The COLA Challenge: Test Your Knowledge of Social Security

Test your basic knowledge of the Social Security COLA (Cost-of-Living Adjustment) in our quick quiz.

A Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) is an annual increase to Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. The COLA is a vital feature of the Social Security program, affecting tens of millions of Americans. But how exactly is it calculated and what factors influence the final percentage? Test your knowledge with this ten-question true/false quiz!

And don't worry if you miss an answer, you can follow the links below the quiz to brush up on your knowledge.

Donna LeValley
Donna LeValley
Retirement Writer

Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo. 

