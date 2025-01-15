Citigroup Stock Jumps on Earnings, $20 Billion Stock Buyback News
Citigroup stock is soaring Wednesday after the big bank topped earnings expectations and unveiled a massive stock buyback program. Here's why that's important.
Citigroup (C) stock is higher in Wednesday's session after the banking giant beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its fourth quarter and announced a new $20 billion share repurchase program.
In the quarter ending December 31, Citigroup said its revenue increased 12.3% year over year to $19.6 billion, driven by growth across all of its business units. Its earnings per share (EPS) rose 59.5% from the year-ago period to $1.34.
"2024 was a critical year, and our results show our strategy is delivering as intended and driving stronger performance in our businesses," said Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser in a statement. "We delivered expenses within our guidance, improved our efficiency ratio, and concluded a significant reorganization of our firm."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The results beat analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $19.5 billion and earnings of $1.22 per share, according to CNBC.
Brian Mulberry, client portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management, also highlights Citigroup's 35% jump in investment banking revenues, which confirm the trend of more investment banking activity at the end of 2024.
"This shows that Jane Fraser is making positive strides in turning around the balance sheet, particularly flipping what was a net loss of $1.84 billion last year to net profit of $2.86 billion this year," he says. "There are still challenges for C to address but this is a strong indication that Citi is back on track."
Why Citigroup's new stock buyback program matters
Citigroup also announced that its board of directors authorized a multi-year $20 billion share repurchase program – equivalent to roughly 7% of its current market cap – which will begin in the first quarter of 2025.
Stock buybacks are another way for corporations to boost value for shareholders. As Kiplinger contributor Mark Hake explains in his piece on "What Is a Stock Buyback," a company "that buys back its shares will produce a higher stock price because as its shares count falls, it forces the price higher."
Hake goes on to explain "that effect produces more value for shareholders, as they pay no taxes on this unrealized gain (until they sell shares)."
Is Citigroup stock a buy, sell or hold?
Citigroup has turned in a stellar performance on the price charts over the past 12 months, up 48% on a total return (price change plus dividends) basis vs the S&P 500's 24% gain. And Wall Street is bullish on the member of the Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for Citigroup stock is $84.64, representing implied upside of nearly 10% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is a Buy.
Financial services firm CFRA Research is one of those with a Buy rating on the financial stock, along with an $83 price target.
"Citi is executing on its strategy, and we like how the bank is positioned for growth across institutional markets," wrote CFRA Research analyst Kenneth Leon in a January 8 note to clients. "C has a leading franchise in corporate treasury services, technology platforms, and expanded global wealth. We think the bank is doing a good job delivering transparency and consistency in its operating results."
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Why Wells Fargo's Revenue Miss Isn't Worrying Wall Street
Wells Fargo is one of the best S&P 500 stocks Wednesday even after the big bank's top-line miss. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Trump Pitches New ‘External Revenue Service’ Agency
Tax Policy The new organization would collect tariff revenue from foreign nations.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
Why Wells Fargo's Revenue Miss Isn't Worrying Wall Street
Wells Fargo is one of the best S&P 500 stocks Wednesday even after the big bank's top-line miss. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Is JPMorgan Chase Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell After Earnings?
JPMorgan Chase is trading higher after the big bank topped fourth-quarter earnings expectations, but is the stock a Buy? Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Generational Wealth Plans Aren't Just for Rich People
Everybody needs to consider what will happen to whatever assets they have and ensure their beneficiaries aren't stuck with big tax bills.
By Nico Pesci Published
-
To Insure or Not to Insure: Is Life Insurance Necessary?
Even if you're young and single with no dependents, you may need some life insurance. Here's how to figure out what and how much you may need.
By Isaac Morris Published
-
How Another Trump Presidency Will Impact the Stock Market in 2025
President Trump will have little direct impact on the stock market, but his policies, initiatives and posts certainly can make prices move. Here's how.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Are Mixed Ahead of CPI
Cool wholesale inflation numbers provide only slight relief before Wednesday's release of December Consumer Price Index data.
By David Dittman Published
-
Irrevocable Trusts: So Many Options to Lower Taxes and Protect Assets
Irrevocable trusts offer nearly endless possibilities for high-net-worth individuals to reduce their estate taxes and protect their assets.
By Rustin Diehl, JD, LLM Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Leads as UnitedHealth Stock Pops
UnitedHealth was the best Dow Jones stock Monday on reports that Medicare Advantage payments could rise in 2026.
By Karee Venema Published