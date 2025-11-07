Medigap vs. Medicare Open Enrollment: What's the Difference?
Medicare open enrollment runs from October 15 to December 7, 2025. Your six-month Medigap Open Enrollment period begins the first month you enroll in Medicare Part B.
Medicare provides health insurance to 69 million Americans. During Medicare open enrollment, which runs from October 15 to December 7 this year, people can enroll in the program or change plans. You can also switch from original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan (or vice versa), and weigh your Part D prescription drug plan coverage against other options.
If you choose original Medicare (Part A and Part B), you can also buy a Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) policy from a private insurance company to cover services and out-of-pocket costs not covered by original Medicare.
It's important to note that you can only buy Medigap if you have original Medicare. That means you have to sign up for Medicare Part A and Part B before you can buy a Medigap policy.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Medigap Open Enrollment
According to Medicare, you have a six-month “Medigap Open Enrollment” period, which starts the first month you have Medicare Part B (medical insurance). During these 6 months, you can enroll in any Medigap policy, and you can’t be denied coverage for any pre-existing health problems.
After six months, you may not be able to buy a Medigap policy, and if you can, it may cost more. The Medigap Open Enrollment period only happens once and doesn’t repeat yearly like Medicare Open Enrollment.
Stay tuned for live updates: Medicare Open Enrollment 2026 Live Updates: We'll Be Back on December 1 for the Final Week of Open Enrollment
What is Medigap?
Most states offer ten different Medigap plans sold by private insurance companies. They are named A-D, F, G, and K-N, and the price is the only difference between the plans. Medigap Plan G provides the most comprehensive coverage and continues to be the most popular plan in 2025, accounting for approximately 39% of all policyholders, according to KFF. Plan F came in second (36%).
You may also be able to buy another type of Medigap policy called Medicare SELECT, which is only available in some states. If you choose a SELECT policy, you do have the right to change your mind and switch to a standard Medigap policy within 12 months. Remember that if you live in Massachusetts, Minnesota and Wisconsin, Medigap policies are standardized differently. Medigap must follow federal and state laws meant to protect you, but illegal practices by insurance companies can happen, so do your research when shopping for a Medigap policy.
What does Medigap cover?
Medigap policies help cover out-of-pocket costs, like coinsurance, copayments and deductibles associated with original Medicare — nationwide. Some Medigap policies may also cover foreign travel emergency care, which gives you an extra layer of well-being when you travel outside of the U.S.
Note: Although plans E, H, I, and J are no longer sold, they still cover foreign travel emergency care if you are enrolled in one of these plans. If you want prescription drug coverage, you can enroll in a separate Medicare drug plan (Part D).
What does Medigap not cover?
Although Medigap plans cover all or part of original Medicare’s additional fees, it doesn’t cover everything, such as long-term care, elective surgeries, hearing aids, eyeglasses, vision and dental care, and private-duty nursing. Not all plans cover Part B deductibles. It's also worth noting that Medigap plans sold after 2005 don’t include prescription drug coverage.
Pros and cons of Medigap insurance
Medigap covers items and services not covered by original Medicare and significantly extends hospital, skilled nursing, and travel coverage. But there are a few disadvantages worth looking at before you sign up.
Medigap Pros
Medigap Cons
Nationwide coverage
Policies can only cover the Part B deductible in limited circumstances
All plans offer an additional 365 days in the hospital
Monthly Medigap premiums can be expensive
It's easy to compare plans
Does not include drug coverage
Plans cover all or part of Original Medicare additional fees
May be difficult to switch once enrolled
Guaranteed six-month enrollment period when eligible
May not be able to enroll after initial enrollment period
Some plans offer additional coverage foreign travel and Silver Sneakers program
Only covers emergencies
Medigap and Medicare have different Open Enrollment windows and policies
The initial enrollment period for Medicare is a seven-month window, which starts three months before your 65th birthday, the month you turn 65 and the three-month period after your birth month. If you fail to enroll for Original Medicare during the initial enrollment period, you’ll get another chance during Medicare Open Enrollment, which happens from October 15 through December 7, 2025.
You have a six-month Medigap Open Enrollment period, which starts the first month you have Medicare Part B (medical insurance). During these six months, you can enroll in any Medigap policy, but after the six-month period, you may not be able to buy a Medigap policy, or it may cost more if you do. The Medigap Open Enrollment period only happens once and doesn’t repeat every year like Medicare Open Enrollment. So, time is of the essence. Still working? You can sign up for Medicare even if you’re still on your employer’s health plan.
Read: Seven Medicare Changes Coming in 2026.
Related Content
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
-
-
Use This Stock Market Recipe for a Well-Diversified Portfolio
For years, large U.S. stocks were all you needed for a diversified portfolio. A broader mix is better now.
-
A Financial Planner's Guide to a Stress-Free Adventure Abroad
Start by looking at flight/accommodation costs, have a flexible schedule, seek out credit card rewards, prep for health issues and plan to cook your own food.
-
A Financial Planner's Guide to a Stress-Free Adventure Abroad
Start by looking at flight/accommodation costs, have a flexible schedule, seek out credit card rewards, prep for health issues and plan to cook your own food.
-
I'm a Financial Planner: This Is How Smart Women Can Plan for Financial Freedom Despite Life's Curveballs
Proactive planning and professional guidance can help to build your confidence and give you clarity when you're navigating major life transitions.
-
I Inherited $50,000, and My Retirement is Fully Funded. Where's the Best Place to Store It for Maximum Growth?
These savings solutions can help you maximize returns without the risk.
-
The Best (and Worst) Airlines for Flight Delays and Cancellations
Which airlines should you book and which should you avoid if you want to make it to your destination on time?
-
I Tried a New AI Tool to Answer One of the Hardest Retirement Questions We All Face
As a veteran financial journalist, I tried the free AI-powered platform, Waterlily. Here's how it provided fresh insights into my retirement plan — and might help you.
-
Parents and Caregivers: Don't Miss Your Roth Conversion Window
Caring for a child or parent can mean a drop in income and a lower tax bracket. Why not take advantage by moving money into a Roth account? Here's how it works.
-
Testing the Retirement Waters in Florida? A Partial Plunge May Negate Tax Breaks
Most folks know Florida is a tax-friendly state, but they might not know that part-time residents may not qualify, as our cautionary tale shows.
-
Catch-Up Contributions for Higher Earners in 457(b) Plans: What You Need to Know
Government 457(b) plans are about to get more complex as new Roth catch-up requirements come into force. Here's how to prepare for the changes.