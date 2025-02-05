Why Uber Stock Is Falling After Earnings

Uber Technologies (UBER) stock fell out of the gate Wednesday after the ride-hailing company beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its fourth quarter but issued a weaker-than-expected gross bookings outlook for its first quarter.

In the three months ending December 31, Uber's revenue increased 20.4% year over year to $12 billion, driven by a 17.6% increase in gross bookings to $44.2 billion. Its earnings per share (EPS) rose nearly fourfold from the year-ago period to $3.21, largely due to a tax valuation release.

"Uber ended 2024 with our strongest quarter ever, as growth accelerated across MAPCs [Monthly Active Platform Consumers], trips, and Gross Bookings," said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in a statement. "Our performance has been powered by rapid innovation and execution across multiple priorities, including the massive opportunity presented by autonomous vehicles."

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Khosrowshahi added that Uber entered the new year with "clear momentum" and that the company "will continue to be relentless against our long-term strategy."

"Record demand in both Mobility and Delivery helped us grow Gross Bookings faster than the high end of our guidance, and we closed out 2024 exceeding our three-year outlook for Gross Bookings, Adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization], and free cash flow," said Uber Chief Financial Officer Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah in a statement.

Uber's fourth-quarter results beat analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $11.8 billion, gross bookings of $43.5 billion and earnings of 50 cents per share, according to CNBC .

However, sentiment turned negative toward Uber stock when it provided its outlook. For the first quarter, Uber said it expects to achieve gross bookings in the range of $42 billion to $43.5 billion, representing growth of 17% to 21% from the year-ago period. The midpoint of this range, $42.75 billion, came up short of the $43.5 billion in gross bookings Wall Street is calling for.

Is Uber stock a buy, sell or hold?

Uber Technologies has lagged the broad market over the past 12 months, down roughly 6% vs the S&P 500's 21% gain. Yet, Wall Street is keeping the faith on the industrial stock .

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence , the average analyst target price for UBER stock is $88.63, representing implied upside of nearly 30% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is a Buy.

Financial services firm Jefferies is one of those with a Buy rating on the large-cap stock along with an $87 price target.

Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni admits there is "skepticism that UBER can deliver on the three-year outlook." However, he notes that the company "is keeping Bookings growth elevated by increasingly leveraging non-core products [Uber Freight, Uber for Business, for example] that address more use cases to drive user adoption and multi-product attachment."