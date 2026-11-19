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Leaving the 9-to-5 grind behind doesn't have to mean saying goodbye to a regular paycheck. The nest egg you built in your 401(k) could keep the monthly paychecks coming in retirement.
As more Americans fear outliving their money and seek guaranteed income streams beyond Social Security, a growing number of workplace plan providers are adding ways to convert a 401(k) balance into a guaranteed lifetime paycheck.
Offering in-plan options to turn a nest egg into a monthly paycheck, while still in its early stages, is a retirement savings innovation that is gaining momentum. Demand for retirement income solutions is climbing. Nearly all (91%) of plan participants responding to a J.P. Morgan Asset Management survey expressed interest in "in-plan guaranteed retirement income solutions.” And about four in five workers find purchasing annuities over time in a target-date fund appealing, according to the 2026 EBRI/Greenwald Retirement Confidence Survey.
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"Lifetime income is one piece of that larger retirement income picture that every individual is looking to put together," says Matt Tufano, senior client portfolio manager at Vanguard. "The role of a lifetime income solution is to provide more income stability and address longevity and the risk of outliving assets. It's another tool in the toolkit."
How major brokerages incorporate in-plan annuities
More than a dozen target-date series now offer some form of guaranteed income in retirement, including Vanguard and Fidelity Investments, the top two providers of target-date funds, according to Jason Kephart, a strategist at fund-tracker Morningstar.
Here are the in-plan options from top brokerages.
BlackRock'sLifePath Paycheck, first available in 2024 and accounting for most of the assets in these products, offers access to lifetime income through a target-date fund.
In June 2026, Fidelity announced plans to launch Fidelity Freedom Lifetime, a suite of target-date funds with an embedded guaranteed income option.
Of course, workers can only invest in funds with built-in annuities if their company offers them in its plan lineup. Still, uptake of these plans has grown briskly, though it still represents a small piece of the 401(k) pie. Assets in target-date funds with annuities totaled $42 billion across 13 target-date series at the end of March 2026, up almost 70% from a year earlier, Morningstar reported.
Nick Nefouse, global head of retirement solutions at BlackRock, says participant adoption has been slower than expected because of the small number of companies offering these funds and a general lack of awareness among plan participants, but embedded annuities in workplace plans will be commonplace in the years to come.
"My view is over the next 10 years, I think every target-date fund is going to have these types of options," says Nefouse.
Annuity providers see opportunity, too. Nearly half (47%) of respondents to Goldman Sachs Asset Management's latest "Annuity Industry Survey" rank "in-plan retirement income" among their top three priorities.
"Income solutions are going to become more mainstream," says Marci Green, a retirement specialist at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Given how unfamiliar most 401(k) savers are with this new income product, Green says greater adoption will likely come when “there's guidance and education and other forms of assistance that come with the offering."
Gaining access to an annuity inside a 401(k) plan does away with the need to take assets out of a retirement plan and shop for an annuity in the retail market.
How a 401(k) paycheck works
Two types of annuities are currently being embedded in workplace target-date retirement funds. Both types require the plan participant to opt in.
1. Income annuities. With an income annuity, a 401(k) saver transfers a portion of their account balance to an insurer in return for lifetime payments. BlackRock, Vanguard, and Fidelity offer this option. (The insurer backs the contractual guarantee to pay income for life.) The upside is that it delivers predictable income that is not impacted by financial market volatility — which can reduce the negative impact of a steep stock market decline at the start of retirement, a downside known as sequence of returns risk.
The tradeoff, however, is once the money is handed over to the insurer, it's gone. "Once you opt in and the money is withdrawn from your account, that money disappears," says Kephart. “You're just getting that monthly check (going forward)." That reduces a retiree's liquidity, meaning those dollars are no longer available to pay for large purchases or emergency expenses. Another drawback: monthly payments are fixed, so future purchasing power can be eroded by inflation.
Here's how the BlackRock LifePath Paycheck offering works. At age 55, BlackRock starts automatically allocating dollars to an income investment that can later be converted into an annuity. BlackRock restricts the annuity to 30% of assets in the target-date fund. Starting at age 59½, plan participants can choose to convert the set-aside income into an annuity at retirement.
Similarly, Vanguard begins automatically allocating a portion of the fixed-income asset allocation within a target-date fund to a TIAA Secure Income Account (which invests in fixed-income securities) around age 55. This type of asset allocation move, which happens in the background, is no different than increasing or decreasing a weighting in stocks or bonds, according to Tufano. "When somebody is approaching retirement, whenever that may be, they would have the option to annuitize a portion of those assets through TIAA," says Tufano. By age 65, the annuity allocation typically maxes out at 25% of fund assets.
2. Guaranteed lifetime withdrawal benefits (GLWBs). These products, offered by JPMorgan and AllianceBernstein (PDF), let participants keep control of their savings while still protecting against the risk of outliving them, according to Kephart. "Rather than handing over a lump sum, participants stay invested and are guaranteed the ability to withdraw a set percentage of their savings each year for life, even if the account is eventually drawn down to zero," says Kephart.
The appeal of GLWBs is flexibility, as the plan participants keep control of their entire account balance, minimizing liquidity concerns. If there's money left over at death, the money passes to heirs. But there's a downside: the added flexibility comes at a cost, typically around 1% a year in fees, whether the plan participant uses the guaranteed option or not, says Kephart.
How to decide if an in-plan annuity is right for you
The first question plan participants must ask themselves is whether an annuity is appropriate for them based on their financial situation.
"Does this make sense for me?" says Kephart. "How concerned am I about outliving my assets? How concerned am I about having some income stability versus continuing to participate in the market? Do I have sufficient liquidity?"
What makes sense for one plan participant may not be prudent for another.
To size up the amount of money you want to annuitize, you first need to determine your retirement income needs. Tally up your expenses, including must-pay bills like the mortgage and car payments, as well as discretionary purchases such as planned vacations or home repairs.
Planners prefer that so-called needs, such as monthly bills, are covered by guaranteed income streams. If your monthly bills are $3,000, for example, and Social Security brings in $1,900 a month, and a rental property generates $600 in monthly income, you may want to annuitize a lump sum that generates $500 a month to close the income gap.
There's also an emotional and psychological component to factor in, beyond planning for the best level of retirement income. "It can just be a sense of, are you going to sleep better at night if you have a guaranteed paycheck coming in every month? Having your fixed costs covered can give you more peace of mind."
If you worry incessantly about running out of money in retirement, then an in-plan annuity may make sense.
"No one really knows their life expectancy," says Kephart.
Most experts believe that getting an annuity within a 401(k) plan, with oversight from a respected money management firm that uses highly rated insurers to guarantee the lifetime payouts, is easier than shopping for an annuity in the retail market.
"These are pretty simple," says Kephart, adding that getting cheaper institutional pricing for the insurance wrapper is another benefit.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
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Adam Shell is a veteran financial journalist who covers retirement, personal finance, financial markets, and Wall Street. He has written for USA Today, Investor's Business Daily and other publications.