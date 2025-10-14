Don't Miss Out! A Quiz on Medicare Enrollment Deadlines

Understanding when to enroll in Medicare is just as important as knowing what it covers. Missing a deadline could result in late enrollment penalties that last a lifetime or delays in coverage. This 10-question multiple-choice quiz will test your knowledge on the most critical Medicare enrollment windows, including the Initial Enrollment Period (IEP), the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), and key Special Enrollment Periods (SEPs). See if you have the timing down to ensure you lock in the best possible coverage without costly mistakes!

And don't worry if you miss an answer; you can follow the links below the quiz to brush up on your knowledge.

