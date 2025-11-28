Ask the Editor, November 28: Roth Conversions and Tax Planning

Each week, in our Ask the Editor series, Joy Taylor, The Kiplinger Tax Letter Editor, answers questions on topics submitted by readers. In the Ask the Editor August 8 column, she answered five questions on Roth IRA conversions. This week, she’s looking at six more questions on the topic. ( Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Tax Letter or subscribe .)

1. Annual limits on Roth IRA contributions

Question: I am thinking of doing a Roth IRA conversion for 2025, but my income is above the limit for making annual Roth IRA contributions. Can I still do a conversion?

Joy Taylor: Yes. Although there are income limitations for making regular, annual contributions to Roth IRAs, those income limitations do not apply to Roth conversions. Even if you cannot make an annual $7,000 ($8,000 for people 50 and older) Roth IRA contribution for 2025 because your income is too high, you can still transfer money from your traditional IRA to your Roth IRA in a Roth conversion. There is no limit on the amount of funds you can convert.

2. Taking the annual RMD and married couples

Question: I am 74 years old. I understand that if I want to transfer some funds from my traditional IRA to my Roth IRA in a Roth conversion, I must first take my total aggregate annual required minimum distribution (RMD) from my traditional IRA before I do the Roth conversion. My husband and I file joint tax returns, and he also has a traditional IRA. Does he have to take his full annual RMD before I can do a Roth conversion for the year?

Joy Taylor: Traditional IRA owners who are 73 and older must take annual RMDs. People of RMD age who are considering a Roth IRA conversion must first take their full annual RMD for the year before doing the conversion.

Since IRAs are individual accounts, only you must take your full required RMD for the year before converting any part of your traditional IRA into a Roth IRA. It’s OK if your husband waits until later in the year to take his annual RMD from his traditional IRA. That won’t have any impact on your Roth conversion for the year.

3. Rollover IRAs and Roth Conversions

Question: I am 63 and retired, and I want to do Roth conversions over the coming years. I have an existing Roth IRA. I also have a rollover IRA to which I had previously rolled over all the funds in my 401(k) account shortly after I retired. Can I do Roth conversions from my rollover IRA to my Roth IRA, or do I have to convert my rollover IRA to a traditional IRA first and then do the conversions?



Joy Taylor: You can do a Roth conversion from a rollover IRA to a Roth IRA. The income tax consequences should be the same as doing a Roth conversion from a traditional IRA.

4. SIMPLE IRA and SEP IRA

Question: Can a Roth IRA conversion be done from a SIMPLE IRA or SEP IRA?

Joy Taylor: Yes, you can transfer funds from a SIMPLE IRA or a SEP IRA to a Roth IRA, and the tax consequences should be the same as if you did the Roth IRA conversion from a traditional IRA.

5. Converting entire traditional IRA vs. a portion

Question: Can I transfer only a portion of my traditional IRA to a Roth IRA in a Roth conversion, or must I transfer all my traditional IRA funds in one swoop?

Joy Taylor: In a Roth conversion, you can convert all or a portion of your traditional IRA to the Roth. And in fact, many personal finance professionals advise to space out the Roth conversions by converting a portion of their traditional IRA each year. That way, you minimize the income tax impact on each conversion, thereby allowing you to manage your adjusted gross income (AGI) or modified AGI in the conversion years. This helps if you are of Medicare age and are trying to avoid Parts B and D Medicare premium surcharges on top of your regular monthly premiums. It also helps if you are trying to qualify for tax deductions or credits that have AGI phaseouts.

There are many factors to consider before doing a Roth conversion. I would suggest you talk with your IRA custodian or other personal finance professional before making any moves.

6. Five-year rules for Roth IRAs

Question: I know there is a five-year rule for withdrawing money tax-free from a Roth IRA. Can you explain the rule? When does the five-year rule start?

Answer: There are actually two five-year rules that apply to Roth IRAs. The first applies to Roth IRA contributions, including rollovers and conversions, and whether distributed earnings are tax-free to you. Under this rule, distributions of earnings after age 59½ aren’t taxed if at least five tax years have passed since the owner first contributed to a Roth IRA.

For this first five-year rule, the five-year clock starts the first time that money is deposited into any Roth IRA that you own, through either a contribution or a conversion from a traditional IRA. The clock doesn’t start for later Roth contributions, conversions or for newly opened Roth IRA accounts.

The second five-year rule applies specifically to Roth IRA conversions, and whether the 10% early distribution penalty hits pre-age-59½ payouts. This rule is an anti-abuse rule to prevent people who are younger than 59½ from circumventing the early IRA withdrawal penalty by first doing a Roth conversion and soon thereafter taking the money out of the Roth IRA. That’s because the 10% early withdrawal penalty doesn’t hit Roth IRA conversions.

This second five-year rule doesn’t apply to new contributions to Roth IRAs, but to conversions of pre-tax income from traditional IRAs to Roths. Under this rule, if someone who is younger than 59½ does a Roth conversion, and later takes a distribution within five years of the conversion and before turning 59½, then the amount of conversion principal that is withdrawn is hit with the 10% penalty. Once you turn 59½, you needn’t worry, even if you take a payout before your conversion meets the five-year period.

Under this second five-year rule, each conversion has its own separate five-year period, which differs from the first five-year rule discussed above. For instance, if you do multiple Roth IRA conversions, there will be multiple five-year time periods, even if each conversion is done into the same Roth IRA account that you have owned for years.

For more information on the two Roth IRA five-year rules, see what to know about the five-year rules for Roth IRAs.

