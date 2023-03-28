Cheapest Pizza Near Me? 10 Most Affordable Cities for a Pizza Pie

"Cheapest pizza near me" is an astonishingly popular Google search, which would tend to suggest that Americans are somewhat price sensitive when it comes to one of their favorite delivery foods.

And with annual inflation still running at multi-decade highs, who can blame them?

It's reasonable to assume that at least part of pizza's enduring popularity has to do with its budget-friendly price. True, there's no shortage of ways to purchase the same number of calories for less cash, but once you throw in the tastiness quotient, pizza is pretty tough to beat.

After all, the average cost of a regular cheese pizza in the U.S. comes to $11.51. That's according to the Council for Community and Economic Research (opens in new tab) (C2ER), whose cost of living index surveys scores of prices for goods and services in 265 urban areas on a quarterly basis.

Of course, what pizza lovers pay for a pie varies widely depending on where they live. The cheapest pizza near me isn't necessarily the cheapest pizza near you. Indeed, the standard deviation of pizza prices across all urban areas surveyed by C2ER stands at 1.34.

It's also true that reputation and cost don't really correlate. New York City and Chicago are famous for their pizza, but residents will be relieved to hear that they don't pay a premium for their well-established pizza brands.

Manhattan, which ranks at No 1 for the most expensive cities in the U.S., comes in at No 22 when it comes to having the priciest pizza. A regular cheese pie will set you back an average of $13.42 in the heart of the Big Apple. As for Chicago, at an average price of $12.83, the Windy City ranks at No 34 on the pizza price charts.

Meanwhile, the most expensive pizza by far – at an average price of $20.84 for regular cheese – is found in Kodiak, Alaska. That makes sense. Due to its remote location, loads of goods cost more in the Last Frontier State. And Kodiak (opens in new tab) (pop. 5,682) is remote even by Alaskan standards.

Then there's the other end of the pizza price spectrum, which we're happy to share with you below. From large cities to small towns, these 10 locations can't be beat when it comes to finding the "cheapest pizza near me."

Data courtesy of C2ER's Cost of Living Index. Cities are listed by average price of a regular cheese pizza, from highest to lowest.