7 Frugal Travel Habits That Aren't Always Worth It

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Jet fuel prices have doubled compared to this same time last year, according to the International Air Transport Association. That has sent airfare prices soaring and caused some airlines to start canceling flights altogether.
For travelers, that means the cost of just getting to your destination, let alone splurging on the things that make a vacation fun, is eating up more of your travel budget.
While finding ways to be frugal and stretch every dollar of your travel budget is great, there are some travel habits that feel frugal, but really aren't when you do the math. Here are seven travel habits you might think are saving you money on your next vacation and why they aren't actually worth it.
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Saying yes to the optional rental car insurance or damage waiver might feel like the responsible thing to do. But, depending on where you're driving this rental car, it probably isn't actually necessary. Your existing car insurance likely covers you in a rental car. If it doesn't, almost any travel credit card you have will likely include free rental car coverage (as long as you book the rental with that card).
Before you book, check your card's perks and coverage options – paying special attention to the fine print for any exclusions or caveats. Between your credit card and your existing car insurance, it should be safe to decline the optional coverage in almost any scenario.
2. Buying travel insurance
As with rental car insurance, many travel cards include at least some form of trip protection akin to travel insurance. While only the more premium cards, like the American Express Platinum Card, have more comprehensive travel insurance included, many cards at least offer some degree of trip cancellation protection.
For smaller or lower-cost trips, the basic coverage already included with your travel card might be enough. For more expensive trips, knowing what your card already covers can help you avoid paying for overlapping coverage. Instead, you can get a policy that just fills in the gaps.
3. Paying for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry
It's not a question of whether or not TSA PreCheck is worth it. Both it and its international counterpart, Global Entry, can be a great option for saving time at the airport. But, before you fork out the cash, you should check your travel credit card perks. More and more cards now offer complimentary credits for these time-saving screening programs that effectively make them free to you.
Taking a few minutes to see if you already have a card with the perk or even getting a new travel rewards card that includes it can save you money as well as time. In most cases, getting the complimentary credit is as easy as paying for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry with the eligible card. After that, the credit will be automatically applied to your statement.
Budget airlines can have enticingly low airfare when you're browsing your flight options. But, as you probably know, they make up for it by nickel-and-diming every other part of your flight. Not only are checked bags extra, but you might not even be able to bring a carry-on suitcase for free. Want to sit next to your travel companion for the flight? Choosing seats costs extra. Forgot to check in before leaving the house? Checking in at the airport costs extra. Need to print out the boarding pass? Extra.
Before booking the cheapest airfare you find, add in all the extra fees you would be paying by choosing it. If the entire cost of airfare, fees included, is still lower than the competitors, that's when the budget airline is a good deal.
But if it ends up being the same (or more) than the competitor, it's not worth it. Budget airlines like Frontier and Allegiant tend to have more frequent flight delays than major airlines like United or Delta – not something you want to deal with if you're not even really saving money.
Check the layover, too. Some of the cheaper tickets can end up having layovers so tight you'll miss your connecting flight if your first one is even a little late. In other cases, it might be at a different airport entirely, so you'll be spending extra money and adding stress to your trip by racing to catch a connecting flight at a different airport. If you're only saving a few bucks, a stressful connecting flight is not worth it.
5. Booking the cheapest hotel
Just as the cheapest airfare might not end up being the best deal once added costs are factored in, the cheapest hotel can also end up costing more. For one, location matters when you're a tourist. If the hotel is far from the attractions you're planning to visit, you could end up spending more time and money on transport. Add those extra transport costs to the hotel's price tag.
Another factor to consider is complimentary breakfast. If paying a few bucks more per night means a free breakfast every morning, that's one less meal per day you have to buy while you're out exploring.
You'll also want to check any amenity fees. While not every hotel does this, some have started charging for certain amenities – like gym access or pool towels – similar to the way airlines charge extra for checked bags or in-flight snacks. Check which amenities come at an added cost and, for any that you plan to use, add those extra fees to the price tag.
Considering these details allows you to compare the total cost to you between hotels, rather than just comparing the nightly rate.
6. Packing too light
Managing to fit everything in a carry-on is a great goal. But if you're overly militant about this, you can end up leaving things at home that would have saved you money on your trip. This is even more true if you're traveling to a climate very different from your own.
My first international trip as a Californian was to Sweden in January. When I showed up in the warmest coat I owned, a Swede asked me why I was wearing a "summer jacket" in the middle of winter. I ended up having to buy a proper winter coat there.
Check the forecast ahead of time. For example, if it's going to rain, packing a small umbrella is worth the room it takes to avoid having to buy one of the overpriced options people sell to unprepared tourists at your destination.
The "packing too light" habit can cost you in toiletries, too. Travel-size hygiene products are great for shorter trips. But for a longer vacation, you'll likely be better off packing full-sized products in your checked bag to avoid having to buy extra while you're away.
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7. Buying the cheapest luggage
One of the most frugal things you can do is treat luggage as a "buy it for life" item. A good suitcase will come with a slightly painful price tag, but it'll last you decades. My Samsonite set is seven years old at this point and looks the same as the day I bought it. The no-name brands I'd bought before this set all suffered broken handles, stuck wheels or missing zippers within a year or two.
Even if you don't travel often, a good set of luggage is worth it. Something that lasts a decade or more for a frequent traveler could last a lifetime for someone who only travels once or twice a year.
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Rachael Green is a personal finance eCommerce writer specializing in insurance, travel, and credit cards. Before joining Kiplinger in 2025, she wrote blogs and whitepapers for financial advisors and reported on everything from the latest business news and investing trends to the best shopping deals. Her bylines have appeared in Benzinga, CBS News, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, and numerous other publications. A former digital nomad, Rachael lived in Lund, Vienna, and New York before settling down in Atlanta. She’s eager to share her tips for finding the best travel deals and navigating the logistics of managing money while living abroad. When she’s not researching the latest insurance trends or sharing the best credit card reward hacks, Rachael can be found traveling or working in her garden.