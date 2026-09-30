Social Security Payment Schedule for 2027

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Understanding when your Social Security benefits will arrive each month is essential for budgeting and financial planning. The Social Security Administration (SSA) operates on a fixed calendar, but certain holidays can shift payment dates.
Here, we break down the full 2027 Social Security payment schedule and clarify the key dates based on your birthday and benefit type. Read on to find out exactly when to expect your payments throughout the year, and learn about the important exceptions and rules that apply to your benefits.
Schedule of Social Security benefit payments in 2027
The general rule for Social Security payments is that the date you receive your benefit check is primarily determined by your birth date and the type of benefit you receive.
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A key exception: If a payment date falls on a weekend or federal holiday, Social Security issues the funds on the preceding weekday.
For most Social Security retirement, survivor and disability beneficiaries who began receiving payments after May 1997, checks are distributed on the second, third or fourth Wednesday of the month, corresponding to their birth dates.
Here are all confirmed payment dates for retirees based on the 2027 Social Security payment schedule (PDF). Find the day of the month you were born on the left side of the table. Then look under each month for the specific payment date.
Swipe to scroll horizontally
2027 payment schedule for post-1997 retiree benefits only
Month/Birth date
1st – 10th
11th – 20th
21st – 31st
January
Wednesday, 13th
Wednesday, 20th
Wednesday, 27th
February
Wednesday, 10th
Wednesday, 17th
Wednesday, 24th
March
Wednesday, 10th
Wednesday, 17th
Wednesday, 24th
April
Wednesday, 14th
Wednesday, 21st
Wednesday, 28nd
May
Wednesday, 12th
Wednesday, 19th
Wednesday, 26th
June
Wednesday, 9th
Wednesday, 16th
Wednesday, 23rd
July
Wednesday, 14th
Wednesday, 21st
Wednesday, 28th
August
Wednesday, 11th
Wednesday, 18th
Wednesday, 25th
September
Wednesday, 8th
Wednesday, 15th
Wednesday, 22nd
October
Wednesday, 13th
Wednesday, 20th
Wednesday, 27th
November
Wednesday, 10th
Wednesday, 17th
Wednesday, 24th
December
Wednesday, 8th
Wednesday, 15th
Wednesday, 22nd
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments arrive on the first of the month or the preceding business day if the first falls on a weekend or holiday. In 2027, SSI-only recipients will see their May, August and January 2028 benefits arrive at the end of the previous month.
Those who started receiving benefits before May 1997 or who receive both Social Security and SSI will receive their Social Security benefit on the third of the month.
January 2027 payments: For those who get SSI only, SSI and SS, or started SS benefits before May 1997, January 2027 payments will arrive on Friday, December 31.
Swipe to scroll horizontally
2027 payment schedule for all other beneficiaries
Month
If you receive SSI only
If you receive SSI and SS
Started SS before May 1997
January (early for all)
Friday December 31, 2026
Friday December 31, 2026
Friday December 31, 2026
February
Monday, 1st
Wednesday, 3rd
Wednesday, 3rd
March
Monday, 1st
Wednesday, 3rd
Wednesday, 3rd
April
Thursday, 1st
Friday, 2nd
Friday, 2nd
May
Friday April, 30th
Monday, 3rd
Monday, 3rd
June
Tuesday, 1st
Thursday, 3rd
Thursday, 3rd
July
Thursday, 1st
Friday, 2nd
Friday, 2nd
August
Friday, July 30th
Tuesday, 3rd
Tuesday, 3rd
September
Wednesday, 1st
Friday, 3rd
Friday, 3rd
October
Friday, 1st
Friday, 1st
Friday, 1st
November
Monday, 1st
Wednesday, 3rd
Wednesday, 3rd
December
Wednesday, 1st
Friday, 3rd
Friday, 3rd
January 2028
Thursday, December 30th
Row 12 - Cell 2
Row 12 - Cell 3
The average monthly Social Security check
In August 2026, the average monthly Social Security check for retired workers was $2,087.52, according to the Social Security Administration's Monthly Snapshot. If you're interested in learning more about Social Security benefit payments and how your check measures up to peers, take a look at the average Social Security check by age or by state.
Why you should have a 'my Social Security' account
You should definitely have a "my Social Security" account, the online portal managed by the Social Security Administration. The account helps you manage tasks such as requesting a replacement Social Security card, receiving updates about the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), updating your direct deposit information and getting your Social Security 1099 form.
If you're concerned about mail theft or travel often, you can opt out of mailed notices for those available online.
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Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.