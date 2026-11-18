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Investors wanting a performance edge will frequently look for opportunities at the front of a changing tide. By sticking their necks out in the earliest stages of a new trend, the logic goes, they can benefit from the eventual flood of other investors as the upside of that trend becomes clearer and more widely known.
That's exactly what would prompt someone to, say, seek out stocks to buy before a decidedly different Congress even takes office next year.
But anyone walking out on that ledge will be doing so amid much uncertainty. Because while the Democrats will have full control of the Capitol, this will be the first time since 2007-09 that they'll wield that power with the opposing party in the White House.
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That doesn't mean there won't be change, though, so Wall Street is already trying to identify winners in what should be a different-looking back half of the second Trump presidency. Read on as we look at what could be some of the best stocks to buy for the new Congress.
Data is as of November 15.
Post-election shopping for stocks? Keep two things in mind.
We generally warn against trying to predict the future given humans' lack of, you know, omniscience. But it's a fool's errand to guess both what politicians will do and how the market will react.
"Predictions about which sectors could outperform or lag are too often wrong. Recall that ahead of President Donald Trump's first term, investors were advised to load up on Big Oil and small-cap stocks (wrong and wrong) and avoid Big Tech and renewable energy names (wrong and wrong, again)."
But even if we look past the fact that none of us could moonlight at Delphi, there's also the added difficulty of trying to look for policy wins in what will be a bitterly divided Washington.
Yes, Democrats boat-raced Republicans in November and will be staring at their widest House and Senate majorities in 16 years, and yes, they did so in seemingly improbable places including South Carolina, Texas and Mississippi. But they'll likely spend at least some of that newfound juice blasting tennis balls into a brick wall.
"While Democrats were the beneficiaries, they now need to convert this newly won support into durable backing," says Cole Langlois, global economics research associate at Citi Research. "They will have to do so under divided government, lacking a veto-proof majority in both chambers, and falling short of a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate. In addition, the President retains wide latitude to act unilaterally on foreign policy. As a result, a dramatic shift in the trajectory of U.S. policy looks unlikely."
The goal, then, if we are going stock-picking, is to hunt for the pockets of middle ground that the two parties might find in the coming years.
Let's take a look.
HCA Healthcare
Sector: Healthcare
Market value: $104.3 billion
Dividend yield: 0.6%
Consensus rating: 2.00 (Buy)
I'll start with HCA Healthcare (HCA), which owns and operates 186 hospitals and roughly 2,400 outpatient health facilities, including surgery centers, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent-care centers and physician clinics, both here and in the U.K.
This is not a novel choice. It's one of the most popular picks for post-election stocks to buy, and it comes from the sector analysts expect to get the most attention under a Democratic Congress.
With the 2025 passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), Republicans cut more than $1 trillion from Medicaid and Affordable Care Act (ACA) programs. The legislation imposed mandatory work and reporting requirements for Medicaid and mandated that states impose out-of-pocket costs on lower-income enrollees. As for the ACA, it allowed tax credits to expire, raising premiums and out-of-pocket costs for millions.
And as of 2027, the OBBBA will also keep the ACA marketplace out of the hands of millions of legal immigrants, which is expected to further raise costs for citizens seeking out those plans.
Oppenheimer analysts, who rate HCA at Outperform (equivalent of Buy), call a Democratic sweep "the most favorable scenario for HCA and [Community Health Systems (CYH)]."
"Democrats would likely use must-pass legislation to seek delays or flexibility for OBBB Medicaid provisions and restored ACA subsidies," they continue, adding that they'd likely also scrutinize provider-tax and state-directed-payment (SDP) changes. "Due to veto power, Democrats are unlikely to reverse any regulations, but partial concessions could result in benefits to companies like the Medicaid payors or hospitals."
Jefferies' Brian Tanquilut (Buy) also sees the blue wave as a potential catalyst for HCA. "With management pointing to a return to normalized long-term growth rates post-2027 even w/ SDP cuts, a repeal/delay of SDP cuts should also bring stock-boosting earnings upside in out-years."
HCA is one of the best-rated stocks in this particular healthcare industry, currently earning 15 Buys against nine Holds and a pair of Sells. But it's also no secret — buying after the midterms has already driven the stock price above the Street's $483 consensus price target.
Nutex Health
Sector: Healthcare
Market value: $1.2 billion
Dividend yield: N/A
Consensus rating: 1.17 (Strong Buy)
A potential new-Congress winner in the healthcare space with much more room to run is Nutex Health (NUTX), which the analyst community sees hitting $314 within the next year. That translates to a roughly 80% jump from current prices.
Nutex's operations are split into two divisions. Its Hospital division owns, develops and operates about 30 hospital outpatient departments, specialty hospitals, micro-hospitals and other facilities.
Its Population Health Management division is made up of provider networks including independent physician associations (IPAs), as well as management services organizations (MSOs) that provide non-clinical services to its physician groups.
Nutex, like HCA and many other providers, would benefit from any reversals in Medicaid cuts and a restoration in ACA subsidies. That's the opinion of B. Riley Securities analysts Yuan Zhi and Liwen Wang, who shortly after the election reiterated their Buy call on NUTX shares and raised their price target to $357 (105% upside) from $325 previously.
That's one of just six analyst calls on Nutex, which isn't a widely followed stock. But the other five pros agree with B. Riley and call NUTX a Buy.
I'll point out that the healthcare stock also faces congressional risk. Zhi and Wang note that 50% to 60% of Nutex's billable visits are submitted to go through the independent dispute resolution process, that it prevailed in more than 80% of determinations over the first nine months of 2026, and that it collects an average of more than 80% of awarded amounts. Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., a Democratic congressman from New Jersey, introduced a bill in October that would eliminate the No Surprises Act's IDR arbitration process as of January 2028.
However, B. Riley's analysts don't believe that the bill will be a high healthcare priority, even with Democrats controlling both houses of Congress.
First Solar
Sector: Technology
Market value: $18.4 billion
Dividend yield: N/A
Consensus rating: 1.75 (Buy)
Democrats are at least going to try to claw back some of the ground that clean energy has lost during the first half of Trump's second term, such as the federal green energy credits that were pared back and phased out by the OBBBA.
"[Democrats will] work every angle to lower consumers' energy costs, and we will demand accountability for the massive corruption wrought by Trump's fossil-fuel donors," Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, told the Associated Press a few days after the midterms.
That sounds like good news for First Solar (FSLR), which produces utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) solar panels both in the U.S. and internationally.
William Blair's equity analysts are actually sour on that outcome, expecting little change at the federal level. And yet they still recently upgraded First Solar — which they call the "best-positioned [original equipment manufacturer] of utility-scale solar panels in the U.S." — to Outperform (equivalent of Buy) following the midterms.
For one, they believe Democrats' success on the state stage will unlock local level support for utility-scale solar development.
"Texas, Georgia, Ohio, Iowa, and Nevada governors flipped blue, and the Democrats are leading in the Kansas gubernatorial election at the time of writing," William Blair's analysts wrote on November 5. "Texas is the largest contributor to new U.S. solar capacity and Ohio ranks among the top states, so the shift is substantial for First Solar, since <2% of land in those states is federally owned.
"Governors appoint utility commissioners in four of the five states (Georgia's commission is elected), giving them a direct lever over utility resource plans, procurement, and interconnection. Democrats also campaigned against data centers driving up power bills, and we expect administrations focused on affordability to favor solar."
They also expect the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (BAAJA) — which the Senate will likely vote on this week — to pass during the lame-duck session, before the new Congress arrives in January. "BAAJA would immediately reinstate solar and wind projects that were challenged by the current administration," William Blair's analysts write. "We believe this would benefit First Solar directly, as well as materially improve the ability for the U.S. to build large infrastructure projects without ballooning costs."
First Solar is a popular green energy stock, too, enjoying 28 Buy calls against seven Holds and one Sell. And a consensus price target of $252.57 implies a whopping 48% upside from current levels.
TeraWulf
Sector: Financials
Market value: $6.3 billion
Dividend yield: N/A
Consensus rating: 1.28 (Strong Buy)
In my recent article outlining ETFs to buy for a divided D.C., I mentioned that the data center industry could face political headwinds — just not necessarily the ones people might expect.
On the federal level, a split D.C. is going to pit an AI-friendly Trump against a more regulatory-minded Democratic Congress. The risk there, however, isn't a total lack of common ground on artificial intelligence, but not enough grease to get past what Morgan Stanley Equity Strategist Ariana Salvatore calls the bigger source of risk: state and local politicians.
"The levers that actually bind a project, including interconnection, large-load rate design, siting, and tax abatements, sit almost entirely with state commissions, legislatures, and county boards," she writes. "That makes governor, utility commission, and state legislative races more indicative than congressional races, in our view."
But that does open the door for AI plays that are playing to friendlier governmental audiences.
Enter TeraWulf (WULF), which develops and operates digital infrastructure that's designed for artificial intelligence and other high-performance computing. When TeraWulf was founded in 2021, its infrastructure was intended for use in bitcoin mining. But it has been repositioning itself toward serving AI workloads with low-carbon power.
"TeraWulf remains a strong pick," Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd, who rates WULF at Overweight (equivalent of Buy), wrote in mid-October. "Despite strong stock performance, our base case price target recognizes the opportunity for a quadrupling*. Underpinning our conviction is the company's history of successfully building and acquiring power infrastructure and track record of multiple repeat Bitcoin-to-[datacenter] conversion transactions with customers."
After the election, Morgan Stanley analysts wrote that the Texas gubernatorial outcome specifically could disrupt a number of data center names, but they see WULF as insulated against that uncertainty.
"Its likely next data center project is, in our view, in Kentucky, where we see significant support for WULF's data center development in the state," they wrote. "WULF navigated a moratorium at Lake Mariner and a potential moratorium at Justified and neither event materially affected site delivery or overall scheduling."
Citi's Michael Rollins (Buy) adds that he remains "encouraged by TeraWulf's future leasing opportunities, which continue to be supported by strong customer interest, a solid liquidity position, and a growing pipeline of future development prospects."
Byrd and Rollins represent two of 24 Buy-equivalent calls on the financial stock, which also has a single Hold rating and no Sells. A roughly $26 consensus price target isn't nearly as optimistic as Morgan Stanley's bull case, but it still translates into more than a doubling for WULF.
* Morgan Stanley's price target of $65 would represent a quintupling from current prices
Amprius Technologies
Sector: Industrials
Market value: $1.2 billion
Dividend yield: N/A
Consensus rating: 1.10 (Strong Buy)
While the average person might expect defense contractors to become persona non grata once the Democrats take charge, Wall Street isn't exactly negative on the industry's prospects. Of course, the pros don't exactly see them doing much to lift defense stocks, either.
But the new Congress could provide a boost to at least one military-adjacent firm.
Amprius Technologies (AMPX) supplies high-energy-density silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries that are used in technologies such as electric vehicles, robotics and, most importantly, unmanned aerial systems.
Drones, that is. Reconnaissance and military drones. And William Blair's Mark Shooter (Outperform) says his firm estimates roughly half of Amprius' 2026 revenues are directly tied to Ukraine or to allies supporting the effort.
"At first take, the blue wave could signal a pullback in defense funding and therefore impairment to Amprius drone battery demand. We see the opposite," he says. "The Democrats have been vocal in providing more support to Ukraine in its defense against Russia, which will directly increase drone spending. … The midterm outcome could reverse the U.S. position from decreasing to increasing Ukraine funding, de-risk demand from this conflict, and offer expansion to Amprius revenues in 2027."
And the AMPX bull case doesn't necessarily hinge on Democrats scoring additional Ukraine support.
"[Management] believes U.S. drone spending will grow meaningfully regardless of the final budget, alongside >$20B of funded allied drone programs over the next three years," write B. Riley's Ryan Pfingst and Soundarya Iyer (Outperform).
The pair recently lowered their estimates for 2027 and 2028 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) because of higher estimated costs. They also lowered their price target to $16 from $22, but that still represents a doubling from current prices. "The long-term opportunity remains compelling … as Amprius' technology leadership and capital-light model position it to capture a large share of growing drone demand."
Overall, AMPX has an undivided bull camp of 10 Buys who collectively see the industrial stock reaching nearly $20 per share within a year.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Kiplinger contributor and Editor-in-Chief of WealthUp
Kyle Woodley is the Editor-in-Chief of WealthUp, a site dedicated to improving the personal finances and financial literacy of people of all ages. He also writes the weekly The Weekend Tea newsletter, which covers both news and analysis about spending, saving, investing, the economy and more.