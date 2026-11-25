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Most of us give from the heart. And as icing on the cake, getting a tax deduction for your charitable contributions is a nice reward for your generosity. In recent years, however, those who claimed the standard deduction on their tax return — the majority of taxpayers — had to be satisfied with a thank-you note from the charities they supported, because only taxpayers who itemized could deduct their contributions.
That will change, starting this year. A provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will allow taxpayers who claim the standard deduction to deduct some of their charitable contributions. Another provision could encourage more taxpayers to itemize, enabling them to deduct even more of their contributions.
But the OBBBA contains some downsides for givers, too. The law places a new limit on the amount itemizers can deduct, and it imposes additional restrictions on philanthropists who are in the top tax bracket.
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That doesn’t mean you should cut back on your giving. You’ll just need to be more strategic to get the most value for your charitable contributions. Look at it this way: Lowering your tax bill as much as possible now will give you that much more money to donate next year.
And there’s no shortage of worthwhile organizations that need help.
Make the most of new rules.
Starting with the 2026 tax year, taxpayers who claim the standard deduction can deduct up to $1,000 in cash donations to charities, or up to $2,000 for married couples who file jointly.
This is significant because since the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act nearly doubled the standard deduction (in 2026, it’s $16,100 for single filers or $32,200 for married couples who file jointly), only about 10% of households itemize on their tax returns.
When Congress enacted a provision for 2020 and 2021 that allowed non-itemizers to deduct up to $300 in each of those years for charitable giving, nearly 30% of taxpayers who claimed the standard deduction took advantage of the tax break, indicating that the new, larger deduction will be popular, according to the Tax Foundation.
And unlike the 2020–21 deduction, which was adopted in response to the coronavirus pandemic, this one is permanent.
Starting in 2027, non-itemizers will also be eligible for a tax credit of up to $1,700 per tax return for cash donations to qualified K-12 scholarship-granting organizations. Scholarships can be used for a wide variety of expenses, including private-school tuition, tutoring at public schools, and support services for students with disabilities.
Unlike a deduction, a credit represents a dollar-for-dollar reduction in your tax bill. However, states must opt in to the program, and scholarship-granting organizations must meet federal requirements to be eligible for the credit.
The Treasury Department is expected to issue more details on this tax credit in 2027.
Should you itemize?
Even if you’ve taken the standard deduction in recent years, don’t assume that it will deliver the lowest tax bill in 2026, particularly if you live in a state with high property taxes.
The One Big Beautiful Bill Act increased the amount of state and local taxes you can deduct from a previous cap of $10,000; in 2026, you can deduct as much as $40,400. The expanded deduction is gradually reduced for households with MAGI above $505,000 ($252,500 for married couples who file separately) and reverts to $10,000 when MAGI reaches $606,300 or higher ($303,166 for married couples who file separately).
The deduction and phaseout levels will increase by 1% through 2029; in 2030, the cap will revert to $10,000 unless lawmakers extend the increased limit.
If your 2026 state and local taxes will exceed $10,000, which could be the case if you live in a state with high property taxes, it’s worth sitting down with a certified public accountant or enrolled agent before year-end to determine how the new threshold could affect your 2026 filing status.
Keep in mind that itemizers can also deduct interest of up to $750,000 on a home mortgage (or up to $1 million for mortgages in place before December 16, 2017). Unreimbursed medical expenses are deductible, too, but only if they exceed 7.5% of your adjusted gross income, making this deduction out of reach unless your expenses are extremely high.
Charitable contributions are also deductible, so increasing donations before year-end, even by a modest amount, could provide enough deductions to itemize in 2026, says Karen Van Voorhis, a certified financial planner in Norwell, Mass. With that in mind, "you may be interested in giving more in 2026 than you did in prior years," she says.
Deductions for long-term capital gains on property, such as appreciated securities, are capped at 30% of AGI, while the amount of cash gifts you can deduct is capped at 60% of AGI. However, starting in 2026, the deduction will also be limited to the amount of charitable contributions that exceed 0.5% of your adjusted gross income.
For example, if you have an AGI of $400,000, the first $2,000 you give to charity will not count toward the deduction, says Jeff Judge, a CFP with Chesapeake Financial Planners in Forest Hill, Md.
In addition, the value of itemized deductions that taxpayers in the 37% tax bracket can claim will be capped at 35%. For example, a taxpayer in the 37% tax bracket who donated $1,000 would see the value of the deduction reduced to $350 from $370.
To reduce the impact of the 0.5% cutoff — and generate enough deductions to itemize — consider bunching your charitable contributions. With this strategy, you make multiple annual contributions in one year, providing enough deductions to itemize on your tax return. In the next year (or years), you skip contributions and claim the standard deduction.
Judge offers this example of how bunching could work: One of his clients gives $10,000 a year to her church and local food bank. Spread across five years, a large amount of each contribution would be eliminated by the new 0.5% floor. But by bunching her contributions into one $50,000 donation, most of her donations will be deductible.
The benefits of a donor-advised fund.
If making a large contribution in one year gives you pause, consider opening a donor-advised fund. These accounts allow you to make a contribution, deduct the amount on the current year’s tax return if you itemize, and decide later how to donate the money.
Most major financial services providers offer DAFs, usually with a low (or no) minimum investment. You can invest your contributions in a preset mix of stocks and bonds, or your fund may offer the option of creating your own portfolio. The money grows tax-free until it’s distributed to charity.
Like funds you invest in a retirement plan, your investment account should reflect your goals: Money you expect to distribute in the near future should probably be invested in a conservative portfolio, while money you plan to distribute in five years or more could be invested in a more aggressive portfolio that offers greater potential for growth.
If you own stocks or mutual funds that have appreciated in value, you can contribute them to a DAF and deduct their fair market value. Even if you don’t itemize on your tax return, donating an appreciated asset to a donor-advised fund provides a tax benefit because you won’t owe taxes on capital gains you’ve accumulated.
Some DAFs will accept other types of assets, such as cryptocurrency, non–publicly traded stock, real estate and even artwork. "That’s a great thing because many smaller charities and nonprofits aren’t set up to accept property," says David Haas, a CFP with Cereus Financial Advisors in Franklin Lakes, N.J. "It’s easier to use a donor-advised fund as an intermediary."
Donor-advised funds also offer the ability to keep your donations anonymous. When you authorize a grant to a charity, you can ask that it be reported as coming from your donor-advised fund rather than from you.
That way, your personal information remains private, which can help reduce solicitations you receive from charities you support or other organizations that purchased your contact information.
While the law doesn’t set a time line for distributions from donor-advised funds — which has led critics to argue that they’ve become a tax shelter for wealthy individuals — your DAF may have its own distribution requirements. For example, Fidelity Charitable, the U.S.’s largest donor-advised fund, requires account holders to distribute money at least once every two years.
Donors who don’t comply with this restriction will be contacted by Fidelity Charitable; if that fails, the fund will distribute 5% of the account to charities previously supported by the donor. If the donor hasn’t designated charities, Fidelity Charitable will distribute 5% of the account to be granted out by the Fidelity Charitable Catalyst Fund, which supports nonprofits in underserved communities.
Consider a QCD.
In 2026, taxpayers who are 70½ or older can transfer up to $111,000 from a traditional IRA directly to charity. A qualified charitable distribution isn’t deductible (which means you can claim this tax break even if you don’t itemize), but it will be excluded from your adjusted gross income.
A lower AGI could reduce or eliminate taxes on your Social Security benefits and the surcharge that’s added to your Medicare premium if your modified adjusted gross income exceeds a certain threshold. It could also increase your eligibility for a $6,000 "bonus" deduction for taxpayers who are 65 or older, because the deduction is tied to your modified adjusted gross income. (Your modified adjusted gross income is your AGI plus certain deductions you must add back. For many taxpayers, MAGI and AGI are the same.)
And once you turn 73 (or 75 for those born in 1960 or later) and must start taking required minimum distributions from your IRA, a QCD will count toward your RMD, which will reduce taxes on the withdrawal.
While many taxpayers use QCDs to lower taxes on mandatory distributions, there are good reasons to take them even before RMDs kick in, says Van Voorhis.
In addition to lowering your AGI, those QCDs will reduce the size of your IRA, which may shrink future RMDs. RMDs are based on the balance of your IRA on December 31 of the prior year, so taking withdrawals before RMDs kick in could lower the balance used to calculate your distribution.
"Many people don’t realize that they can make QCDs prior to their RMD start date, and as a result, they may miss out on several years of tax-saving opportunities," Van Voorhis says.
There are several steps you can take to reduce the size of your IRA before RMDs commence — converting some of your money to a Roth, for example, or taking annual withdrawals that are small enough to prevent you from moving into a higher tax bracket.
But making QCDs is one strategy that’s often overlooked, Van Voorhis says. "If you’re a family who routinely gives to charity anyway out of your cash flow or taxable accounts, at age 70½ we’d rather see you shift that gift" to a QCD, she says. That doesn’t mean you lower the amount of your charitable gifts, she says; you just make some (or all) of your contributions from your IRA.
QCDs have some restrictions. You can’t make a QCD to a donor-advised fund or private foundation, so make sure the charity is eligible before you distribute funds from your IRA. In addition, the funds must be transferred directly from your IRA to charity. Your IRA custodian can transfer the money electronically or send the charity a check, but if the money goes to you first, it’s not eligible for the tax break.
For example, if you take your RMD on December 1 and decide on December 15 you want to donate that money to charity, you can’t use that contribution to offset your RMD, Van Voorhis says.
Your QCD can exceed the size of your RMD, but you can’t carry over that excess to fulfill your RMD in future years. You can make one large QCD at year-end or make them throughout the year, as long as they’re made directly to the charity.
QCDs aren’t deductible, but they don’t preclude you from deducting other types of charitable contributions if you itemize on your tax return. For example, if you want to donate appreciated securities from your taxable brokerage account to a donor-advised fund, you could make a deductible contribution from that account.
If you’re thinking about making a large gift to charity and also looking at ways to supplement your retirement income, a charitable gift annuity is worth a look.
A charitable gift annuity is a contract between you and a charity in which you donate cash, securities or other assets and get a charitable tax deduction up front. The institution invests the money and returns some of it to you — and up to one beneficiary — in fixed monthly payments for the rest of your life.
Any funds remaining after you die will go to the charity. Most charities use a payout rate calculated by the American Council on Gift Annuities, which is reset periodically based on rates for the 10-year Treasury note.
According to the American Heart Association’s calculator, an investment of $100,000 in a charitable gift annuity for a 65-year-old male in the 22% tax bracket would generate an annual payout of $5,700, of which $2,551 would be tax-free. By comparison, the same investment in an immediate annuity would provide $8,148 a year, according to ImmediateAnnuities.com.
As is the case with immediate annuities, you can increase the payout from a charitable gift annuity by delaying the date when payouts start — for five to 10 years, for example.
The portion of your contribution that goes to charity is eligible for a deduction, assuming you itemize. But as is the case with other contributions, it will be subject to the new limits. That means you’ll only be able to deduct the amount that exceeds 0.5% of your AGI.
Taxpayers in the 37% income tax bracket will also be limited to deducting 35 cents for every dollar of their itemized deductions.
Here, too, there are opportunities for taxpayers who claim the standard deduction. Retirees who are 70½ or older have the option of making a one-time donation of up to $55,000 from their traditional IRAs to a charitable gift annuity (the maximum is adjusted annually).
The contribution will remove $55,000 (or whatever amount you choose to contribute, up to the maximum) from your IRA, which will reduce future RMDs, says Lawrence Pon, a CFP in Redwood City, Calif.
The contribution will count toward the 2026 QCD maximum of $111,000. If you’re 73 or older, the contribution will offset all or part of your required minimum distribution.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
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Block joined Kiplinger in June 2012 from USA Today, where she was a reporter and personal finance columnist for more than 15 years. Prior to that, she worked for the Akron Beacon-Journal and Dow Jones Newswires. In 1993, she was a Knight-Bagehot fellow in economics and business journalism at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. She has a BA in communications from Bethany College in Bethany, W.Va.