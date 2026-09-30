Social Security Payment Schedule for 2027

Find out when you can expect your 2027 Social Security payments and the date you get paid when your scheduled day falls on a holiday.

Donna LeValley&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
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Understanding when your Social Security benefits will arrive each month is essential for budgeting and financial planning. The Social Security Administration (SSA) operates on a fixed calendar, but certain holidays can shift payment dates.

Here, we break down the full 2027 Social Security payment schedule and clarify the key dates based on your birthday and benefit type. Read on to find out exactly when to expect your payments throughout the year, and learn about the important exceptions and rules that apply to your benefits.

Schedule of Social Security benefit payments in 2027

The general rule for Social Security payments is that the date you receive your benefit check is primarily determined by your birth date and the type of benefit you receive.

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A key exception: If a payment date falls on a weekend or federal holiday, Social Security issues the funds on the preceding weekday.

For most Social Security retirement, survivor and disability beneficiaries who began receiving payments after May 1997, checks are distributed on the second, third or fourth Wednesday of the month, corresponding to their birth dates.

Here are all confirmed payment dates for retirees based on the 2027 Social Security payment schedule (PDF). Find the day of the month you were born on the left side of the table. Then look under each month for the specific payment date.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
2027 payment schedule for post-1997 retiree benefits only

Month/Birth date

1st – 10th

11th – 20th

21st – 31st

January

Wednesday, 13th

Wednesday, 20th

Wednesday, 27th

February

Wednesday, 10th

Wednesday, 17th

Wednesday, 24th

March

Wednesday, 10th

Wednesday, 17th

Wednesday, 24th

April

Wednesday, 14th

Wednesday, 21st

Wednesday, 28nd

May

Wednesday, 12th

Wednesday, 19th

Wednesday, 26th

June

Wednesday, 9th

Wednesday, 16th

Wednesday, 23rd

July

Wednesday, 14th

Wednesday, 21st

Wednesday, 28th

August

Wednesday, 11th

Wednesday, 18th

Wednesday, 25th

September

Wednesday, 8th

Wednesday, 15th

Wednesday, 22nd

October

Wednesday, 13th

Wednesday, 20th

Wednesday, 27th

November

Wednesday, 10th

Wednesday, 17th

Wednesday, 24th

December

Wednesday, 8th

Wednesday, 15th

Wednesday, 22nd

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments arrive on the first of the month or the preceding business day if the first falls on a weekend or holiday. In 2027, SSI-only recipients will see their May, August and January 2028 benefits arrive at the end of the previous month.

Those who started receiving benefits before May 1997 or who receive both Social Security and SSI will receive their Social Security benefit on the third of the month.

January 2027 payments: For those who get SSI only, SSI and SS, or started SS benefits before May 1997, January 2027 payments will arrive on Friday, December 31.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
2027 payment schedule for all other beneficiaries

Month

If you receive SSI only

If you receive SSI and SS

Started SS before May 1997

January (early for all)

Friday December 31, 2026

Friday December 31, 2026

Friday December 31, 2026

February

Monday, 1st

Wednesday, 3rd

Wednesday, 3rd

March

Monday, 1st

Wednesday, 3rd

Wednesday, 3rd

April

Thursday, 1st

Friday, 2nd

Friday, 2nd

May

Friday April, 30th

Monday, 3rd

Monday, 3rd

June

Tuesday, 1st

Thursday, 3rd

Thursday, 3rd

July

Thursday, 1st

Friday, 2nd

Friday, 2nd

August

Friday, July 30th

Tuesday, 3rd

Tuesday, 3rd

September

Wednesday, 1st

Friday, 3rd

Friday, 3rd

October

Friday, 1st

Friday, 1st

Friday, 1st

November

Monday, 1st

Wednesday, 3rd

Wednesday, 3rd

December

Wednesday, 1st

Friday, 3rd

Friday, 3rd

January 2028

Thursday, December 30th

 Row 12 - Cell 2 Row 12 - Cell 3

The average monthly Social Security check

In August 2026, the average monthly Social Security check for retired workers was $2,087.52, according to the Social Security Administration's Monthly Snapshot. If you're interested in learning more about Social Security benefit payments and how your check measures up to peers, take a look at the average Social Security check by age or by state.

Why you should have a 'my Social Security' account

You should definitely have a "my Social Security" account, the online portal managed by the Social Security Administration. The account helps you manage tasks such as requesting a replacement Social Security card, receiving updates about the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), updating your direct deposit information and getting your Social Security 1099 form.

If you're concerned about mail theft or travel often, you can opt out of mailed notices for those available online.

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Donna LeValley
Donna LeValley
Retirement Writer

Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo. 