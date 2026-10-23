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Older people are caught in a "COLA catch-22." A higher COLA means more money for retirees, but it results directly from higher inflation. Conversely, a lower COLA means less inflationary pressure, but it provides less money to help retirees with rising costs such as medical expenses and housing.
"There’s a lot on the line financially right now for older Americans: one in five have no retirement savings, and more people feel financially insecure this year than last. That makes Social Security’s cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) critically important. It helps millions of Americans keep up with rising costs for groceries, routine bills, health care and other everyday expenses," said Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan, CEO of AARP.
According to the SSA 2027 fact sheet, the 3.6% increase will translate to an additional $75 per month for the average retiree. In January 2027, the average payment will be $2,170, up from the pre-COLA amount of $2,095. Married couples will see an average increase of $117, raising the average monthly benefit for couples to $3,355 from $3,238.
Remember, the SSA automatically deducts the Part B premium from the Social Security benefits of most Medicare recipients. So any monthly increase will be reduced by higher Part B premiums.
2. November digital notification deadline to learn 2027 increase
In an October blog post, the SSA noted that beneficiaries wishing to view their official 2027 COLA notice online through their personal my Social Security account must establish their online account by November 18, 2026. Otherwise, the SSA will mail the notice in December.
Account holders can also choose to receive text or email alerts when a new message, including their COLA notice, is available in their personalmy Social Security account Message Center.
3. Maximum Social Security benefits
For workers retiring at age 70 in 2027, the maximum possible monthly benefit increases to $5,358, up from $5,181 in 2026. To qualify, you'd need to have earned at or above the earnings cap ($192,300 for 2027) for 35 years — an achievement that requires consistently high income throughout your career.
Social Security caps the amount of income you pay taxes on — and get credited for — when benefits are calculated. The Social Security tax limit in 2027 is $192,300, up $7,800 from $184,500 in 2026. The tax limit is indexed to inflation and is likely to rise in 2028.
The increase in the wage base will translate into paying a maximum total tax of $11,922.60 for 2027. Social Security will stop withholding taxes once you reach the maximum income amount for the year. However, there is no cap on Medicare taxes, meaning your total wages are subject to the 1.45% tax.
There's also an additional 0.9% Medicare tax for individuals earning more than $200,000 per year, $250,000 for married couples filing jointly, or $125,000 for married people filing separately. These numbers don't increase annually; they're statutory and not subject to indexing for inflation. Employers are responsible for withholding this amount from your paycheck, although they're not required to match it.
5. Earnings test: You can earn more from work in 2027 while collecting benefits
Continuing to work while collecting Social Security may reduce your monthly benefit check due to a rule called the Social Security earnings test. Fortunately, those limits typically rise every year, leaving more of your monthly Social Security intact.
The year when you reach FRA, the test is more generous — you only forfeit $1 in benefits for every $3 in 2027 earnings above $67,920, an increase of $2,760 over the 2026 limit of $65,160. Once you reach your FRA, there is no limit on earnings for the remainder of the year, and any withheld benefits are restored.
For beneficiaries younger than full retirement age (FRA) throughout 2027: The annual earnings limit is $25,560; $1 in benefits will be withheld for every $2 earned above this limit.
For beneficiaries reaching FRA in 2027: The annual earnings limit is $67,920; $1 in benefits will be withheld for every $3 earned above this limit until the month the beneficiary reaches FRA.
Why it's important. You must earn a minimum number of Social Security credits to qualify for retirement benefits. The SSA can't pay you benefits if you don’t have enough credits.
The SSA also uses the number of credits you’ve earned to determine your eligibility for retirement or disability benefits, Medicare and your family’s eligibility for survivor benefits.
Once you earn the 40 credits, earning more credits won’t increase your benefit payment. Instead, your retirement benefit is based on your highest 35 years of inflation-adjusted earnings.
7. A single point of contact for identity theft victims
Victims of Social Security number theft and misuse have new relief under the Improving Social Security's Service to Victims of Identity Theft Act (H.R. 5345). Signed into law on October 7, 2026, the law requires the SSA to provide affected individuals with a dedicated, single point of contact to manage and coordinate their case through resolution.
While it does not issue automatic benefit checks or new Social Security numbers, it eliminates the need to deal with a different representative during follow-ups. The single-point-of-contact requirement takes full effect for cases beginning April 5, 2027.
8. Supplemental Security income (SSI) payment limits
The 3.6% COLA applies to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) federal benefit rates, which officially take effect for the 2027 tax year. Because January 1 is a federal holiday, eligible individuals and couples will see these updated payment amounts starting on December 31, 2026.
For an eligible individual, the maximum monthly benefit rises to $1,029 in 2027, up from $994 in 2026. For an eligible couple, the maximum monthly rate increases to $1,544 in 2027, compared to $1,491 in 2026. Additionally, the allowance for an essential person rises from $497 to $516 per month.
9. Disability income thresholds
The SSA has updated the monthly earnings thresholds for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients. These benchmark increases allow beneficiaries to earn higher wages before impacting their monthly disability benefits or triggering evaluation periods.
For non-blind disabled workers, the substantial gainful activity (SGA) threshold is $1,770 per month in 2027, up from $1,690 per month in 2026. For statutorily blind workers, the limit increases to $2,950 per month in 2027, up from $2,830 per month in 2026. Meanwhile, the earnings threshold required to count toward a trial work period (TWP) month increases to $1,270 per month in 2027, rising from $1,210 per month in 2026.
Other important changes effective in 2027
For more information about other 2027 changes, read:
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Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.