelines when it comes to the large-cap stock.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for PLTR stock is $73.90, representing a discount of nearly 30% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Hold.
Still, there are bulls to be found and financial services firm Wedbush is one of them. It maintained an Outperform rating (equivalent to a Buy) on the AI stock after earnings and raised its price target to $120 from $90.
"There are some transformational tech stocks that come along every decade and change the landscape ... Palantir is one of them in our view and proved it for all the tech world to see last night," says Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. "Palantir is helping lead the AI Revolution into the use case phase as its AIP [Artificial Intelligence Platform] product moat is unmatched in our view."
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
What's Going on With New Jersey Property Tax Programs?
Property Tax ANCHOR and ‘Senior Freeze’ just got a refresh, and there’s a new program: Stay NJ. Learn how to save on New Jersey property taxes.
By Kate Schubel Published
-
Another Down Year for Agriculture
The Kiplinger Letter Farmers brace for falling incomes, widening trade deficits
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
Retirement Income Planning for Unfunded Health Care Costs
Retirement income plans often don't include late-in-life health or long-term care expenses. Here's how to cover for the unplanned withdrawals to pay for those.
By Jerry Golden, Investment Adviser Representative Published
-
Federal Employees Buyout Offer: Five Things to Consider
Federal workers have a constellation of retirement benefits, and assessing them can get complicated fast. Here are five high-stakes decisions to focus on.
By Ben Kautz, CFP® Published
-
Insurance Bad Faith After Natural Disasters: What to Know
Understanding the basics of insurance claims after catastrophic losses is important, especially if you encounter insurance bad faith. Here's what to do if that happens.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
The DeepSeek Crash: What It Means for AI Investors
DeepSeek's R1 model represents both risk and opportunity. Here's what DeepSeek means for AI investors.
By Tom Taulli Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Trim Losses After Trump Tariffs
Stocks slumped at the start of Monday's session after the Trump administration's weekend tariff announcement.
By Karee Venema Published
-
How Do Tariffs Impact the Stock Market?
There are plenty of moving parts when it comes to tariffs. Here, we look at what impact tariffs have on the stock market and your portfolio.
By Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA Published
-
Five Reasons Not to Give Your Child Power of Attorney
When drawing up powers of attorney, older parents will most likely name adult children as their representatives. But is that always the smart choice?
By Peter Newman, CFA Published
-
What the Great Wealth Transfer Means for Financial Advisers
Clients depend on their financial advisers to encourage them to tackle estate planning and guide them through complex strategies and potential family disputes.
By Doug Sherry, JD Published