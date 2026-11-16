Nvidia Earnings: Live Updates and Commentary November 2026

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New U.S. Chip export restrictions create another headache for Nvidia According to a Wall Street Journal report, the Commerce Department has proposed new rules that would require licenses for the export of advanced AI chips. The restrictions are for shipments to Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Brazil. The announcement comes amid a broader sell-off in technology stocks. In today's trading, the PHLX Semiconductor Index is off by 5.3% at last check, compared to a 2.6% drop for the Nasdaq Composite. The new rules are in response to the "backdoor" strategy of circumventing existing restrictions. Specifically, a loophole has allowed companies to place AI computing resources in data centers that are near countries like China. The restricted country can then remotely access the technology. This is at the center of the controversy surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. His relationship with an ex-Megaspeed executive has raised questions about what he and Nvidia knew about Chinese companies gaining access to powerful AI chips. "The rule is designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centers in third countries," explained the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security in a press release. The new rules could significantly impact Nvidia, considering the demand from Asian markets is strong. While the proposed restrictions are unlikely to impact fiscal 2027 Q3 results, they could further weigh on Nvidia's outlook. By Tom Taulli

Uncertainty over interest rates matters for AI companies The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates when it meets next month to tame inflation, but following a red-hot October Consumer Price Index (CPI), many on Wall Street are now wondering if it will be by 0.25% or 0.50%. According to CME Group FedWatch , futures traders are pricing in a 91% chance the Fed will raise the federal funds rate by a quarter-percentage point on Wednesday, December 9. Odds for a half-percentage-point hike are at 9%. "That uncertainty matters for AI, which (as we've warned) has become sensitive to rising interest rates, given the enormous amounts of both debt and equity needed to bring it to life," explains Brent Schutte , chief investment officer at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. The Fed's December decision will certainly impact AI in the near term. And this week's earnings results from Nvidia, as well as Anthropic's IPO, are key to providing insight into "just how much capital AI requires," says Schutte. By Karee Venema

Does Nvidia pay a dividend? In May, Nvidia hiked its quarterly dividend to 25 cents per share from 1 cent per share. This works out to an annual per-share payout of $1.00. Based on the chipmaker's current share price, this works out to a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is well below the S&P 500's current dividend yield of 1.1%. In fiscal 2026 , Nvidia paid roughly $974 billion in dividends. It also bought back $40.1 billion in stock. By Karee Venema

Will Jensen Huang be reinstated as CEO of Nvidia? Calls have grown in recent days to reinstate Jensen Huang as Nvidia's CEO. Huang shocked Wall Street Thursday morning when he announced his resignation following news that he had an extramarital affair with Kimberly Powell, vice president of healthcare at Nvidia and a direct report to the chief executive. Just days earlier, Huang admitted to a separate affair, which media reports indicated was with Alice Huang, an executive at a Singapore-based cloud company whom U.S. officials have classified as a Chinese spy. But over the weekend, several prominent names across the tech industry called for Huang to be brought back as head of Nvidia. Elon Musk, Uber (UBER) co-founder Travis Kalanick and Shopify (SHOP) CEO Tobias Lutke, for instance, have all signed a petition calling for Huang's reinstatement. And President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that he "would certainly not mind seeing" Huang come back on as head of Nvidia. But not everyone is on board with the idea. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, for one, told Fox News on Sunday that given "what was going on inside the company, they need a dramatic shake-up." By Karee Venema

Nvidia's critical earnings test: Zacks strategist weighs in Nvidia is heading into one of the most widely anticipated earnings reports in some time. While the company is expected to deliver robust growth for the quarter, the resignation of longtime CEO Jensen Huang will certainly dominate investor concerns. Brian Mulberry , chief market strategist at Zacks Investment Management, shares his outlook on the results and the challenges facing Nvidia. What are you expecting in terms of growth? I'm expecting a very strong quarter from Nvidia. All of the revenue for the quarter was booked before the CEO news became public. The bigger question is what growth looks like after that. Our internal analysts at Zacks Equity Research estimate one-year-forward earnings growth of +63%. In my view, that has to be repriced, and it could be cut by as much as half. That growth is fueled by gross margins and free cash flow, but it also depends on the order book continuing to grow beyond where it is today. What do you want to hear on the earnings call? Margins and demand will be the biggest signals for investors. Have any orders been canceled as a result of this scandal? Canceled orders would impact margins negatively and show lighter-than-planned demand structures. Both of these would be very negative signals for the stock. So far, that has not happened, but it can't be ruled out. Nvidia is sold out for the next 12 to 18 months. Interim CEO Colette Kress needs to execute on meeting that demand while protecting margins. That will build confidence that earnings-per-share and revenue targets can remain unchanged for the near future. Beyond the numbers, management will need to address, as best it can, where growth comes from and what innovation looks like. That was the key-person risk Jensen Huang represented, and now he's gone. How could Huang's resignation affect Nvidia's long-term prospects? Kress is in a good place. Knowing the placement and structure of deals on and off the balance sheet is a big plus. It helps her understand what value may be at risk and how to plan for what comes next. Those deals are a big part of the balance sheet, in addition to the backlog of orders. The longer-term question is what comes next. There are many engineers who worked closely with Jensen and understood how he worked, but it was his strategic view on what to invest in, and where, that drove the next line of innovation. On a permanent CEO, it's too early to tell. I was really surprised to see a public comment that they had contacted Arm's CEO. That should probably have remained private, but it underscores the scale and importance of this business to the markets. Beyond that, I have no inside information about candidates, but the mention of Tim Cook makes a lot of sense in terms of supply chains and production management. The most sensitive area is whether customers like Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Meta back away from future orders because of reputation risk. I don't think that's likely given how effective the hardware is. SpaceX's Colossus data center runs entirely on Blackwell, and it's a game changer in how much compute it can offer using much less power. That efficiency is the backstop for Nvidia's equipment. Still, reputation risk can be unpredictable; it's a competitive market, and Google has its own TPU systems. I also don't think the headline risk is over. What might be the impact on the AI industry and financing arrangements? Kress has been on the record opposing some of these deals. That may reshape some of the balance sheet, but it's too early to tell if that's good or bad. I also want to know what happens to the $500 billion pool that Jensen organized with Goldman Sachs and other financial firms. Was Kress supportive of that? There's a lot we don't know about this situation in the moment. Tom Taulli Contributing Writer, Kiplinger.com Tom Taulli has been developing software since the 1980s. He sold his applications to a variety of publications. In college, he started his first company, which focused on the development of e-learning systems. He would go on to create other companies as well, including Hypermart.net that was sold to InfoSpace in 1996. Along the way, Tom has written columns for online publications such as Bloomberg, Forbes, Barron's and Kiplinger. He has also written a variety of books, including Artificial Intelligence Basics: A Non-Technical Introduction. By Tom Taulli

UBS remains Buy-rated on NVDA stock ahead of earnings UBS Global Research analyst Timothy Arcuri thinks Nvidia will beat top-line estimates by roughly $3 billion to $4 billion and anticipates fiscal 2027 fourth-quarter revenue guidance in the $130 billion range "as Rubin remains on track to ramp substantially in FQ4." This upbeat guidance will come "despite delays for some rack components like rail kits — in other words, a similar situation to prior product generations where compute boards shipped in well ahead of the inflection in rack shipments (which should come in the first quarter of calendar year 2027)," he adds. While the C-suite shake-up has left plenty of people worried about Nvidia's longer-term product roadmap, Arcuri believes "the ecosystem will continue to pull the roadmap along and any new CEO would almost certainly not want to risk competitive standing by moving away from the annual product cadence." While Arcuri lowered his earnings and revenue outlooks for Nvidia's upcoming fiscal year on concerns over data center readiness and availability, he maintained his Buy rating on the blue chip stock, explaining he views its recent pullback "as an attractive buying opportunity, albeit one that may require some patience to let the management dust settle." By Karee Venema

Wall Street expects impressive top- and bottom-line growth for Nvidia earnings Wall Street expects Nvidia to report strong top- and bottom-line growth in its fiscal 2027 third-quarter report. Consensus estimates are for revenue to rise 90.7% year over year to $108.7 billion, and earnings to be up 90% to $2.47 per share. By Karee Venema

What time is Nvidia's earnings release? Nvidia will release its fiscal 2027 third-quarter earnings report after the stock market closes on Tuesday, November 17. The results typically come through around 4:20 pm to 4:30 pm Eastern Standard Time. The release of Nvidia's earnings report will be followed by a conference call, which will begin at 5 pm EST. By Karee Venema