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The two main categories are equities (stocks and stock funds) and fixed income, which includes bonds of various types (government, municipal and corporate), bank certificates of deposit (CDs), fixed annuities and savings or money market accounts.
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Equities offer growth potential but are volatile. Stock markets can rise or fall with dizzying speed.
Fixed income provides reliable income and is generally much less volatile. To get the best of both worlds, financial experts agree you need a balance of both types. This is called asset allocation.
Most often, it's recommended that you increase your fixed income pot and decrease equities as you approach and enter retirement. A young person might want to put the bulk of their allocation in equities. A retired couple with modest savings might choose to put the majority into fixed income.
But the right allocation depends on your situation — your income, expenses and risk tolerance. Retirees with ample stable income and savings, for instance, might reasonably have a higher percentage of their money in stocks.
Bonds have pros and cons
Bonds are relatively easy to buy and sell. They pay a set interest rate. But you can lose money. If interest rates go up and you sell a bond before maturity, it will be worth less than your original investment. With an individual bond, you can avoid a loss by holding it to maturity.
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If rates spike after you buy a bond fund, the value will decline. With a long-term bond fund, you might never recover your full principal. Conversely, if rates go down, your share value will typically increase.
Owners of individual bonds (except Treasuries) also face default risk. A company or municipality might run into financial problems and fail to make timely interest or principal payments. A default means you could lose part or all of your investment.
Since a bond mutual fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF) invests in many bonds, a default of one bond would have less impact.
Annuities offer attractive fixed-income choices
Annuities and CDs avoid some of the risks of bonds but can be less liquid.
Annuities come in two basic families: fixed and variable. Fixed annuities are considered fixed-income vehicles and can serve as part of your fixed-income allocation. Variable annuities are considered equities.
Let's look at two types of fixed annuities: Income annuities and multi-year guaranteed annuities (MYGAs).
Income annuities offer high guaranteed income
With an income annuity, you can create your own private pension. In exchange for immediate or future income, you pay a lump sum, a single premium, to the issuing insurer. You know exactly what your income is going to be, starting on the date you've chosen. The downside is that there's little or no flexibility.
An income annuity produces only income. It yields the most income because it doesn't normally have any cash-surrender value, and a portion of the payments during the initial years includes the tax-free return of your own money, assuming that the annuity is nonqualified — not in an IRA or Roth IRA.
Lifetime payments are the most popular income option. An income annuity can cover one life or two, usually spouses.
You might wonder if the high payment levels from a lifetime annuity are really such a good deal since a portion of each payment is your own money coming back to you — the tax-free return of principal.
Good question. The answer is that the payments continue at the same level as long as you live, even after the insurance company has repaid the entire principal. That's a big benefit and why they provide "longevity insurance."
With an immediate annuity, you'll typically start receiving monthly payments within about a month of purchase, but you might delay them up to a year.
With a deferred income annuity, sometimes called a longevity annuity, you can choose when you want your payments to start, as long as you begin taking them by age 85. You'll get a larger income by deferring payments, but, of course, you won't be collecting them as long.
With both types, you'll get a steady stream of income that can be guaranteed for life. The downside is that the insurer controls your money, not you. But for many, it's a price well worth paying. They're a time-tested approach that many top financial experts recommend.
Fixed-rate annuities called MYGAs reduce risk and build savings
The MYGA is a much different creature. It can produce income or build savings and has guaranteed cash value. A MYGA acts much like a tax-deferred CD. As with a CD, it pays a set rate of interest for a set period. Terms of two to 10 years are available.
The annuity is guaranteed by the issuing insurance company and is not covered by the FDIC. State regulators constantly monitor the financial strength of insurers.
With fixed annuities, the insurance company bears the underlying investment risk, shielding annuity owners from both bond market volatility and default risk.
Bonds normally pay earnings every six months. With most individual bonds, you can't reinvest interest so that it can grow and compound. Bond funds let you reinvest your dividends automatically, but the price per share varies as interest rates change. You might have a gain or loss on reinvested dividends when you cash in the fund.
Fixed annuities let you reinvest interest earnings without risk. Re-invested interest earns the same rate as the base annuity, so the yield is guaranteed. Contract owners who need income can usually choose to receive interest earnings monthly, quarterly or annually.
Interest from corporate bonds and Treasuries is taxable in the year it's received. In contrast, all interest earnings left inside a nonqualified annuity compound tax-deferred until withdrawn, a significant tax-planning benefit. You can wait until retirement, when your tax bracket is likely to be lower, to start receiving payments.
Many corporate and municipal bonds are callable. When rates are high, it might look like you nailed down a great deal. However, a few years later, when rates are lower, the issuer might call the bond back, and you'll have to reinvest the proceeds at a lower rate.
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Annuities can't be called. The interest rate is set for the duration of the guarantee period.
Annuities offer the ability to create a guaranteed lifetime income stream via annuitization. That is, you can convert a MYGA at the end of its term into an income annuity. It's the only financial product that offers this option.
There are a few downsides to MYGAs.
First, they have less unpenalized liquidity than bond funds. You can always cash them in, but you'll pay a penalty for surrender during the surrender period. Second, interest earnings withdrawn before age 59½ are normally subject to a 10% IRS penalty.
But there is some liquidity. Many fixed annuities let you withdraw up to 10% a year penalty-free. They're thus more liquid than CDs, which often have stiff penalties for early withdrawals.
Current rates are attractive
Interest rates on MYGAs have increased recently in response to higher market rates. You can now, as of mid-November 2026, get up to 6.35% on a 10-year plan, according to AnnuityAdvantage's database of current annuity rates.
Rates for terms of two to nine years are also competitive, often topping 6%. Minimum premiums and terms vary, so shop carefully.
While bonds, money-market accounts and CDs have their place, don't reject income annuities and MYGAs out of hand. They can be a perfect fit for a portion of your fixed-income holdings.
Ken Nuss is the founder and CEO of AnnuityAdvantage, a leading online provider of fixed-rate, fixed-indexed, and lifetime income annuities. Ken is a nationally recognized annuity expert and widely published author. A free rate comparison service with interest rates from dozens of insurers is available at www.annuityadvantage.com or by calling (800) 239-0356. The firm also offers an income-annuity quoting service. There are no fees or charges for the firm's services; 100% of the client's money goes to work for them in their annuity.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Retirement-income expert Ken Nuss is the founder and CEO of AnnuityAdvantage, a leading online provider of fixed-rate, fixed-indexed and immediate-income annuities. Interest rates from dozens of insurers are constantly updated on its website. He launched the AnnuityAdvantage website in 1999 to help people looking for their best options in principal-protected annuities. More information is available from the Medford, Ore., based company at www.annuityadvantage.com or (800) 239-0356.