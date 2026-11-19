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Every year, the IRS adjusts certain tax thresholds and amounts to keep pace with inflation, and this year is no different. In addition to new tax brackets and higher standard deduction and estate limit amounts, the IRS just unveiled new income tax thresholds for 2027 capital gains.
If you have investment income, these updated capital gains brackets (effective for tax returns you’ll file in early 2028) could impact your tax bill.
So, let’s dive into the latest IRS numbers for next year and what they may mean for you.
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Compared to 2026, these new numbers reflect a modest inflation adjustment across all brackets and filing statuses. The changes are designed to provide some relief against "bracket creep." (That's when inflation essentially pushes you into a higher tax bracket.)
For instance, the 0% rate threshold for married couples filing jointly increases from $98,900 in 2026 to $102,100 in 2027. That means an additional $3,200 in income can be taxed at 0% in 2027 rather than at higher rates.
Similarly, the 20% rate threshold increases by $19,900 for married couples filing jointly (from $613,700 in 2026 to $633,600 in 2027). That potentially allows more income to be taxed at the lower 15% capital gains rate in 2027.
For example, if your income varies yearly, you might consider realizing long-term capital gains in years when your total taxable income is below the 0% threshold.
That way, you could take advantage of the lower tax rate.
Also, depending on your situation, offsetting your capital gains with any losses you may have incurred (tax loss harvesting) could help.
Whatever you do, evaluate all your projected income sources each year, not just capital gains.
Long-term capital gains tax: Bottom line
As Kiplinger has reported, these capital gains tax income threshold adjustments come alongside annual inflation-adjusted changes to the 2027 federal income tax brackets, the standard deduction for 2027 (which increases to $16,600 for individual filers and $33,200 for married filing jointly), and several other key tax provisions.
The various shifts offer several advantages, including having more income taxed at lower rates, providing a buffer against inflation, and allowing for additional tax planning opportunities in some cases.
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Kelley R. Taylor is the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, where she breaks down federal and state tax rules and news to help readers navigate their finances with confidence. A corporate attorney and business journalist with more than 20 years of experience, Kelley has helped taxpayers make sense of shifting U.S. tax law and policy from the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), to SECURE 2.0, the Inflation Reduction Act, and most recently, the 2025 “Big, Beautiful Bill.” She has covered issues ranging from partnerships, carried interest, compensation and benefits, and tax‑exempt organizations to RMDs, capital gains taxes, and energy tax credits. Her award‑winning work has been featured in numerous national and specialty publications.