Starbucks Stock Pops as Turnaround Efforts Lead to Earnings Beat: What to Know

Starbucks (SBUX) stock is moving higher out of the gate Wednesday after the world's largest coffee chain beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its fiscal 2025 first quarter.

In the three months ending December 31 , Starbucks said its revenue decreased 0.3% year over year to $9.4 billion, driven by a 4% decline in global comparable-store sales. This marked its fourth consecutive quarter of falling same-store sales.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) fell 23.3% from the year-ago period to 69 cents.

"While we're only one quarter into our turnaround, we're moving quickly to act on the 'Back to Starbucks' efforts and we've seen a positive response," said CEO Brian Niccol in a statement.

"We believe this is the fundamental change in strategy needed to solve our underlying issues, restore confidence in our brand and return the business to sustainable, long-term growth," Niccol added.

The results topped analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $9.3 billion and earnings of 67 cents per share, according to CNBC .

Starbucks did not provide guidance for its second quarter or the rest of the fiscal year. In October, the month after Niccol took over as CEO , the company suspended its guidance for 2025 to "allow ample opportunity to complete an assessment of the business and solidify key strategies, while stabilizing and positioning the business for long-term growth."

Is Starbucks stock a buy, sell or hold?

Heading into Wednesday's session, Starbucks shares had generated a 12-month total return (price change plus dividends) of 11%, lagging the S&P 500's 26% gain. And Wall Street has remained on the sidelines when it comes to the consumer discretionary stock.

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence , the average analyst target price for SBUX is $105.54, representing an upside of just over 5% to the large-cap stock's January 28 close. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Hold.

Financial services firm Wedbush is one of those with a Neutral rating (equivalent to a Hold) on SBUX stock, along with a $100 price target.

"We believe SBUX's current valuation appropriately reflects limited near-term top- and bottom-line visibility, offset by some level of confidence in management's ability to deliver longer-term annual operating margin expansion and EPS growth in line with the brand's equity," says Wedbush analyst Nick Seytan.