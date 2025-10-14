Don't Miss Out! A Quiz on Medicare Enrollment Deadlines
Test your basic knowledge of Medicare enrollment periods in our quick quiz.
Understanding when to enroll in Medicare is just as important as knowing what it covers. Missing a deadline could result in late enrollment penalties that last a lifetime or delays in coverage. This 10-question multiple-choice quiz will test your knowledge on the most critical Medicare enrollment windows, including the Initial Enrollment Period (IEP), the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), and key Special Enrollment Periods (SEPs). See if you have the timing down to ensure you lock in the best possible coverage without costly mistakes!
And don't worry if you miss an answer; you can follow the links below the quiz to brush up on your knowledge.
Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.
