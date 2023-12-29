2024 To-Do List: Five Best Financial Moves to Make

Previous Next 4/5

4. Prepare to file your tax return

Your 2023 tax statements will arrive gradually during January and early February, but you can get a head start by organizing all of your receipts for eligible deductible expenses and charitable contributions. Don’t forget to print out receipts for goods and services you purchased online.

Here are a few more tips to make filing your 2024 easier:

Update your name if it has changed. Your refund will be delayed if your name of record does not match the name appearing on your tax return. If your name has changed, you'll need to notify the Social Security Administration as soon as possible. Then you’ll need to apply for a new Social Security card by completing Form SS-5, Application for a Social Security Card.

Create an IRS online tax account. If you set up an online tax account with the IRS you will be obtain your tax documents without having to contact the IRS. This feature allows you to log into an account and check payment balances, set up payment arrangements and view prior-year tax returns and reported tax forms.

Arrange to pay taxes due by April 15. The due date for your tax return is also the day your final tax payment is due. If you are unable to pay the full amount you may owe, pay as much as you can. Since the IRS failure-to-pay penalty is generally charged at 0.5% of the unpaid tax per month, paying what you can now reduces the amount you’ll be penalized.

File for an extension. If you know you will not able to meet the tax filing deadline — April 15, 2024 — you can file an extension. You can file one for free using the IRS Free File program or by mailing Form 4868 to the IRS. But note that while an extension gives you six additional months to submit your tax return, it doesn’t extend the time to pay your taxes.