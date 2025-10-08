Medicare Open Enrollment 2025: Live Updates, Tips and News

Welcome to Kiplinger's live updates on Medicare open enrollment. We'll provide you with all the up-to-date news, rules, tips, developments, and analysis you need to maneuver the ins and outs of Medicare open enrollment successfully.
The Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), which runs from Wednesday, October 15, through Sunday, December 7, is the biggest open enrollment period of the year. It allows both original Medicare and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries to review and change their coverage.
Stay with our retirement team (writers Donna LeValley, Donna Fuscaldo) for regular updates on how to maximize your 2026 Medicare coverage. We're providing expert tips, crucial deadlines, details on key changes, and a breakdown of original Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage. We'll also show you how to use the official Medicare Plan Finder to choose the best plan for your health and budget before the December 7 deadline.
We will be live blogging for the next two weeks, giving you all the information you need to make the best choices during Medicare open enrollment. We will also be updating you on all the latest news from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and about the federal government shutdown.
One week from today, on October 15, Medicare Open Enrollment will begin. The annual enrollment period runs until December 7. It’s an important opportunity for all Medicare beneficiaries to review their current coverage and make any changes to plan selections. The first step is to review your Annual Notice of Change (ANOC). Whether you are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan or Part D prescription drug plan, you should have received this information by September 30. If you haven’t received your copy, call your plan or check their website.
The notice provides a detailed summary of all the changes to the plan's benefits, costs, and coverage for the upcoming calendar year. Without reading the ANOC, you could be surprised on January 1 by higher costs, a medication no longer being covered, or that your doctor or preferred facility is no longer in your network.
Whether you decide to stay with your current plan or to explore other Medicare coverage options, you want to make a choice based on the facts. If you have any questions about the upcoming changes, contact your plan’s customer service department. They can help you understand the details of the changes to your coverage.
-Donna LeValley
Don't Toss It! Why Your Medicare Annual Notice of Change Matters