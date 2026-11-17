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The 2026 midterms ushered in complete Democratic control of the Capitol, setting up two years of bitter division in Washington.
NBC News estimates that once every race is called, the party will have upgraded its House representation to a comfortable majority of 259 seats from its current 215-seat minority. Democrats also flipped the Senate, from 47 seats to at least 55 (56 if they land Alaska, which has yet to finish its count). And it was a true "blue tsunami" — the estimated 13-point national-vote margin in House races was the second-largest midterm drubbing since 1942, trailing only the 1974 election that followed the Watergate scandal.
Toss in a lame-duck President Donald Trump representing Republicans for the final two years of his second term, and you've got a potent recipe for political gridlock.
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"Predictions about which sectors could outperform or lag are too often wrong. Recall that ahead of President Donald Trump's first term, investors were advised to load up on Big Oil and small-cap stocks (wrong and wrong) and avoid Big Tech and renewable energy names (wrong and wrong, again)."
I think that sentiment also applies to any predictions one might make based on actual election results … especially when those results point to a high likelihood of one political party sending bill after bill into the other party's veto chipper.
On the other hand, we can't exactly ignore Washington's power struggle and what the next couple of years might look like from a policy perspective. So today, we're going to explore a few exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that address some common threads expected out of a divided Washington, D.C.
Data is as of November 12. Dividend yields represent the trailing 12-month yield, a standard measure for equity funds. SEC yields reflect the interest earned for the most recent 30-day period after deducting fund expenses, a standard measure for bond funds.
What the data says about a split swamp
We'll look at more specific themes once we get to the ETFs, but first, let's check out three of the clearest takeaways from post-midterm market data.
1. Markets do well out of the gate when Democrats win the midterms.
Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group and a long-suffering Bengals apologist, is one of Wall Street's favorite purveyors of situational market data.
Stocks are simply stellar following midterms. In a recent post, Detrick points out that since 1950, the S&P 500 has, on average, delivered gains in the one-, three-, six- and 12-month periods following a midterm election. And the index has produced positive returns in every six- and 12-month post-midterm period.
But average post-midterm performance under Democratic control of Congress was better across every single time period:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
S&P 500 Average Return
Period after midterm
All midterms
Midterms where Dems won full control
1 Month
1.7%
2.4%
3 Months
7.7%
10.4%
6 Months
14.1%
16.5%
12 Months
15.1%
15.4%
Source: Carson Group, FactSet
Row 5 - Cell 1
Row 5 - Cell 2
2. Overall, stocks are just OK when Democrats control Congress.
Detrick, in a separate post analyzing S&P 500 data from 1951 to 2025, found stocks performed best with a split Congress.
Specifically, the S&P 500 returned 15.1% on average under a split Congress, 11.3% when Republicans controlled both houses, and just 6.7% when Democrats ruled the Capitol.
3. This is the worst possible Washington split for Wall Street.
Lastly, Detrick used the same S&P 500 data to break down how stocks perform under every possible presidential/congressional split. And at least as far as historical returns go, we just drew the short stick.
DEM President, Split Congress: 17.0%
DEM President, GOP Congress: 16.3%
GOP President, Split Congress: 13.7%
DEM President, DEM Congress: 8.6%
GOP President, GOP Congress: 7.6%
GOP President, DEM Congress: 4.9%
If we took this information as gospel, we'd be looking at a fruitful next 12 months followed by a much shakier year until the 2028 presidential election reset our expectations.
That's a pretty narrow prediction.
But maybe a better general takeaway is that gridlock is generally better for stocks because it can result in far less drastic policy change than what we get under single-party control.
"We expect the 2026 midterm elections to yield a divided government, with sweeping policy changes constrained by Senate rules, party divisions, presidential veto power, and already wide federal deficits," UBS analysts wrote just before Election Day.
If nothing else, that gives Wall Street more of the stability and predictability under which it often thrives. That's a good overall sign for long-term buy-and-holders of broad-market index funds, but what are some more tactical opportunities that could arise?
ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF
Type: Large-cap stock ex-technology
Assets under management: $374.1 million
Dividend yield: 1.3%
Expenses: 0.09%, or $9 on every $10,000 invested annually
One of the clearest messages of the 2026 midterms was that voters broadly hate data centers. Americans voted to either prevent or limit data center buildout in 40 out of 41 local ballot initiatives, The New York Times reports.
On the federal level, a split D.C. is going to pit an AI-friendly Trump against a more regulatory-minded Democratic Congress. The risk there, however, isn't a total lack of common ground on artificial intelligence, but not enough grease to get past what Morgan Stanley Equity Strategist Ariana Salvatore calls the bigger source of risk: state and local politicians.
"The levers that actually bind a project, including interconnection, large-load rate design, siting, and tax abatements, sit almost entirely with state commissions, legislatures, and county boards," she writes. "That makes governor, utility commission, and state legislative races more indicative than congressional races, in our view."
Jordan Jackson and Stephanie Aliaga, global market strategists at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, say moratoriums and tighter permitting could result in delays and higher building costs, and even shift where data centers ultimately are built. As a result, "we expect that the AI boom will remain on track, but may become costlier, slower and more consolidated in the coming years," they say.
And politics aren't AI's only headwind. Banks and other financiers are increasingly becoming leery of overexposing themselves to the technology at a time when AI companies continue to hoover up funds for infrastructure build. This also threatens both longer timetables and higher expenses as some lenders charge higher rates to continue funding projects while others simply walk away from the table.
All of this is a long way of saying that the technology sector could struggle even if the rest of the market follows the historical post-election gains trend — an ideal scenario for the ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (SPXT).
This ETF is exactly what it sounds like: It owns all of the S&P 500's components barring tech stocks. At the moment, that means a portfolio of about 430 stocks that do not include technology firms such as Nvidia (NVDA), Micron (MU) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), whose demand is largely being driven by AI growth.
This doesn't eliminate artificial-intelligence risk, though. For instance, the top two holdings, accounting for 14% of the fund's weight between them, are two of the biggest names in AI: Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL).
However, Jackson and Aliaga also point out that "higher costs may also accelerate bring-your-own-power solutions and favor well-capitalized hyperscalers over more speculative developers." And indeed, Amazon and Google have already committed $1 billion in community investments to respond to local concerns, they note.
A loss of momentum in data centers wouldn't exactly bode well for utility stocks, either.
What little growth the sector has historically scratched out has come from gradual population increases and whatever rate hikes they can get state regulators to approve. However, hyperscalers' seemingly unquenchable power demands have made utility shares downright frisky.
And while a divided D.C. might struggle to agree on many things concerning artificial intelligence, the energy it takes to power AI might not be one of them.
"We expect that it may be difficult to come to agreement at the federal level to meaningfully restrain the data center buildout and heavily regulate AI, in particular since the White House has been opposed to doing so," UBS Economist Jonathan Pingle writes.
He cites the Ratepayer Protection Act, which "would require state utility regulators and nonregulated utilities to consider implementing a standard to require large-load customers, like data centers, to be responsible for the costs associated with power generation, transmission, or grid upgrades required to service them."
The bill passed by a landslide in the House, 417-3, but the Senate version was shot down, 57-43, because Democrats wanted better enforcement mechanisms. Congress might make another run at similar legislation once those comfortable majorities are sworn in next year.
That kind of legislation could make projects more acceptable at a local level. It's not exactly great news for hyperscalers, which would shoulder more of the costs than they already do, but utility companies don't much care who's paying the electric bill as long as it's getting paid.
While the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) is the largest and most popular utility fund, investors should instead consider the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU).
Both funds own the 30-plus utility companies within the S&P 500 Index, but the former weights them by market cap while the latter weights them equally at each rebalancing. For instance, in XLU, NextEra Energy (NEE) commands 13% of assets, followed by Southern Co. (SO) and Duke Energy (DUK) at more than 7% apiece. But no stock accounts for more than 4% of assets in RSPU. That's helpful, as it reduces the risk that state-specific roadblocks drag down huge chunks of the portfolio.
But also, even though RSPU charges higher fees and its smaller weighted-average market cap often results in a lower dividend yield, it has historically delivered superior performance and slightly lower volatility.
One of the likely top priorities for Democratic lawmakers is going to be recovering ground in social services such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
"The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) included several cuts to SNAP and Medicaid that have either already taken effect or are scheduled to take effect over the next two years," writes a team of Morgan Stanley economists. "In a scenario where Democrats win control of both the House and Senate with sufficiently large majorities to build consensus (a 'cohesive Democratic sweep'), we believe these cuts could be delayed or scaled back."
They view a partial workaround of the SNAP provisions more likely than a full delay or scale-back. But that latter scenario could deliver a 50-basis-point bump to real consumption growth, they believe.
That's likely good news for the food and personal care companies within the consumer staples sector.
I'm again picking a smaller fund over the SPDR standard-bearer — in this case, the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA). Because it doesn't limit itself to the S&P 500, FSTA owns roughly 100 companies versus the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLP) 35 or so.
Interestingly, because of FSTA's modified market-cap weighting system, it actually is more concentrated at the top than XLP. Walmart (WMT) and Costco Wholesale (COST) loom large at 14% and 12% of assets, respectively. Procter & Gamble (PG) and Coca-Cola (KO) are close to double digits, too. After that, however, the weights sharply drop off, and many more moderate-sized consumer staples stocks are able to exert a little influence.
Like with RSPU, we're collecting a smaller yield. But here, the fee difference between these consumer staples funds is negligible, and FSTA has delivered better results over every meaningful time frame.
Another economic woe Democrats should be raring to address is housing affordability and tight supply. And compared to other issues, a solution here seems much likelier to survive the White House.
UBS' Pingle, in evaluating areas of the financial and homebuilding industries that could be ripe for evolving policy, writes that "new tax benefits for first time homebuyers and potentially multifamily developers could also have bipartisan support."
The State Street SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) checks off a pair of boxes for us.
As the name suggests, this 35-stock portfolio owns homebuilders such as Toll Brothers (TOL), PulteGroup (PHM) and Lennar (LEN). But it also holds related companies, including Installed Building Products (IBP), one of the largest residential new-construction insulation installers in the U.S., and Simpson Manufacturing (SSD), which designs and makes wood and concrete construction products. XHB also owns retail firms such as SharkNinja (SN) and Wayfair (W), where homebuyers shop to furnish their newly purchased houses.
Second? Picking XHB also gets me off of State Street's naughty list after pooh-poohing a pair of its funds.
JPMorgan Asset Management's Jackson and Aliaga also note that in the case of a Democratic Congress, "history favors stocks," pointing to the S&P 500's unblemished 12-month-post-midterms win streak dating back to 1950.
But it's hard to love bonds when that Congress will butt heads with a Republican president.
"Gridlock limits additional fiscal stimulus, while moderating growth and easing inflation (we expect inflation to peak by year-end and approach 2% by May 2027) should contain upward pressure on yields despite persistent deficits."
A reminder: Bond prices and bond yields move in opposite directions. So upward pressure on yields means downward pressure on prices.
If I had to own bonds in that scenario (I don't, but many people do), I'd prefer to buy a bond ETF with a human at the wheel. Index funds can only play the hand that's dealt to them, but fund managers can read the terrain and actually adjust their portfolios to deal with the environment.
The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) fits the bill. The fund's four-manager team has built a roughly 1,790-bond portfolio spread amongst Treasuries and Treasury futures (33%), agency mortgage-backed securities (22%), investment-grade corporate bonds (16%), asset-backed securities (14%) and other types of debt.
JBND came to life in 2023, so it doesn't have much of a track record. But the ETF's trailing three-year returns are within the top 5% in its category, and it has already merited a Silver Medalist rating from Morningstar.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
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Kiplinger contributor and Editor-in-Chief of WealthUp
Kyle Woodley is the Editor-in-Chief of WealthUp, a site dedicated to improving the personal finances and financial literacy of people of all ages. He also writes the weekly The Weekend Tea newsletter, which covers both news and analysis about spending, saving, investing, the economy and more.