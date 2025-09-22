The COLA Challenge: Test Your Knowledge of Social Security
Test your basic knowledge of the Social Security COLA (Cost-of-Living Adjustment) in our quick quiz.
A Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) is an annual increase to Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. The COLA is a vital feature of the Social Security program, affecting tens of millions of Americans. But how exactly is it calculated and what factors influence the final percentage? Test your knowledge with this ten-question true/false quiz!
And don't worry if you miss an answer, you can follow the links below the quiz to brush up on your knowledge.
More on Social Security, from the Kiplinger team:
- Social Security Basics: Things You Must Know About Claiming and Maximizing Your Social Security Benefits
- 2026 Social Security COLA Projection
- The Average Monthly Social Security Check: August 2025
- The Average Social Security Check by Age
- How Much Would Social Security's 2033 Shortfall Cost You?
- Presidents and Social Security: How Presidents Have Impacted America's First Social Insurance Policy
- Six Changes Coming to Social Security in 2026
Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.
