Procter & Gamble Stock Rises on Earnings Beat: What to Know
Procter & Gamble is trading near the top of the Dow Wednesday after the consumer staples giant beat expectations for its fiscal 2025 second quarter.
Procter & Gamble (PG) is one of the best Dow Jones stocks Wednesday after the consumer products giant beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its fiscal 2025 second quarter and reaffirmed its outlook for 2025.
In the three months ending December 31, Procter & Gamble's revenue increased 2.1% year over year to $21.9 billion. Its earnings per share (EPS) rose 2.2% from the year-ago period to $1.88.
"The P&G team delivered an acceleration in organic sales growth, core EPS growth and strong cash return to shareowners in the second quarter," said CEO Jon Moeller in a statement. "Our first-half results keep us on track to deliver within our guidance ranges on all key financial metrics for the fiscal year."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The company's results topped analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $21.5 billion and earnings of $1.86 per share, according to CNBC.
As its CEO stated, P&G reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2025. The company expects to achieve revenue growth in the range of 2% to 4% and earnings of $6.91 to $7.05 per share.
Is Procter & Gamble stock a buy, sell or hold?
Procter & Gamble has lagged the broader market over the past 12 months, up 12% on a total return basis (price change plus dividends) vs the S&P 500's nearly 27% gain. But Wall Street remains mostly bullish on one of the best dividend stocks for dependable dividend growth.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for PG stock is $179.27, representing implied upside of nearly 8% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Buy.
However, not all analysts are upbeat. Financial services firm Stifel, for one, has a Hold rating on the blue chip stock, along with a $161 price target, which sits below where PG is currently trading.
In a January 16 note, Stifel analyst Mark S. Astrachan said he believes PG shares are trading near fair value. "Our Hold rating reflects less expected relative outperformance as comparisons become increasingly difficult, including downside risk from slower sales growth and higher input costs," he added.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Why GE Vernova Stock Is Higher After Its Earnings Miss
GE Vernova stock is trading up on Wednesday even after the power company came up short of estimates for its fourth quarter. Here's what investors need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
No New IRS Agents? What Trump’s Federal Hiring Freeze Means for Your Tax Return
IRS Will an executive order reshape the IRS and impact how long it takes to get your tax refund?
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
Why GE Vernova Stock Is Higher After Its Earnings Miss
GE Vernova stock is trading up on Wednesday even after the power company came up short of estimates for its fourth quarter. Here's what investors need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Risk On, Risk Off: The Mr. Miyagi Approach to Retirement Planning
The first 10 years of retirement are some of the riskiest for your investments, but channeling your inner Karate Kid may help defend your funds against losses.
By Dale Smothers Published
-
Opportunities and Challenges When You Inherit an IRA
New SECURE 2.0 Act rules have kicked in to reshape distribution and taxes for inherited IRAs and retirement plans. Read on for strategies to help beneficiaries.
By Elizabeth Pappas, CPA Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Adds 538 Points on First Trading Day of Second Trump Administration
Stocks rise while the White House issues a historic series of executive orders.
By David Dittman Published
-
Nvidia Stock Up After President Trump Revokes Biden AI Order
Nvidia stock is higher Tuesday after President Trump revoked a 2023 executive order targeting AI developers. Here's what we know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Apple Stock Slapped With Another Sell Rating: What to Know
The latest Apple stock downgrade centers around iPhone sales and the weakening consumer electronics market. Here's what investors need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why 3M Is the Best Dow Jones Stock Today
3M stock is soaring Tuesday after the industrial conglomerate beat expectations for its fourth quarter and provided a positive outlook. Here's what to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Getting Divorced? Beware of Hidden Tax Traps as You Divide Assets
Dividing assets fairly in a divorce means looking beyond their current values and asking whether they'll create tax liabilities — or tax breaks — in the future.
By Stacy Francis, CFP®, CDFA®, CES™ Published