Why Wells Fargo's Revenue Miss Isn't Worrying Wall Street
Wells Fargo is one of the best S&P 500 stocks Wednesday even after the big bank's top-line miss. Here's what you need to know.
Wells Fargo (WFC) is one of the best S&P 500 stocks Wednesday after the financial services company beat profit expectations for its fourth quarter and issued a strong outlook for fiscal 2025.
In the quarter ending December 31, Well Fargo said its revenue slipped 0.5% year over year to $20.4 billion. Its earnings per share (EPS) increased 66.3% from the year-ago period to $1.43.
"Our solid performance this quarter caps a year of significant progress for Wells Fargo," said CEO Charlie Scharf in a statement. "Our earnings profile continues to improve, we are seeing the benefit from investments we are making to increase our growth and improve how we serve our customers and communities, we maintained a strong balance sheet, we returned approximately $25 billion of capital to shareholders, and we made significant progress on our risk and control work."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The results were mixed compared with analysts' expectations. While Wells Fargo fell short of the $20.6 billion in revenue Wall Street anticipated, its earnings per share came in above the $1.35 per share analysts guided for, according to CNBC.
Included in the shareholder-friendly initiatives Wells Fargo undertook during the fourth quarter was the repurchase of roughly 57.8 million shares for approximately $4 billion, bringing its total repurchases in 2024 to approximately $20 billion. Stock buybacks are another way for corporations to boost value for shareholders.
For the full fiscal year, Wells Fargo said it expects to achieve net interest income growth of 1% to 3% over 2024's figure of $47.7 billion.
Wells Fargo's impressive EPS beat "along with a strong statement about continued growth and productivity gains lifted guidance more than expected," says Brian Mulberry, client portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management. "This is evidence that the expense management project continues to pay dividends on the balance sheet, combined with better net interest income results boosting revenues by as much as 3% demonstrates that WFC is in a strong balance sheet position."
Is Wells Fargo stock a buy, sell or hold?
Wells Fargo has outperformed the broader market over the past 12 months, up 60% on a total return basis (price change plus dividends) vs the S&P 500's 24% gain. Unsurprisingly, Wall Street remains bullish on the financial stock.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for WFC stock is $77.30, representing implied upside of nearly 3% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is a Buy.
Financial services firm BofA Securities is one of the more bullish outfits on the large-cap stock, calling it a "top pick" in the banking industry, along with a Buy rating and $84 price target.
"We remain bullish on bank stocks and expect the group to build on 2024 gains and outperform the S&P," wrote BofA Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala in a January 7 note, adding that the outperformance would be driven by several factors, including solid earnings-per-share growth, discounted valuation and increased ownership.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Citigroup Stock Jumps on Earnings, $20 Billion Stock Buyback News
Citigroup stock is soaring Wednesday after the big bank topped earnings expectations and unveiled a massive stock buyback program. Here's why that's important.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Trump Pitches New ‘External Revenue Service’ Agency
Tax Policy The new organization would collect tariff revenue from foreign nations.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
Citigroup Stock Jumps on Earnings, $20 Billion Stock Buyback News
Citigroup stock is soaring Wednesday after the big bank topped earnings expectations and unveiled a massive stock buyback program. Here's why that's important.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Is JPMorgan Chase Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell After Earnings?
JPMorgan Chase is trading higher after the big bank topped fourth-quarter earnings expectations, but is the stock a Buy? Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Generational Wealth Plans Aren't Just for Rich People
Everybody needs to consider what will happen to whatever assets they have and ensure their beneficiaries aren't stuck with big tax bills.
By Nico Pesci Published
-
To Insure or Not to Insure: Is Life Insurance Necessary?
Even if you're young and single with no dependents, you may need some life insurance. Here's how to figure out what and how much you may need.
By Isaac Morris Published
-
How Another Trump Presidency Will Impact the Stock Market in 2025
President Trump will have little direct impact on the stock market, but his policies, initiatives and posts certainly can make prices move. Here's how.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Are Mixed Ahead of CPI
Cool wholesale inflation numbers provide only slight relief before Wednesday's release of December Consumer Price Index data.
By David Dittman Published
-
Irrevocable Trusts: So Many Options to Lower Taxes and Protect Assets
Irrevocable trusts offer nearly endless possibilities for high-net-worth individuals to reduce their estate taxes and protect their assets.
By Rustin Diehl, JD, LLM Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Leads as UnitedHealth Stock Pops
UnitedHealth was the best Dow Jones stock Monday on reports that Medicare Advantage payments could rise in 2026.
By Karee Venema Published