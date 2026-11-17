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Stocks fell sharply again Tuesday, with tech shares dragging on the main indexes after a CNN report said the National Security Agency's (NSA) highly classified internal network was down. Wall Street was already skittish on technology after a slew of recent glitches, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounding all national flights last Friday and service outages at several big banks on Monday.
At the close, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.6% at 50,759, the broader S&P 500 was off 1.0% at 7,340, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was 0.7% lower at 24,328.
Salesforce (CRM) was the worst Dow Jones stock today, sinking 9.5% — its biggest one-day drop since May 30, 2024 — on broad-market headwinds. The cloud platform's slump also comes ahead of Anthropic's (ANT) market debut, with the large language model (LLM) provider set to begin trading on Thursday.
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Software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers took a big hit earlier this year on worries that AI will disrupt their business models, but many stabilized after Wall Street deemed these concerns overblown.
CRM, for one, is up nearly 30% since late June — and Stifel analyst J. Parker Lane thinks it has more room to run. Lane has a Buy rating and a $300 price target on Salesforce, representing implied upside of 54% to current levels.
The analyst thinks the company's premium mix of products is "one of the clearest indicators of momentum in Salesforce's various AI initiatives." And recent checks indicate "demand remains broad-based."
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Nvidia drops ahead of earnings
Nvidia (NVDA) stock opened higher on Tuesday, but the positive price action was short-lived. Shares finished the day down 0.4% as market participants looked ahead to the AI chipmaker's fiscal 2027 third-quarter earnings report, due out after tonight's close.
Wall Street is expecting Nvidia to report strong top- and bottom-line growth, making the earnings call the bigger event to watch — especially since this will be the company's first without Jensen Huang, who resigned as CEO last week.
"Interim Nvidia CEO, Colette Kress, will have to give a spectacular presentation on Tuesday as she announces quarterly results," says Louis Navellier, InvestorPlace analyst and host of Navellier Market Buzz. "Investors will be on pins and needles, monitoring whether or not Colette will discuss Nvidia's circular sales activity by providing support to its customers to maintain its market dominance."
Navellier adds that while "Kress was reportedly a critic of Jensen's circular deals, I fully expect that she will reiterate these deals and be upbeat on Nvidia's guidance." He recommends "that everyone hold Nvidia through its latest earnings announcement," and says he has no intention of selling the blue chip stock because he believes it "is a great near-term buy."
Kiplinger is reporting on all the latest news and updates around Nvidia earnings. You can follow along on our live blog.
Home Depot sinks on CEO's surprise exit
It wasn't all about tech today. Over in the consumer space, Home Depot (HD) shares fell 2.5% after the home improvement retailer gave lower-than-expected guidance and said its CEO is stepping down.
Ted Decker, who has served as chief executive at Home Depot since March 2022, will leave the position on November 23 and be replaced by current Chief Financial Officer Richard McPhail. Decker will remain on as chairman of the board.
Home Depot also said that Ann-Marie Campbell, who has worked for the company for 41 years and handled the day-to-day business while Decker was out on medical leave this summer, will become president and chief operating officer.
"Two longtime insiders who already led the company through the interim period make this a low-disruption handoff," says David Wagner, head of equity and portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors.
As for its financial results, Home Depot's third-quarter results came in higher than expected, and Wagner says its long-term strategy remains on track. However, "HD is still in its flat-market base case, not the recovery case where profit outgrows sales, and getting there depends on housing."
Retail sales slow ahead of the holiday shopping season
We'll see more updates on consumer spending over the next several days, with many of the country's biggest retailers, including Walmart (WMT, -0.7%) and Target (TGT, -0.5%), on this week's earnings calendar.
This morning, data from the Census Bureau showed retail sales rose 0.2% month over month in October — slower than September's 0.8% rise. Still, this was in line with economists' estimates.
"Consumers are feeling the pressure, but I don't expect a significant drop-off in holiday spending," says Chip West, director of category strategy at RRD. "Households are being more selective about where they spend, but that doesn't mean they're willing to give up purchases altogether, particularly when it comes to their families."
West expects retailers will make it easier for consumers to shop this holiday season with "promotions, flexible financing, extended return windows and other incentives."
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With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at a local investment research firm. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.