Medicare Open Enrollment 2025: Live Updates, Tips and News

Welcome to Kiplinger's live updates on Medicare open enrollment. We'll provide you with all the up-to-date news, rules, tips, developments, and analysis you need to maneuver the ins and outs of Medicare open enrollment successfully.

The Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), which runs from Wednesday, October 15, through Sunday, December 7, is the biggest open enrollment period of the year. It allows both original Medicare and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries to review and change their coverage.

Stay with our retirement team (writers Donna LeValley , Donna Fuscaldo ) for regular updates on how to maximize your 2026 Medicare coverage. We're providing expert tips, crucial deadlines, details on key changes, and a breakdown of original Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage. We'll also show you how to use the official Medicare Plan Finder to choose the best plan for your health and budget before the December 7 deadline.

We will be live blogging for the next two weeks, giving you all the information you need to make the best choices during Medicare open enrollment. We will also be updating you on all the latest news from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and about the federal government shutdown.

Medicare Open Enrollment: 10 Things to Know

How Medicare Is Affected by a Government Shutdown