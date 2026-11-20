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Stocks sold off sharply Friday as market participants continued to rotate out of tech stocks. The selling capped a dismal week for the main indexes despite a beat-and-raise quarter from artificial intelligence (AI) bellwether Nvidia (NVDA, -14.0%) and Anthropic's (ANT) stronger-than-expected initial public offering (IPO).
By the time the dust settled, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.9% at 48,147 and the broader S&P 500 was off 3.7% at 6,910 — both joining the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (-5.3% at 22,617) in correction territory, which is a 10% drop from recent closing highs.
What's more, the S&P 500 (-8.6%) and Nasdaq(-10.0%) suffered their worst weekly losses since April 2025, and the Dow closed at its lowest point in seven months.
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"After months of rotational price action, the recent de-grossing feels as though it has arrived gradually, then suddenly," says Mark Hackett, chief market strategist from Nationwide. But the sharp sell-off could prove constructive, he adds.
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"If this evolves into a true flush, it may serve as the reset needed to improve positioning, sentiment, and the odds of a more sustainable rally into year-end," explains Hackett. "The fundamental backdrop remains strong, and sentiment and positioning are supportive from a contrarian standpoint, but picking bottoms is difficult when the market is so emotional."
Anthropic, AI chip stocks lead tech lower
Technology was easily the worst-performing of the 11 S&P 500 sectors on Friday, shedding 7.1%. Consumer discretionary stocks were a distant second, with a 2.9% loss.
And Anthropic, which soared in Thursday's market debut, was one of the biggest decliners. ANT stock fell 8.5%, but held above its IPO price of $81.
"Anthropic's blockbuster IPO, which priced at a record valuation, quickly turned into a sentiment inflection point as shares slid sharply from the open, dragging the broader AI ecosystem lower," says Hackett.
Indeed, memory chipmaker Micron Technology (MU, -13.9%) and flash storage specialist Sandisk (SNDK, -16.1%) took notable tumbles and are now down 33% and 45%, respectively, for the month to date.
The sector's sell-off is concerning, for sure, but technology analyst and Kiplinger contributor Luke Lango says that "money is leaving tech, not the market," and notes that defensive sectors, including consumer staples and healthcare, closed higher today.
"Investors should avoid AI stocks while they're being combative," he advises, "and instead, focus on more mature, more predictable, defensive-oriented investments at this point."
Walmart, Costco gain ground as investors seek out defensive stocks
Nearly half of the 30 Dow Jones stocks closed higher Friday, with mega-retailer Walmart (WMT) near the top of the leaderboard. Shares gained 1.5%, erasing Thursday's post-earnings drop.
Walmart's fiscal third-quarter results "showed a combination we think the market should value highly," says UBS Global Research analyst Michael Lasser. "Steady share gains that are driving its sales growth. Better incremental margins. Rapid growth in higher margin businesses. Improving eCommerce economics. And an increasingly credible path to faster earnings and free cash flow growth."
Lasser, who has a Buy rating and $149 price target on the blue chip stock, continues "to see upside to near-term and longer-term estimates," which "warrants a premium valuation" for WMT.
Costco Wholesale (COST), which will disclose its fiscal 2027 first-quarter results on December 10, was another outperformer on Friday. Shares closed up 0.8% after coming within a chip shot of a new all-time high in intraday trading.
Mizuho Securities analyst David Bellinger raised his price target on COST stock earlier this week, to $1,150 from $1,100.
"Consumer anxiety following the Microsoft Outlook outage, the ground stoppage for all U.S. airline flights, and apocalyptic concerns flaring up across social media have all contributed to increased emergency prep sales at COST," Bellinger says. "These one-time lifts, combined with pantry-loading and a value connotation into the holiday period, all add to an already very elevated valuation for shares."
The case for a jumbo rate hike could be made next week
Both oil prices and Treasury yields declined this week, but the Federal Reserve is still widely expected to raise interest rates at its December meeting. What we don't know, though, is just by how much.
CME Group FedWatch shows a 96% probability the central bank will hike by a quarter-percentage point, but Fed Governor Christopher Waller said earlier this week that a half-percentage-point hike may be necessary to tame inflation.
"If you really want to get it down, you’ve got to start taking more aggressive actions," Waller said on CNBC. "You might need to, like, shock people."
That makes next week a critical one for the Fed, with the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) for October due out Wednesday morning.
PCE rose 0.5% month over month and 3.6% year over year in September, while core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 0.3% on the month and 3.1% on the year.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland's Inflation Nowcasting tool shows headline PCE for October tracking at 0.3% MoM and 3.8% as of November 19. Core PCE shows 0.3% and 3.2%, respectively.
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With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at a local investment research firm. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.