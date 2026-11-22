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Planning for only average conditions, with little room for error, can sink any journey. Sometimes tragically so, as with the ill-fated Robert Falcon Scott expedition racing to be first to the South Pole. Beset by blizzards and low on fuel, Scott and his crew perished only 11 miles short of their next supply station.
The good news is that this five-year retirement gap between lifespan and savings isn't set in stone. Experts suggest a mix of moves — some that grow your assets, others that make them last longer — can help keep your savings from running out before you do.
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The saying, "no one wants to be average," could actually be the perfect attitude for your retirement plan.
As Matthew Chancey, CFP® and founder of Tax Alpha Companies, points out, "The real shortfall usually starts with planning to the average." He explains that Social Security Administration actuaries estimate a man who is 65 today will live to about 83, on average, and a woman to about 86. Because those are averages, roughly half of people live longer. So a plan built to the average age is a plan that runs out about half the time.
A plan for a longer life also means planning for long-term care costs, which many people underestimate. The same Ethos survey found people guessed a year in a nursing home costs about $61,000, when the national average is closer to $112,000.
Jeff Judge, CFP® and founding partner of Chesapeake Financial Planners, notes that care costs tend to rise late in life, so he builds in a cushion and "stress-tests the plan at 95 and 100 so nothing surprises anyone."
2. Work a little longer, if possible
When it comes to your retirement, taking those necessary precautions might mean pushing your date back. While it might not be the ideal solution, charting your own success may mean pushing your retirement date back. Working even slightly longer can deliver an effective one-two punch.
"Working even part-time for two more years means two more years of earning and two fewer years of withdrawals," says Chancey.
In fact, a 2018 National Bureau of Economic Research paper found that working a little longer, and postponing the start of Social Security benefits, can raise annual retirement income as much as a modestly higher saving rate sustained over several decades of work.
More recent surveys, however, show this may be easier said than done. About 58% of workers retire earlier than they intended, according to 2024 research from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. Of those, 46% did so for health reasons, 43% cited employment issues and 20% cited family reasons, while 21% said they retired early because they were financially stable.
3. Consider delaying Social Security for a larger benefit
Putting off Social Security benefits is a powerful strategy for managing longevity. Your benefit grows about 8% for each year you wait past full retirement age, so holding out until 70 can boost it by 24%.
That larger benefit lasts for life and carries an annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that can help against inflation.
The payoff is even bigger for married couples, Judge adds, since a surviving spouse inherits the larger of the couple's two Social Security checks and drops the smaller one.
4. Adjust your spending and expenses
You can also attack the gap from the other direction by spending less. One example is lowering your withdrawal rate when your portfolio is under stress during a market downturn.
"Being willing to spend a little less in a bad market year protects savings more than most people expect," says Chancey.
The biggest danger, though, is when those bad years hit at the very start of retirement. Georgia Bruggeman, CFP® and founder of Meridian Financial Advisors, suggests making adjustments as you near retirement to avoid this "sequence-of-returns risk" — the threat of retiring and beginning withdrawals in a down market, which can shorten the life of your savings.
"You can minimize the sequence-of-returns risk by having enough cash and bonds in your portfolio to get you through a down market, so you can leave your equities alone to recover," she says.
Since housing can be both a major source of wealth and the biggest retirement expense, Bruggeman says homeowners might save by selling and then renting if the home no longer suits their needs. "This would remove all the home-care expenses in addition to freeing up the equity," she says.
5. Take advantage of Roth conversions to save on taxes
Ultimately, for as long as you live, you'll have to pay taxes. But you can control how much you owe. Chancey says one way to keep more in your portfolio and less with Uncle Sam is to convert money from a pre-tax traditional IRA to an after-tax Roth IRA.
"The years between when the paycheck stops and when benefits and required withdrawals start are often the lowest-income years of a person’s adult life," he explains. "That's a window to move some pre-tax money into a Roth at lower rates, so the later years — including the ones past 83 — aren't taxed as heavily."
The thing about a retirement journey is that how you travel affects not only you but others. To what extent can depend on how well you bridge that potential retirement gap. As Chancey puts it: "If you plan to 95 and live to 85, your family inherits the difference. If you plan to 83 and live to 93, they inherit the bill."
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Jacob Schroeder is a financial writer covering topics related to personal finance and retirement. Over the course of a decade in the financial services industry, he has written materials to educate people on saving, investing and life in retirement.
With the love of telling a good story, his work has appeared in publications including Yahoo Finance, Wealth Management magazine, The Detroit News and, as a short-story writer, various literary journals. He is also the creator of the finance newsletter The Root of All (https://rootofall.substack.com/), exploring how money shapes the world around us. Drawing from research and personal experiences, he relates lessons that readers can apply to make more informed financial decisions and live happier lives.