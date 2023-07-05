16 Low-Cost ETFs to Buy

Low-cost ETFs are a friend to investors of every stripe. Thanks to years of fee wars among competing fund providers, you can diversify your portfolio using hundreds of different investing strategies for mere pennies on the dollar.

"Low cost" (or "cheap") and "quality" are two adjectives that almost always seem to sit at different lunch tables. It makes sense – high quality tends to necessitate high cost. And where it doesn't, you're rightfully skeptical. How does "half-price Lasik" sound? What about "discount brain surgery"? "Bargain-basement electrical services," anyone? You naturally flinch at these terms because "low cost" and "quality" frequently oppose one another.

Cost-conscious retailer Edgar Vautrine doesn't mince words about the choice we're often forced to make:

"You don't want the very best. You want cheap. And I got cheap."

Fortunately for investors, ETFs are a rarity in that you can get something good for a very low (or sometimes no) price.

Index funds have proven plenty competitive with their actively managed counterparts, and they're only getting cheaper by the day. According to the Investment Company Institute , as of last year, the average expense ratio for index equity ETFs declined by one basis point to 0.16%, or a mere $16 annually for every $10,000 invested. (A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.) Index bond ETFs were even less expensive, also declining by a basis point to 0.11%.

But those are just averages – numerous ETFs cost even less.

Today, we're going to look at 16 low-cost ETFs covering six distinct investing strategies. These funds max out at just more than 8 basis points in annual fees, though many are much cheaper, and a few are even free. (Data is as of July 3.)