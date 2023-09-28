10 Things To Know To Prepare You For Medicare Open Enrollment

You can tell by the advertisements that inundate the airwaves and your mailbox. You’re likely even getting unsolicited calls and emails. All kinds of health insurance brokers and companies want to dazzle you with their offerings.

Yep, Medicare open enrollment starts soon. It’s time to make sure you have the best plan or plans for you.

First, let’s review the basics. As most retirees know, Medicare has several parts . Part A, which is offered at no cost, generally covers hospitalizations. Part B covers outpatient medical care. Part D is prescription drug coverage provided by private insurers.

Medicare Advantage is the umbrella term for plans offered by private insurers regulated by Medicare to replace parts B and D. Medigap plans, also offered by private companies, are supplemental plans that cover copays and coinsurance charges imposed under Medicare Part B.

While some people assume that Medicare will cover all their healthcare costs, experts warn that’s not the case. A 65-year-old retiring this year can expect to spend an average of $157,500 in healthcare and medical expenses throughout retirement, according to data from Fidelity Investments. This highlights the importance of reviewing your Medicare plan choices during open enrollment each year to ensure you have the best coverage to meet your needs.

Every year, Medicare’s open enrollment period is October 15 to December 7. This is the time to enroll in or make changes to any Medicare or Medicare Advantage policies, although you may be restricted from making a change regarding a supplementary policy, or Medigap.

There is another open enrollment period only for people with Medicare Advantage plans, from January 1 to March 31. During this January open enrollment, you can change from one Medicare Advantage plan to another or go back to original Medicare.

But while authorities urge an annual review of your coverage, you don’t have to do anything if you’re happy with what you have. If you want to maintain your current Medicare coverage, you do not need to re-enroll.

2. Few people take advantage of open enrollment

While Part D plans can change the drugs they cover, and Medicare Advantage plans can change their provider networks as well as your costs and other provisions, less than one-third of enrollees are estimated to take advantage of open enrollment to compare plans and reevaluate their coverage.

Tim Smolen, director of the Washington State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIP), which helps residents navigate Medicare, says beneficiaries consistently care about three things during open enrollment: access, what benefits are included in their plan, and cost.

That last issue is the toughest to gauge. “It's very difficult to forecast in the year ahead how much health care you're going to use,” he says.

3. Limits on Medigap changes

People who choose to keep traditional Medicare may also enroll in a supplemental medigap plan from a private insurer to cover costs like copays. Traditional Medicare, when not paired with Medigap, does not have a limit on out-of-pocket expenses in a year.

Medigap policies, which cannot be paired with Medicare Advantage plans, have standardized benefits. Most states offer 10 types of Medigap policies, but premiums vary by insurer. You can compare costs, benefits and availability on Medicare’s website .

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, you may switch to traditional Medicare, but you may have trouble getting a Medigap policy. Some states offer more protections than others, but, in general, your first time enrolling in Medicare is your best opportunity to get a Medigap policy.

4. Medicare Advantage differences

These plans have a monthly cost, in addition to the Part B premium, that varies depending on the plan. The plans frequently include prescription drug coverage and limits on annual out-of-pocket costs for covered services.

They also may offer extras not included by traditional Medicare, such as dental, hearing and vision coverage and gym memberships. They are able to do this because they manage costs, partly by limiting beneficiaries to in-network providers. During open enrollment, experts recommend checking to make sure your preferred providers remain in the network for your plan.

5. Medicare Advantage issues

These plans have come under fire in recent years for their aggressive marketing tactics . Some beneficiaries have told of having good experiences with their Advantage plans until they get sick and find themselves fighting for coverage.

Sandy Leith, director of SHIP for Illinois, says advertisements for some plans set people up for failure, with important details hidden in fine print. Appeals for denied claims can be difficult to navigate. “They're getting away with a lot of misrepresentation and services that aren't up to par,” Leith says.

6. Medicare premiums

At press time, the government had not yet announced premium amounts for traditional Medicare for 2024.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) did say the average total monthly premium for Part D coverage is projected to be about $55.50, a decrease from $56.49 for 2023. That drop will likely be offset by an increase in premiums for Part B, which were expected to rise at least $15 a month.

According to CMS, the average monthly plan premium for all Medicare Advantage plans is projected to increase by 64 cents from $17.86 in 2023 to $18.50. If enrollees choose to stay in their plan, most will see little or no premium increase for next year, with nearly 73% of beneficiaries not seeing any premium increase.

7. Watch out for IRMAA

People with higher income are charged higher Part B and D premiums — the income-related monthly adjustment amount, or IRMAA. In 2023, a single person with an income between $97,000 and $123,000 was charged $230.80 a month for Part B, compared to premiums of $164.90 for people who earned less. Your income for IRMAA purposes is calculated based on income two years before the plan year.

8. Avoiding the surcharge

You can appeal your IRMAA if your income is significantly lower now than two years ago due to a life-changing event, such as retirement, divorce or death of a spouse, or if you think the government made a mistake. Beyond that, the only way to avoid the surcharge is to have less modified adjusted gross income (MAGI), which includes all taxable income from work and investments, as well as the taxable portion of your Social Security.

Unfortunately, most popular deductions, such as charitable donations and mortgage interest, do not reduce your MAGI. However, withdrawals from Roth IRAs don’t count toward your MAGI. If you’re still working, you can contribute more toward tax-deferred retirement accounts to lower your income. Another option is to delay starting Social Security.

9. When do you have to enroll in Medicare?

In general, you initially enroll in Medicare within three months before and three months after turning 65. Failing to do so can result in financial penalties, increasing your premiums for the rest of your life.

However, there are exceptions, including many people who receive health insurance through their employer or through their spouse’s job, as long as the workplace has 20 or more employees. Be sure to check with your employer about how it handles your group health coverage at age 65.

Be warned of the “COBRA trap” — insurance you may receive after you leave your job does not eliminate the requirement that you apply for Medicare at age 65.

10. Help is available

The choices can seem overwhelming, and the marketing can be confusing and misleading. Fortunately, each state has unbiased experts who can walk you through the different plans and help you make sure your plans are the best for your needs. State Health Insurance Assistance Programs can be found through www.shiphelp.org or by calling 877-839-2675. You can also call Medicare directly at 800-633-4227.

